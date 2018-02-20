High School Football Meets Virtual Reality: Great American Rivalry Series Partners With CEEK VR

The Great American Rivalry Series, created by BRAINBOX Intelligent Marketing, has announced a new partnership with the Louisville-based virtual reality tech company CEEK VR to provide virtual access to some of the biggest high school football rivalry games across the nation in 2018.

Launched in 2004 by iHigh, Inc. (now known as BRAINBOX), the Great American Rivalry Series has featured more than 750 of the nation’s top high school football rivalries, covering games in 42 states. The Series started at Louisville’s own “Old Rivalry,” Male vs. Manual, a game that has been played since 1893. At this season's 125th edition of the competition, CEEK will participate as a sponsor and video capture partner.

“These games span generations and bring together families and communities in ways that go beyond the sport," said Rick Ford, Great American Rivalry Series CEO and founder. “The Rivalry Series captures that moment and enhances an experience the players, coaches, students and fans will never forget. These games create lifetime memories, and we are excited to have CEEK capture that experience in virtual reality."

CEEK VR is a developer and distributor of several channels of virtual reality content, including featured concerts from artists such as Katy Perry, Lady Gaga and U2. The company uses its own virtual reality platform and patented headsets to simulate the communal experience of attending a live concert, being in a classroom, attending a sporting event and other ‘money can’t buy’ exclusive experiences. CEEK "tokens" then make these local-event experiences available worldwide, using exclusive virtual tickets.

“At CEEK VR, our goal is to bring the virtual reality experience to everyone. What better way to do that than through these great football rivalries that mean so much to these schools, fans, and communities?” said Mary Spio, CEEK founder and CEO. “We are excited to partner with The Great American Rivalry Series, a longtime leader in high school sports, to usher in a new era in entertainment, learning and social networking by creating and placing exclusive experiences within arm’s reach of everyone, no matter where they are on the globe. Our virtual reality capture of The Great American Rivalry Series will celebrate every player – the star players, the scholar athletes and all the players on the team.”