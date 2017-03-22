Who's Who for April 2017

× Expand Who's Who April 2017

New Hires & Promotions

Bingham Greenebaum Doll LLP has announced the election of 11 attorneys to the firm’s partnership: Bradley C. Arnett (corporate and transactional; economic development — Cincinnati); Brian W. Chellgren (corporate and transactional — Lexington); Daniel J. Donnellon (litigation — Cincinnati); K. Michael Gaerte (litigation -- Indianapolis); Michael T. Griffiths (economic development — Indianapolis); Alex E. Gude (litigation — Indianapolis); Benjamin J. Lewis (litigation — Louisville); David T. McGimpsey (economic development — Jasper); Matthew G. Nolley (economic development — Indianapolis); Julianna M. Plawecki (corporate and transactional — Indianapolis); and Ted C. Ziemer IV (corporate and transactional — Evansville).

Jenny Gregory has joined the RE/MAX Elite Realty office in Nicholasville.

Nathan Dilly of Lexington has recently joined SVN Stone Commercial Real Estate as an associate advisor. He is specializing in retail sales and leasing, landlord representation, tenant representation, investments properties and 1031 Exchange transactions.

Dickinson Wright PLLC has announced that Kerry B. Harvey, former U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky, has joined the firm’s Lexington office as a member.

The Webb Cos. has announced that Carter Miller, vice president of asset management, has earned his certified property manager professional designation from the Institute of Real Estate Management.

Benchmark Mortgage has recently named Amelia Walls director of client services and Tracey Moore director of business development.

Bank of the Bluegrass & Trust Co. has named Patrick Calloway senior loan originator.

Stephanie Lyttle has been promoted to the position of financial advisor with Triple Crown Advisors, a financial advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services Inc.

Lord Aeck Sargent, a full-service architectural and design firm, has announced the hiring of Elisabeth Hunt, who joined the Lexington regional office as project architect, and the recent promotion of Samantha Castro to associate urban designer.

Board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist Ramon Thomas has joined Baptist Health Medical Group Women’s Care Lexington.

Jill Byrne, the director of broadcast and programming at Churchill Downs for the past nine years, has been hired by Breeders’ Cup Ltd. to be the organization’s senior director of industry relations.

Lexington Diagnostic Center & Open MRI has announced the hiring of Chad Blair as clinical manager.