Statewide survey looks to assess workforce needs of Kentucky businesses

The Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management (KYSHRM) is conducting a statewide survey to help identify skill shortages and give workforce development and education providers a better understanding of the needs of businesses.

The survey, called Bridging the Talent Gap, is sponsored by a statewide group including the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS), the Kentucky Cabinet for Education and Workforce Development, the Kentucky Workforce Investment Board, Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and numerous local chambers of commerce.

“This information will be helpful to us as we continue to align our programs to meet local business needs,” said KCTCS President Jay K. Box, in a media release. “The survey will be another tool to help us stay on top of the needs of business and industry all around Kentucky. We want our students to walk out of college and straight into a job.”

Survey participants will gain access to an interactive data dashboard displaying the findings with breakdowns in specific areas. Participants also will be invited to a statewide event in May, during which preliminary survey data will be released. Event attendees also will have an opportunity to hear a panel discussion with workforce and educational leaders from across the state.

The deadline for responses to the survey, which is being made available to businesses across Kentucky, is March 6.

For more information, visit the Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management website at KYSHRM.org.