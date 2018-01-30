Valvoline Rolls Out New Modern Engine Motor Oil Targeted for Newer Vehicles

Lexington-based Valvoline Inc. has released a new full synthetic motor oil aimed at combating problematic carbon build-up in newer engines.

Valvoline's Modern Engine Full Synthetic Motor Oil, which hit the shelves in automotive retail stores last week, is formulated specifically for cars manufactured since 2012. The engines in those newer vehicles, and particularly Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) and turbo engines, are smaller and more efficient than the engines of the past, but they also run hotter, which can cause carbon waste to build up more rapidly on components such as fuel intake valves. That accumulation can contribute to a variety of problems, ranging from decreased fuel economy and timing chain wear to potentially catastrophic breakdown, Valvoline officials said.

“Most consumers are unaware that the issue even exists, even though it has the potential to impact roughly 100 million newer vehicles on the road today,” said Heidi Matheys, Valvoline chief marketing officer.

In 2017, Valvoline addressed the carbon build-up concern in GDI engines by being the first to market with its EasyGDI Fuel System Service, which can clean away the deposits chemically without taking the engine apart. Valvoline’s EasyGDI First Defense Kit, which can be administered using basic tools and shop air, has been developed to address moderate carbon build-up issues and for proactive maintenance. Its EasyGDI Clean-Up Kit, made for more severe build-up problems, is also available through qualified dealers and automotive service centers.

The newly released Modern Engine Full Synthetic, which Valvoline chief technology officer Fran Lockwood described as a whole new category of motor oil, is designed to prevent these problems before they occur.

“With this innovative new product, we are seeing a significant reduction of carbon build-up,” Lockwood said. “Our research indicates that Modern Engine provides 30 percent better protection against carbon build-up than industry standards.”

For more information on Valvoline and its Modern Engine product, check online at www.modernoil.com.