Running a Fit Business: Local Companies Find Creative Ways to Integrate Health and Wellness into the Workplace

It’s a commonly accepted notion that health, happiness and productivity at work are interrelated. Employees who feel centered, connected and actively engaged in their work and their lives report increased job satisfaction and a general sense of wellbeing.

For these reasons and more, many employers are taking a holistic approach to integrating health and wellness initiatives into the workplace. Modern corporate wellness programs tend to encompass more than the oc­casional health screening and reimbursed gym memberships, however. Initiatives to reduce stress and cultivate mindfulness—like tai chi, group yoga classes and guided meditation—and team-building activities like weekly bike rides and fun, active events have become popular options as businesses place a greater emphasis on day-to-day health and happiness.

CycleBar instructor Olivia Jones leads a private group ride for employees in the University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center's Cardiovascular ICU department. Photo by Theresa Stanley. The staff at Bullhorn Creative prepares for an afternoon yoga session. Trainer Todd Walbert works with employees at BC Wood Properties during weekly exercise sessions.

“For many, the office or workplace can be draining,” said Corinne LaReau, owner of Source on High, a local wellness center that works with businesses and organizations like the YMCA, Ronald McDonald House, the Uni­versity of Kentucky’s College of Nursing, Hyatt Regency, Sullivan University and the Lexington Humane Society, among others, to provide wellness programming.

“Wellness programs can reduce the amount of sick days, maintain stronger connections among the staff and lead to better overall pro­duction,” LaReau said. “When people feel that they are appreciated, I believe they are more inclined to devote more positive energy into their work and life.”

Worth the effort

While there may be additional costs involved with implementing an employee well­ness or fitness program, there are also numer­ous benefits—not the least of which is disease prevention. Since the sedentary nature of many office jobs has been linked to an increased risk of heart disease, cancer, diabetes and other health concerns, helping workers to counter­balance this lifestyle is a responsible choice. And, because of the decreased likelihood of chronic (if not terminal) illness, employers may also save money on health insurance costs and other benefits.

Findings from 56 studies on worksite wellness programs published by the Ameri­can Journal of Health Promotion showed an average 27 percent reduction in sick leave absenteeism, 26 percent reduction in health care costs and 32 percent reduction in workers’ compensation and disability management cost claims among businesses with active programs in place. The University of Michigan Health Management Research Center estimates that an organization saves $350 annually when a low-risk employee remains low risk and $153 when a high-risk employee’s health risks are lowered.

And then there are the benefits with regard to workplace culture and camaraderie.

Brad Flowers, a partner in the NoLi-based marketing and branding agency Bullhorn Cre­ative, says that their goal is to create a culture where employees choose to live a healthier lifestyle rather than being forced to do so. “It has to be easy and it has to be practical,” he said. “Even if it’s just a group walk around the block, anything is good.”

Staff members with Bullhorn Creative take a weekly lunch ride on Fridays. The firm also provides a free bicycle for each of its employees.

For the past five years, Bullhorn has provid­ed free bicycles to employees, many of whom ride or walk to work. Bullhorn employees also participate in occasional group yoga sessions and a weekly lunch ride on Fridays. Flowers said that the initiatives not only work toward the company’s fitness and sustainability goals, they also provide a creative boost.

“The research is clear that people think bet­ter when they are active,” Flowers said. “And ours is a business that relies on good ideas.”

Taking care of business

Sayre School has made faculty health, relaxation and stress reduction a larger priority over the past academic year. “We have made a financial and time commitment to develop a mindfulness initiative for faculty focusing specifically on those issues,” said Director of Communications Barb Milosch, who works with school counselor Blythe Johnson to facili­tate wellness programs.

Over the summer, Sayre faculty read the book “Mindfulness for Teachers” by Patricia A. Jennings, which offers strategies for managing the stressful demands of the classroom. Sayre also provides substitute teachers for faculty to attend several daylong mindfulness training sessions throughout the year, including group reading sessions, meditation, yoga practices and art activities.

“Our wellness program fulfills our mission of empowering members in the community to lead purposeful lives,” Milosch said.

BC Wood Properties, a regional shopping center development firm, has taken the idea of employee fitness one step further and built a full onsite gym. Founder Brian Wood has a pas­sion for fitness and wanted to help prioritize it for employees, he said.

“Exercise changes your mentality and the way you address problems,” Wood said. “This is a great place for employees to take a break during the day and create more energy, and for team members to see one another in different environments and to support one another.”

Employees can participate in three weekly group-training sessions at no cost to them, and have access to the facilities whenever they would like, including on weekends. The train­ing sessions, led by Todd Walbert, involve an ever-changing variety of strength and cardio­vascular challenges.

“When I work through lunch, I get head­aches and am less productive, but exercising is always a great midday break,” said leasing attorney Destiny Wenning. “Todd is knowl­edgeable, motivating and fun. And he designs our workouts so people of all fitness levels can benefit.”

“How can I ask our employees to take care of our customers if I’m not helping them to take care of their own health?” —Brian Wood, owner BC Wood Properties

Employees are grateful for the friendly competition, team building and accountability. Several have said that it’s nearly impossible to skip a training session due to good-natured pressure from others. And those who have been training with Walbert on a regular basis report significant improvements in their energy and fitness levels.

“As a working mother of a 7-month-old, I don’t know how I would find time to work out if it weren’t for our in-house gym and trainer,” said marketing specialist Mallory Sikes. “Personal health is so important when juggling everything life throws your way, and I feel for­tunate to work for someone like [Wood] who finds ways to improve the mental and physical health of his employees.”

Said Wood: “How can I ask our employees to take care of our customers if I’m not helping them to take care of their own health?”

A little healthy competition

Some individuals find that healthy competi­tion and personal challenges help motivate them to stick with their fitness goals.

That’s the approach taken at mechanical and electrical engineering firm Shrout Tate Wilson. The firm offers group fitness challeng­es each year, such as a program that encourages employees to log a certain number of steps each week.

“We had 100 percent participation company-wide, and people got pretty competitive,” said human resources representative Julie Frazier.

The company has also participated in Whiffle ball and basketball tournaments and in the United Way’s 5k on the Runway race. Last year, the firm purchased a ping-pong table to offer employees a chance to get moving during their workdays. One of its clients, Nomi Design, challenged them to a tournament.

Photo by Michelle Aiello While Nomi Design gets points for the creative fliers it made for a ping-pong tournament versus Shrout Tate Wilson, the firm ultimately lost the friendly match.

“They plastered our office with fliers and marched in wearing track suits and matching Nomi sweatbands,” said Tyler Wilson, principal with Shrout Tate Wilson. ‘They definitely got points for creativity but, unfortunately, they were not as successful in the tournament.”

The firm has also hosted group rides at CycleBar, which offers complimentary group classes outside of its normal business hours through the company’s “Rock Your Office” pri­vate rides program. Carissa Hentosz, general manager at CycleBar Fritz Farm, said her loca­tion hosts about 20 private rides a month for businesses and organizations, including Mc­Graw-Hill Construction and Big Ass Solutions, as well as for various departments at Baptist Health and the University of Kentucky’s Albert B. Chandler hospitals.

“It’s important for businesses to get together and build community,” Hentosz said. “It’s much more that just a workout.”