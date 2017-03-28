West Sixth celebrates 5th anniversary

Lexington’s West Sixth Brewing is celebrating its fifth anniversary with a weeklong celebration of special events.

“It’s hard to believe we’re already at 5 years,” West Sixth co-founder Ben Self said in a statement. “We can’t wait to celebrate with all of our fans.”

Among the live live music and other special programming, on Thursday the brewery is hosting “Local Mash,” a food and beer event curated by seven local chefs, including Mark Jensen, Dan Wu and John Shipley. Tickets for the event cost $40. More information is available here.

An open house on Friday will include West Sixth’s fellow Bread Box building tenants FoodChain, Bluegrass Distillers, Broke Spoke and others.

Saturday will feature a slate of events, including several special taps scheduled throughout the day, with Sunday reserved for family day programing.

“We can’t wait to celebrate this week and say thank you to our community,” said cofounder Brady Barlow.