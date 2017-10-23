Firefighters Seek Building for Use in Annual Toy Drive

The Lexington Fraternal Order of Firefighters is seeking the local business community's assistance in locating a large building to store and distribute toys for its 2017 Lexington Fire Department Toy Drive.

Firefighter Todd Houston, president of the FOF, said that the organization would like access to the building between November 1 and January 1. Ideally, the facility would have restrooms, heat, plenty of parking and be at least 15,000 square feet in size. Designated office space would be helpful, but is not a must-have.

For the past 86 years Lexington’s FOF has organized the event for children in Fayette County. Thanks to donations from the public the program provided Christmas toys to more than 1,000 children in 2016.

“Even though it’s called the Firefighter’s Toy Program, it’s really a community effort,” said Lexington Fire Chief Kristin Chilton. “We couldn’t pull this off without the support and generosity of others.”

If you know of a building that might be suitable, please contact Firefighter Houston at 859-523-9576 or e-mail houstont@lexingtonky.gov.