Gatton College plans March 30 panel discussion on Kentucky schools under President Trump

Charter schools and their potential effects on Kentucky K-12 education will be the topic of the day at an upcoming panel discussion to be hosted by the University of Kentucky’s Gatton College of Business and Economics on March 30.

The event, titled “What’s Next for Kentucky Schools? The Outlook for K-12 under President Trump,” is being held by the John H. Schnatter Institute for the Study of Free Enterprise and the BB&T Program for the Study of Capitalism, both of which are housed within UK’s Gatton College. It will feature faculty members from across the university, including: John Garen, BB&T professor of economics and director of the Schnatter Institute; Wayne D. Lewis, Jr., executive director of Education Policy and Programs in the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet and associate professor of educational leadership in the UK College of Education; Joseph Waddington, assistant professor in the UK College of Education; and Ron Zimmer, professor and director of UK’s Martin School of Public Policy and Administration.

The discussion, which will be free and open to the public, is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on March 30 in Woodward Hall (Room 307) of the Gatton College building.

For more information, contact Aaron Yelowitz, associate professor of economics and associate director of the Schnatter Institute, at (859)257-7634 or by e-mail at aaron@uky.edu.