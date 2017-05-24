Who's Who for June 2017

× Expand Who's Who - June 2017

New Hires & Promotions

Commerce Lexington Inc.’s Tyrone Tyra has been promoted to senior vice president, Community and Minority Business Development.

The Kentucky Society of Professional Engineers has presented Lee Czor of Geotechnology Inc., with its 2016 Distinguished Service Award for exceptional contributions to the profession, community and the society.

Central Bank has announced the addition of Joseph L. Grossman to its Lexington advisory board. He has served as president and CEO of Appalachian Regional Healthcare Inc., located in Lexington since 2013. Gary Loucks has also joined Central Bank as commercial mortgage lending officer.

Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles has announced Chad Smith and Ben Conner have been added to the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s marketing staff.

Unified Trust Co. has recently promoted Michael Samford to digital advice manager and welcomed Jennifer Redden as director of IT and Abby Vaughn as business development director.

Local nonprofit Surgery on Sunday Inc., has named Amanda M. Ferguson as its executive director.

Daniel Patterson has been named system director of virtual student services for the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS).

Chandler Shouse has joined the NAI Isaac Property Management team.

Four Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) employees have been promoted to management positions in the KDA’s marketing office: Chris Caudill was named director of the Shows and Fairs Division; John Chism was named director of the Livestock Division; Tyler Madison was named Grape, Wine and Spirits Program manager; and Sharon Spencer was named director of the Direct Farm Marketing Division. The department also hired Chad Smith to serve as director of the Promotion and Development Division and Ben Conner as special projects coordinator.

PM Advertising announced the hiring of Caroline Walsh as business manager of the agency.

Bluegrass Elderlaw PLLC, has announced the addition of associate attorney Katherine E. Finnell.

Sturgill, Turner, Barker & Moloney PLLC, announced that Meredith Berge Reeves has joined the firm as an associate practicing in the firm’s Employment Law, Higher Education Law, and K-12 Schools Law groups.

Horse Country has announced the addition of Stephanie Arnold to the team as marketing and member services director.

Lara Mire Justice has recently joined the Campbell House Curio — a Collection by Hilton as director of sales and marketing.

Bingham Greenebaum Doll LLP has announced partner P. Branden Gross and associate Jacob K. Michul as two new attorney hires in the firm’s real estate and transactional practices in Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio markets.

Community Trust and Investment Co. has announced that Will G. Davis has joined its Wealth and Trust Management team as assistant vice president, relationship officer for retirement/institutional services.

John Bunch has recently joined SVN Stone Commercial Real Estate as an associate advisor. Bunch specializes in industrial leasing and sales, as well as buyer and tenant representation.

Blue & Co. has welcomed to its firm Thomas Skoog as a principal in IT risk

management.

Amy Arnold Farmer has joined Omni Architects as the firm’s business manager.

Kudos

Andrew Albrecht, a senior at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, is among Kentucky’s 22 recipients of 2017 corporate-sponsored National Merit Scholarship awards. Andrew, whose probable career field is computer science, will be supported by the Cardinal Health Foundation. In the National Merit Scholarship Corp.’s annual program, winners of $2,500 awards will be announced May 10, and recipients of college-sponsored merit scholarships on June 7 and July 17. By the end, some 7,500 seniors will have received scholarships worth $32 million.

The construction management faculty at Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) recently presented Brett Goode, vice president of Gray Construction’s South Atlantic regional office, a distinguished alumni award. Goode was selected unanimously by the EKU construction management faculty and industry advisory board for his contributions to his company, the construction industry and the EKU construction management program.

Anne Kilcoyne, CPM, senior property manager with NAI Isaac Commercial Properties is celebrating her 21st year with the company.

Blue & Co. LLC, has announced that Louisville senior managers Nancy Hublar and John Britt have passed the Resident Assessment Coordinator Certified Program.

Sturgill, Turner, Barker & Moloney PLLC has announced that James W. Gardner has been selected for the 2017 Leadership Kentucky class.