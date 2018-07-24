Rupp Arena Ranked 38th Among U.S. Arenas for Mid-Year Ticket Sales

For the first half of 2018, Rupp Arena is ranked 38th in the United States and 77th in the world, in terms of the number of concert tickets sold, according to Pollstar's Mid-Year Ticket Sales Report. The live event line-up that helped push Rupp Arena into this year’s ranking includes the Eagles, Cirque du Soliel’s Corteo, Miranda Lambert and Foo Fighters, to name a few.

The Pollstar report ranks venues according to tickets sold worldwide, as reported to Pollstar, for shows played from January 1 through June 30 in 2018. Pollstar listed Rupp Arena's ticket sales at 110,657. The KFC Yum! Center in Louisville ranked 61st on the global list, with 136,169 ticket sales during the same time period.

This is the second time this year that Rupp Arena landed on the ranking list for Pollstar, a leading concert industry publication for managers, agents and promoters of live entertainment.

Oak View Group (OVG) Facilities took over event programming for the Rupp Arena in January and has since announced several shows, including Red, White & Boom, Marvel Universe Live!, Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton.

“The event line-up for the remainder of 2018 is extremely strong.” said David Farrar, director of booking for OVG Facilities. “We’ve added some great talent to our event calendar and looking to add a few more before the end of the year. With our aggressive booking strategy and strong ticket sales, I am sure the arena will find a permanent place on the Pollstar ranking.”