Rubicon founder Morris named Entrepreneur-in-Residence at UK's Gatton College

× Expand Nate Morris

Nathaniel R. Morris, founder, chairman and CEO of Rubicon Global, has been named as Entrepreneur-in-Residence at the University of Kentucky’s Gatton College of Business and Economics.

“Nate Morris’s extraordinary accomplishments as a Kentucky entrepreneur, his exemplary support of the college and of entrepreneurship in the Commonwealth, and the inspiration and guidance he has provided for the new Social Enterprise Scholars honors pathway at the University of Kentucky make him exceptionally qualified to engage as a teacher and mentor for our business and economics students, as well as with UK student, faculty and community entrepreneurs,” said David W. Blackwell, dean of Gatton College, in a media release announcing the new appointment. “I look forward to working with Nate to continue growing the entrepreneurial ecosystem at the University of Kentucky and throughout the Commonwealth.”

In his new role with Gatton, Morris will offer guest lectures at the college, serve as a mentor for the UK Venture Studio and for UK teams in business plan competitions, and spend several days per year at the college engaging with students, faculty and community members. During his three-year term, he will also work with the college’s development team on fundraising for the Gatton College’s proposed Center for Social Enterprise.

Morris, a Lexington native, is the founder of Rubicon Global, a worldwide leader in cloud-based, sustainable waste and recycling services, where he currently serves as CEO and Chairman. He attended George Washington University as a Scottish Rite Scholar and won an academic fellowship to Princeton University's Woodrow Wilson School. While at Princeton, Morris was named a fellow at the Center for the Study of the Presidency and Congress.

In 2014, Morris was named to Fortune Magazine's 40 under 40, a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum, and to the Kentucky Entrepreneur Hall of Fame. In 2013, Morris was also honored by the United States Junior Chamber of Commerce as Outstanding Young American. He is a member of the Young Presidents Organization (YPO) Bluegrass Chapter and the Council on Foreign Relations. Additionally, he created the Morris Industries Foundation, which works to improve the lives of Kentuckians through strategic giving.

“I’m excited to serve the Gatton College in this new capacity,” Morris said. “I look forward to building upon the college’s success in creating a more vibrant entrepreneurial community at the university, as well as across the Bluegrass region and throughout the Commonwealth.”