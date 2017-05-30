Ted's Montana Grill set to open at Summit mall

Ted’s Montana Grill, an American cuisine restaurant founded by media titan and businessman Ted Turner, will host a grand opening of its newest location at Lexington’s new mall, The Summit at Fritz Farm.

Officials said the opening will take place Monday, June 5, at 4 p.m. at the restaurant, part of the sprawling multiuse Summit complex at the south end of the city at Nicholasville Road and Man ’o War Boulevard.

“We will be open for dinner only June 5 to June 11. Join us for lunch and dinner beginning June 12. We look forward to serving our guests at The Summit at Fritz Farm,” Scott Andreen, proprietor of the new Ted’s Montana Grill at The Summit at Fritz Farm, said in a statement.

Officials said the restaurant is 4,520-square-feet of space with seating for 136 and another 22 seats on an outside patio.

The Summit location is Ted’s second in Lexington, the first being at the Hamburg Pavilion.