Target to Open Small-Format Store Near UK's Campus

Target plans to open a small-format store near the University of Kentucky’s main campus featuring food and beverages with a focus on wellness offerings, including fresh produce, grab-and-go items, snacks and pre-packaged meals. The store will also stock an assortment of dorm and apartment essentials, as well as men’s and women’s apparel, small electronics and entertainment accessories.

The store will also offer pickup service, with the ability to buy online and pickup in store.

Slated to open summer 2019, the location would be the retailer’s first small-format store to open in Kentucky.

According to a press announcement, Target has signed a lease with Core Spaces, subject to permit approvals, for the UK store. The small-format, approximately 20,000-square-foot store will occupy the ground floor of Hub on Campus Lexington apartment complex, located at 500 S. Upper St. near Pine St.

Target is aiming to operate 130 small-format stores by the end of 2019, serving communities, such as colleges, and neighborhoods where a traditional Target store may not fit. The University of Kentucky store will employ approximately 45 people.

“Our first small-format store in Kentucky will offer UK students and area residents a convenient, one-stop shopping experience that is uniquely Target,” said Mark Schindele, senior vice president of properties for Target. “Target continues to add locations near college campuses to help make students’ shopping experience fun and easy, and we look forward to enhancing the college life experience for the Wildcat community while also providing a new retail option for near-by residents.”