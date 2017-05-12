Valvoline dedicates new $35 million Lexington headquarters

Government officials and local community and business leaders joined hundreds of Valvoline employees Thursday at the dedication of the company’s new $35 million, 162,400-square-foot world headquarters building on Valvoline Way in Lexington.

The dedication also marked a significant new beginning in Lexington for the 151-year-old corporation, as Valvoline recently completed its spinoff from Ashland Global Holdings Inc. to become a stand-alone company.

The state-of-the-art facility, shaped to resemble the company’s iconic “V,” was designed to facilitate fast and friendly collaboration, with open workspaces, transparent office walls and a variety of both casual and formal meeting areas, said CEO Sam Mitchell. Some employees who had served Valvoline for years in the more traditional office environment of its former building were initially hesitant about the change, Mitchell said, but the early feedback has been positive.

“In terms of collaboration and teamwork, and even developing relationships and friendships, all of that happens better in this new building,” Mitchell said. “It’s even better than I thought it would be.”

Among its many features, the new facility includes its own first-floor cafeteria with outdoor patio, a drop-in IT help center, and an on-site gym, complete with its own exercise classroom and locker facilities.

Mitchell, who was joined on stage at the dedication by Governor Matt Bevin, U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, Mayor Jim Gray and Commerce Lexington board chair Carla Blanton, took the opportunity to reinforce the company’s commitment to the Lexington community, where Valvoline has operated for 37 years. Mitchell cited the company’s continuing involvement with local nonprofits, including Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass, Habitat for Humanity, United Way of the Bluegrass and the Hope Center.

“”Not only is it a great place to live, but there’s a lot of talent in Lexington,” Mitchell said. “It is really exciting to make this commitment with this new headquarter building that Valvoline is going to be located here for many, many years to come.”

On Saturday, May 13, Valvoline will further celebrate its new facility as it hosts a Community Celebration from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., featuring a garage sale and auction to benefit Habitat for Humanity, food trucks, a car cruise-in, a free kids zone and tours of its new headquarters. Admission to the event is free.

Valvoline employs 5,500 employees worldwide, with about 1,100 located in Kentucky and roughly 650 based in Lexington.