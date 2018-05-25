Steptoe & Johnson taps former Lexington mayor Newberry to lead Louisville office

Steptoe & Johnson PLLC has named former Lexington mayor Jim Newberry as the Managing Member of its Louisville office.

“The firm is deeply committed to our presence in Kentucky, and I am grateful for this opportunity to work with my colleagues and the firm’s leaders to continue to expand it,” said Jim Newberry. Newberry will relocate to Louisville to begin his new duties with the firm, which will start on June 1.

Newberry, who served as Lexington's mayor from 2007-2010, formerly served as vice president and general counsel for Georgetown College in Georgetown, Kentucky. He leads Steptoe & Johnson’s higher education team, assisting colleges and universities with governance issues and finance matters, as well as Title IX and Clery Act compliance. Newberry joined Steptoe & Johnson in 2014, and he earned both his law degree and bachelor’s degree from the University of Kentucky.

In his new position, Newberry succeeds Bonita Black, who managed the office since it opened in 2014. Black, a business attorney who currently serves on the University of Louisville Board of Trustees, is stepping down from her management responsibilities to devote more time to her corporate clients and to the increasing demands associated with her involvement at the University of Louisville and at other community organizations.

“Bonita has helped to bring Steptoe & Johnson to prominence in Kentucky,” said CEO Susan S. Brewer. “We are grateful for her years of service, her ongoing commitment to the firm, and her service to the Louisville community.”

Brewer continued, “With Jim’s leadership and Bonita’s community involvement, the Louisville office will play an even greater role in our firm’s long term plans.”