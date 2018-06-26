Orange Bikes Roll into Downtown, UK Campus for New Bikeshare Pilot

The stationless bikeshare company Spin has launched a pilot program in downtown Lexington and on the University of Kentucky campus to provide residents access to the company’s solar-powered, GPS-enabled, self-locking bikes. Unlike traditional bikeshare systems, the orange Spin dockless bikes require no fixed racks, can be parked anywhere, and have been disbursed around town at no cost to the city.

“After successful launches in cities across the country, we are thrilled to introduce dockless bikeshare to the city of Lexington,” said Derrick Ko, co-founder and CEO of Spin, in a release announcing the program. “Spin is dedicated to bringing affordable, equitable transportation options to as many communities as possible. We’re excited to partner with the city of Lexington in its efforts to mitigate traffic, improve transportation options for locals, students and visitors, and promote healthier living.”

To use the new service, riders can download the Spin app on their smartphones and load payments to their account with a credit card. The cost to ride a Spin bike is $1 for 30 minutes. Users can also opt for an unlimited use membership, at a cost of $29 monthly or $99 annually. UK students, faculty and staff are eligible for a 50 percent discount on the company’s standard fares. For those without a smartphone, pre-loaded cards will also be available for purchase at locations around the city and through the UK Transportation Services.

Each Spin bike is equipped with a basket, bike lights, integrated locking system and GPS-tracking device that can be used to locate the bikes. Participants can use the Spin app to locate and unlock a bike by scanning the QR code on the back of the bike. To end a ride, users park the bike in a responsible location, such as near a bike rack, and pull the lever on the bike down to engage the lock.

Spin’s Lexington launch has begun with 500 of the dockless bikes, distributed across the city and the UK campus. Parking on the UK campus is limited to 30 designated zones, which are identified in the Spin app and will soon be featured on the UK Interactive Bicycle Map. Outside of campus, the bicycles can be parked anywhere within the public right of way, as long as they do not block sidewalks or building entrances.

Spin expects to scale up operations, with the goal of ultimately deploying more bikes across the city’s many neighborhoods. During the pilot phase, Spin will track bike usage and preferred parking areas to identify where residents will benefit most from the service. Spin has hired a local team to manage operations, balance bike distribution, monitor usage and ensure high service standards during this phase.

“We are excited for the opportunity to partner with Spin on this pilot bike share program. Personal mobility vehicles are changing the way we use our public right of way across the country. We thought it was important to implement a pilot program so that the City of Lexington can develop a policy framework for how these companies will operate in our public right of way,” said Scott Thompson, a transportation planner for Lexington, in the release.