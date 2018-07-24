World’s Leading Whiskey Associations to Talk Tariffs at Historic Summit

The world’s eight leading whiskey associations will meet July 25 and 26 in Louisville to discuss trade issues that threaten the growth of the international whiskey industry. The “W8 – Spirit of Collaboration Summit” is being hosted and coordinated by the Kentucky Distillers’ Association, a non-profit trade group founded in 1880 to represent Kentucky's iconic bourbon industry.

Participants in the two-day summit include representatives from the Distilled Spirits Council, Irish Whiskey & Spirits Associations, Japan Spirits & Liqueurs Producers Makers Association, Kentucky Distillers’ Association, Scotch Whisky Association, Spirits Canada, spiritsEUROPE and The President’s Forum.

KDA President Eric Gregory said this first-ever gathering of the world’s whiskey associations will serve as an open exchange of ideas, strategy and a shared commitment to preserving free and fair trade. “Now more than ever, our groups need to be communicating directly and, hopefully, speaking with a unified voice," Gregory said in a statement announcing the summit.

According to the KDA, Kentucky's bourbon industry generates as many as 17,500 jobs, with an annual payroll topping $800 million and more than $825 million in paid taxes.

“The global whiskey industry has been enjoying an unprecedented level of success to the benefit of our legendary producers, consumers, countries and local communities,” Gregory said. “It’s critical that we maintain this momentum and ensure that world leaders understand the deep economic impact of whiskey and how it will be affected if this unfortunate trade war escalates or continues to extend. The potential for long-term damage is real."