Who's Who for March 2018

New Hires & Promotions

Cassie Scott has been named assistant vice president, operations manager of WealthSouth.

Gov. Matt Bevin has appointed Elizabeth Green Messer, of Lexington, as circuit judge to serve in the Family Court for Kentucky’s 22nd Judicial Circuit, Division 1; and John Edward Reynolds, of Lexington, as circuit judge for Kentucky’s 22nd Judicial Circuit, Division 3.

Ballast, Inc., announces that Cameron Hamilton and Brian Burton have been promoted to partners. Joe Carroll joins the financial planning firm as chief compliance officer, along with Frank Yozwiak as director of estate planning and tax.

Landrum & Shouse Associates has announced the addition of new associates Stephen Soltis, Nealy Williams and Zachary Hoskins; and new partner Elizabeth J. Winchell.

Omni Architects has announced Jody Boelhauf, AIA, LEED AP, and Chad Gallas, AIA, LEED AP, have become company shareholders.

Jennifer Frye, AVP, has joined Bank of the Bluegrass & Trust Co. as a senior mortgage loan officer.

Mayor Jim Gray has appointed Lawrence Weathers, a former assistant chief of the Lexington Police Department, as Lexington’s next police chief. Weathers is currently director of law enforcement for Fayette County Public Schools. He retired from the Lexington Police Department in 2016, after 27 years of service to the city.

Lexington-based construction and design firm Denham-Blythe Company has announced the appointment of Adam Jones and Marty Trimble to its board of directors.

Churchill McGee Construction and C3 Concrete, a division of Churchill McGee, have announced the promotion of Jorge Rivera to operations manager of C3 construction.

Jim Holbrook and J.L. Cannady, CCIM, agents with NAI Isaac have both been promoted to senior associates. The commercial real estate firm has also announced the promotions of Jamie Adams, CCIM, LEED AP, and John Miller to assistant vice presidents.

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Airport Board has announced the appointment of Rear Admiral William V. Alford, Jr. USN (retired) as chair of the board for 2018. Elizabeth Woodward has been appointed as vice chair and treasurer, and James Coles has been appointed as secretary.

ECSI (Engineers, Consultants, Scientists International) has named Al Campoli, P.E., as director of mining and energy services.

Chris Durham, MD, has opened Bluegrass Preventative Medicine in Lexington. Joining his firm is Alana Leavell, an American Academy of Nurse Practitioners certified family practice NP, and Elena Huffman Baker, APRN, NP-C, MSN, trained and certified in BioTE Hormone Pellet administration focusing on aesthetic and health management medicine.

Kudos

Midway University president John P. Marsden, received the Excellence in Education Vision Award from Bluegrass Tomorrow. The annual Vision Awards pay tribute to individuals and businesses in the 18-county Bluegrass region related to improving quality of life and place — Bluegrass Tomorrow’s mission.

Michael Poynter, executive director of the Kentucky Board of Emergency Medical Services (KBEMS), recently became the first Kentucky board-certified community Paramedic by the International Board of Specialty Certification, only the 16th awarded in the nation.

NAI Isaac is proud to announce that Bruce R. Isaac, SIOR, CCIM, senior vice president has been named to Midwest Real Estate News Magazine’s 2017 Commercial Real Estate Hall of Fame. NAI Isaac also recently made the top 10+ list for the Broker List Bloggers in 2017.

The Food Network selected The Midway Bakery’s Bourbon Butter Cake as the best cake in Kentucky in “50 States of Cake,” an online article highlighting cakes from around the country.