Downtown Lexington Partnership announces its first president and CEO

Terry Sweeney, 42, will be the first president and chief executive officer of the Downtown Lexington Partnership. The Downtown Lexington Corporation and the Lexington Downtown Development Authority consolidated to form the new organization, which is focused on stewardship, events and economic development in downtown Lexington.

Sweeney, an Indianapolis native, was selected by the Downtown Lexington Partnership’s board after a national search. Three finalists were selected for an in-depth interview process, which included interviews with Mayor Jim Gray and dozens of downtown stakeholders.

“Terry Sweeney will be an excellent fit for Lexington,” said Gray in a statement announcing the hire. “With Town Branch Greenway, a new signature park, a new convention center and the restoration of the Historic Courthouse coming online, our city is ready to move to the next level. Terry has the know-how to help us get there.”

Sweeney is currently executive director of the Corpus Christi Downtown Management District in Corpus Christi, Texas. Prior to that, he was with Indianapolis Downtown, Inc., where he last served as Vice President of Real Estate Development. Sweeney played a key role in the successful revitalization of downtown Indianapolis, where he was involved in over 400 downtown projects worth more than $8.5 billion collectively.

“Terry Sweeney will be an outstanding first president of our new organization,” Steve Grossman, chair of the Downtown Lexington Partnership board, said. “He has a proven track record of energizing downtown development in two different cities. His experience in strategic planning, economic development, and marketing downtown businesses and events is exactly what we need to launch our new partnership.”

Said Sweeney: “I believe this community, this downtown, has enormous potential and I’m anxious to help make that happen. I’m very grateful for the opportunity to work with the great staff that is already in place and the many community leaders who obviously care deeply about Lexington’s success.”