Stoll Keenon Ogden celebrates 120 years of service

Miss Mary Howard (seated) began working as a legal secretary in 1910. Her career ended 50 years later working for Squire Ogden's practice, which later merged to form what is SKO today. Gayle Mohney (1906-1980) practiced with the Stoll firm for 49 years. He is known as the inventor of the syndication agreement that remains the standard in the thoroughbred industry today. Mohney also is credited with the incorporation of Thoroughbred Breeders of Kentucky and drafting Kentucky's statues and regulations related to sales and use tax to benefit all horsemen. This photo documents the establishment of Stoll, Muir, Townsend & Park in 1930. In the photo are Wallace Muir, an unidentified legal secretary, Richard Stoll, William Townsend (seated) and James Park. Louisville-based Brown-Forman has been a long-time client of the firm.

Stoll Keenon Ogden PLLC is observing its 120th anniversary this year with a 120-day celebration that wraps up in June.

The illustrious law firm, which operates five offices in three states, has plenty to commemorate. Stoll Keenon Ogden (SKO) has received numerous recognitions over its history. Its litigation department, for example, is a six-time winner of the Kentucky Firm of the Year award from Benchmark Litigation, including in 2017.

The 120-day celebration has been a time to say thanks to the firm’s numerous longstanding clients — The Breeders’ Cup, Central Bank & Trust, The Kroger Company, the Brown-Forman Corporation, and Lexmark International among them — as well as to take stock in the present and look toward the future.

“It has also been a great way to stay connected with our most influential audience,” said CJ Parrish, senior manager of marketing and communications with the firm.

It’s also been a time to recognize SKO’s attorneys and staff, and to strengthen internal bonds through fun events, like an SKO120 Fitbit challenge, where everyone who logs 120 miles in six weeks receives a prize. A weekly trivia contest hosted on the firm’s intranet system has also proven popular — and there’s no lack of history to draw from.

The firm’s roots date back to 1897, when founder Richard Stoll returned to Lexington, after earning a degree from Yale University Law School, to start a legal firm in his hometown. First National Bank and Trust Company of Lexington, one of the largest banks in the Bluegrass, was his first client.

In 1898, Stoll, a University of Kentucky graduate and former football player, was appointed to the University of Kentucky Board of Trustees. He was reappointed consecutively by seven Kentucky governors and served for 50 years, a record that still stands.

We also have Stoll to thank for the particular shade of cobalt we call Wildcat Blue. In 1891, he wore a blue necktie to a University of Kentucky football game and, as the story goes, when asked which color the football team should don, he pulled off his tie and waved it proudly. Kentucky’s signature color was born. Stoll Field, the former home of the UK football team, is named in his honor.

Beginning in the early 1900s and throughout the years, the firm has established a reputation for its expertise in several of Kentucky’s key industries, including utilities and equine law.

The firm began representing Lexington Utilities Company, now Kentucky Utilities Company, in 1909, and Squire Ogden, one of the firm’s namesakes, later served as an executive committee member with KU.

Attorney Gayle Mohney joined the firm in 1931, and proved indispensible in establishing rapport with many of Central Kentucky’s Thoroughbred farms. Mohney and Stoll also worked with Hal Price Headley, Major Louis Beard and several others to develop the Keeneland Association. The firm continues to represent Keeneland to this day, and is also a founding sponsor of the Phoenix Stakes, the oldest Thoroughbred race in the country and named for Lexington’s Phoenix Hotel.

An often-told story holds that, when Headley requested that Mohney meet him at Keeneland’s famous gap for a 6 a.m. meeting, Mohney didn’t bat an eye. That lead his wife, Ruth, to question his willingness to appease.

“Because, dear,” Mohney replied. “There are 500 lawyers in Lexington and they all would be delighted to meet Mr. Headley at the gap at 6 in the morning. I’m going so none of the rest of them ever get the chance.”

Doug Barr, SKO’s managing director, recounted several modern anecdotes about SKO attorneys going above and beyond for clients — even taking calls from a mountaintop and, once, while on the Nile River. While not common occurrences, these examples speak to the firm’s dedication to excellence and its commitment to its clients.

“If someone is having a problem, we feel it’s our responsibility to help,” Barr said. “Stories like these deserve reflection, because our past successes culminated in our clients’ successes, just as we talk about today.

“We love being lawyers,” he said. “We thrive on clenching those difficult wins. That’s why we’re still here after these many years.”