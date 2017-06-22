Who's Who for July 2017

New Hires & Promotions

Dickinson Wright PLLC has announced that Andrew L. Sparks, former Assistant United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky, has joined the firm’s Lexington office.

Bill Laramee has been named senior associate with Trek Advancement, LLC in Lexington.

Kentucky American Water has announced the appointment of Brandon Smith as an operations supervisor in production.

The Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association has named Meredith Downey as director of marketing and education and Aly Kirchner as director of membership/owners concierge.

United Bank & Capital Trust Company (the Bank) has announced its senior management team: Lloyd C. Hillard, Jr., chairman of the board & CEO; J. David Smith, Jr., president; Mark A. Hampton, executive vice president, chief financial officer; James Barsotti, executive vice president and chief credit officer; Allison R. Burkholder, executive vice president, chief operations officer; Marilyn B. Ford, executive vice president, chief retail banking officer; market president – Heartland region; James L. Grubbs, executive vice president, chief commercial banking officer; Kaye Bentley Hall, executive vice president, chief risk officer; Rickey D. Harp, executive vice president, chief trust officer; market president – Bourbon region; Michael G. Hill, executive vice president, chief market lender; market president – Riverfront region; Michael E. Schornick, Jr., executive vice president, chief market lender; market president – Bluegrass region; Fontaine Banks, III, senior vice president, chief investment officer; Lawrence H. (Hobbs) Cheek, senior vice president, controller; Elizabeth D. Hardy, senior vice president, retail delivery, remote banking; Tina M. Johnston, senior vice president, director of accounting; Carla Miles, senior vice president, chief people officer; Janelda R. Mitchell, senior vice president, chief marketing officer.

United Bank & Capital Trust Company (the Bank) also announced its new board of directors: James E. Clouse; Michael J. Crawford; Evan K. Dicken; Rickey D. Harp; Lloyd C. Hillard, Jr., chairman; Richard A. Miles; Thomas J. Munninghoff; William C. Nash; David R. O’Bryan; Terry N. Patterson; Ford B. Phares; David Smith, Jr.; Marvin E. Strong, Jr.; Kenneth M. Sturgill; Michael W. Sweeney.

Five attorneys and two staff from the Fulkerson law firm have joined the McBrayer law firm in Lexington. Attorneys Calvin Fulkerson, Amber Knouff, Kyle Virgin, Chad Thompson and Kathryn Eckert together bring a breadth of knowledge and experience to McBrayer.

Tonya Skeens has joined the RE/MAX Elite Realty Office in Lexington.

James Fereday and Clint Long recently joined the Lexington office of WealthSouth. Fereday joins in the role of senior vice president, chief investment officer. Long joins in the role of vice president, institutional investment consultant.

Mark Brunner, MD, and Mark Spurlin, MD, have joined Baptist Health Medical Group Gastroenterology.

McBrayer has announced the expansion of its healthcare practice with the addition of attorney Bill George with the firm’s Lexington office.

WesBanco Bank, Inc. welcomes George E. Wallace as vice president, commercial banker, and Abdul Muhammad as vice president, regional sales manager for residential lending. Both will reside at the bank’s Sir Barton banking center.

Kudos

The Kentucky Education Association has selected Frankie Langdon, a media services technician in FCPS, as its 2018 Education Support Professional of the Year. She received the award and a $1,000 cash prize during the KEA’s delegate assembly in Louisville.