Skyline Chili Opens in Lexington

Good news, Lexington coney lovers: Skyline Chili has officially opened its first Lexington location at 2850 Richmond Rd. Prior to the new store opening, Lexington Skyline fans had to drive either an hour north or an hour west to enjoy the chain’s famous coney dogs and chili.

The 4,855-square-foot restaurant features a drive-thru, as well as a 132-seat dining area. Gary Holland, franchise owner of Skyline stores for more than 10 years, owns and operates the Lexington Skyline.

In 2019, a new LaRosa’s Pizzeria, also owned and operated by Holland, will join the LexingtonSkyline Chili on Richmond Road.

The Holland Restaurant Group also operates three First Watch locations in the Lexington area, and plan to add a fourth to the new development site. The restaurant group also owns and operates three LaRosa’s locations in the greater Cincinnati area.