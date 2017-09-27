Submissions now open for UK forum award honoring supply chain innovation

Submissions are now being accepted for the 2018 Commonwealth Supply Chain Innovation Award, which recognizes people or businesses that demonstrate operational excellence in supply chain management as shown through a recently completely supply chain improvement project.

The award, which is sponsored by SAS, will be presented at the eighth annual Supply Chain Forum, “Transformation in Supply Chain,” on Thursday, February 22, in the Woodford Reserve Club at the University of Kentucky’s Kroger Field.

The forum will feature keynote speaker Pat Murzyn, director of supply excellence in the Global Supply Network Division of Caterpillar Inc., whose team leads the transformation of Caterpillar’s procurement and supply processes into world-class operations.

Candidates for the award must submit a 250- to 300-word description of their projects. Finalists chosen from the initial round will be notified and will then be asked to present more extensive project descriptions. The deadline for the initial submission is January 15. For more information or to submit a nomination, visit http://gatton.uky.edu/supply-chain-award.

Lexmark International was named as last year’s winner of the award, which is administered by the advisory committee of the University of Kentucky Gatton College of Business and Economics’ Supply Chain Forum.

"With evolving technology and changing customer expectations, the supply chain industry is more critical, and more challenging, than ever,” said David W. Blackwell, dean of the Gatton College, in a media release. “It’s important to honor our companies for their innovative work and the inventive ways they are enhancing their supply chain processes to not only improve customer service, but return on investment.”

The forum is hosted by the Don and Cathy Jacobs Executive Education Center within the Gatton College. For questions on the upcoming Supply Chain Forum or the 2018 Commonwealth Supply Chain Innovation Award, contact Lucy Tepper, conference coordinator, at (859)257-8746 or via email to lucy.tepper@uky.edu.