Tom Dupree Celebrates a Decade on the Air

Ask someone to list three topics that are typically taboo in conversation, and many will likely say “money, religion and politics.”

But those themes—plus some music and a guest host or two—are prevalent on the Tom Dupree Show, which this month is celebrating a decade on the airwaves on NewsRadio 630 WLAP. It’s precisely that unconventional, amiable stubbornness, as well as financial expertise as an investment advisor, that helped Dupree land the gig in the first place, and he hasn’t changed his tune since.

During a recent broadcast, for example, The Who’s “We’re Not Going to Take It” kicked off the show and somehow blended seamlessly into the Waylon Jennings and Johnny Cash duet “There Ain’t No Good Chain Gang.”

“Welcome to the Tom Dupree Show, where we’ll play Waylon Jennings anytime, you’re daggone right!” Dupree proclaimed, before launching into a discussion of world politics.

A Lexington native, Dupree studied English at the University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee, in the late 1970s. He ultimately followed in his father’s footsteps to launch a career in financial services, however. Dupree worked for a major brokerage firm before opening Dupree Financial Group in Lexington in 2003.

After a persistent radio ad salesperson with WLAP-AM 630 kept asking Dupree to buy radio ad spots, Dupree, who’d worked as a radio DJ in college, realized he had more to say about wealth management than a 30- or 60-second spot would allow. An idea took root for his own talk radio show, but some convincing was required on Dupree’s part.

“It took them awhile, but finally they gave me an hour on Saturday mornings,” he said.

The Tom Dupree Show launched in May 2008, broadcasting live from WLAP each Saturday morning. For a time it aired five hours a week on both Saturday and Sunday mornings, but is now back to its original 8 a.m. Saturday hour-long slot.

The show is aimed primarily at individual investors who want to make their money grow, Dupree said, and members of his office staff often sit in as co-hosts. It’s not uncommon for listeners to seek his advice in person at his office in downtown Lexington—and to open new accounts with Dupree Financial Group.

“I love radio, and I love reaching out to people and trying to answer questions,” Dupree said. “I love entertaining people, hoping that they get something out of it. You have to love it to do it.”

Tim Ansted has been station manager for WLAP for six years and has worked there since 2007, formerly producing some of Dupree’s shows. He largely credits the show’s longevity to Dupree’s individualism and willingness to have fun.

“Tom’s show is unconventional,” Ansted said.

Dupree and his wife, Elizabeth, have two grown sons. Last year Dupree also briefly served an appointment as Fayette County’s judge executive to fill the unexpired term of the late John S. Roberts.

While a commemorative, retrospective-style episode celebrating the show’s 10-year anniversary will air May 19, Dupree doesn’t foresee hanging up his microphone anytime soon. True to form, Dupree has plenty more

to say.

“No worries about that,” he said. “There are always topics!”