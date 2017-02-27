UK College of Medicine plans medical school campus in N. Kentucky

The University of Kentucky College of Medicine has announced plans to create a medical school campus in Northern Kentucky as part of an initiative to develop regional centers of medial education and boost the number of doctors across the state.

“In Kentucky we have a shortage of physicians, especially primary care physicians, throughout the state,” UK President Eli Capilouto said in a statement.

The newly announced project joins similar programs being developed in Bowling Green and Morehead. UK is partnering with Northern Kentucky University and St. Elizabeth Healthcare for the Northern Kentucky medical campus.

“This series of partnerships that now expands throughout Kentucky will benefit everyone across the Commonwealth,” said Dr. Robert DiPaola, dean of the UK College of Medicine.

The regional initiatives are expected to increase UK College of Medicine’s enrollment, which officials said stands at 547 students.

“NKU is proud to have the opportunity to partner with the University of Kentucky and St. Elizabeth Healthcare to leverage our individual strengths and the power of our brands to bring professional medical education to Northern Kentucky,” said NKU President Geoffrey Mearns.

Officials said the new campus would provide four-year medical education, leveraging both UK’s Lexington-based assets and St. Elizabeth facilities.

“We are incredibly proud to be involved in educating generations of local, bright, talented individuals and helping shape them into the medical leaders of our future,” said Garren Colvin, president and CEO of St. Elizabeth Healthcare.