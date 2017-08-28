UK teams up with ZipCar to launch campus car-sharing option

University of Kentucky Transportation Services has partnered with Zipcar to provide a new car-sharing option for UK faculty, staff and students.

“Car sharing provides a quick and convenient choice for members of our campus community who choose to not bring a motor vehicle to campus,” said Eric N. Monday, UK executive vice president for finance and administration, in a release announcing the service. “By adding Zipcar to the university’s suite of mobility alternatives, Transportation Services is not only expanding the number of options aimed at improving access to, from, and around campus, but also benefiting the campus, community and environment.”

The service will include two vehicles, a Ford Escape named “Ellen” and a Ford Focus named “Slater,” with designated parking spots in the university’s Woodland Avenue lot and on Martin Luther King Boulevard, respectively, for convenient pick-up and return. The self-service transportation option is available 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

UK members can join the service for $15, with usage rates starting at $7.50 per hour and $69 per day. After the first year, members will pay an annual membership fee of $25. Gas, maintenance, insurance, and up to 180 miles of driving per day are included in the Zipcar rates.

Students can join online and make reservations either on the website or through Zipcar’s mobile app. The cars can be reserved for as little as an hour or for multiple days.

For more information on campus car sharing or to become a member, go to www.uky.edu/transportation/carsharing or www.zipcar.com/uky.