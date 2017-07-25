Who's Who for August 2017

New Hires & Promotions

Todd Coleman has joined KET as new senior director for finance and administration.

The World Trade Center Kentucky (WTC-KY) has announced that Darren Srebnick will return to the company as its chief trade officer.

Fifth Third Bank has announced that Patrick (Pat) Farnan has been named its business banking manager for Kentucky.

Central Bank Nicholasville has announced the promotion of Monna Treadway to vice president, mortgage lending.

Community Trust Bank has announced that Anita Greene has been promoted to market assistant vice president.

WesBanco Bank, Inc. has welcomed George E. Wallace as vice president, commercial banker and Abdul Muhammad as vice president, regional sales manager for residential lending. Both will reside at the bank’s Sir Barton banking center.

Fifth Third Bank announced that Roni Karbach was promoted to the consumer market manager for Kentucky.

Sturgill, Turner, Barker & Moloney, PLLC has welcomed Megan K. George to their firm. George’s focus will be on employment law and education law (K-12 schools and higher education).

University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto has announced that anesthesiologist Mark F. Newman will be UK’s new executive vice president for health affairs. Newman currently serves as president of Private Diagnostic Clinic, the physician practice plan for Duke University’s Medical Center.

DelCotto Law Group PLLC has announced the addition of attorney Heather M. Thacker to the firm’s Lexington office.

Kudos

Stites & Harbison, PLLC attorney Adam Smith has been selected as a member of Leadership Lexington’s Class of 2017-18.

Sturgill, Turner, Barker & Moloney, PLLC announce that Stephanie M. Wurdock was presented with the Young Lawyers Division Outstanding District Representative award at the KBA Annual Convention, in recognition of her work on behalf of the Fifth Supreme Court District. Wurdock was recently re-elected as the Fifth District Representative, and will serve in that capacity through June 2018.

The law firm of Fowler Bell PLLC is pleased to announce that managing member Taft McKinstry has been inducted into the University of Kentucky College of Law Alumni Association Hall of Fame. McKinstry received the honor on June 21, 2017, at the Annual Hall of Fame and Alumni Awards Reception held at the Owensboro Convention Center.

Shirley Wiseman, a real estate broker, appraiser, builder and developer in Lexington and a member of Kentucky REALTORS® (KYR), was recently appointed by Gov. Matt Bevin as a commissioner with the Kentucky Real Estate Commission (KREC).