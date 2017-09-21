Who's Who for October 2017

New Hires & Promotions

Kentucky American Water has announced the appointment of Dorothy Rader as water quality manager and the promotion of Amy Caudill to superintendent of customer advocacy. Jasmine Mungo has also joined Kentucky American Water as superintendent of field operations for the Central Division, based in Lexington.

Jacob Tamme, an entrepreneur, football star at the University of Kentucky and a veteran of the National Football League, has been named to the Farmers National Bank board of directors.

Fayette Alliance, a sustainable growth, land-use advocacy group, has announced the hiring of Ashley C. Smith as director of education and governmental affairs and Madeline Vied as director of communications, reporting directly to executive director Susan Speckert.

Gov. Matt Bevin and Justice Secretary John Tilley announced that Damon Preston has been appointed as Kentucky’s next Public Advocate, continuing his decades of steadfast work at the Department of Public Advocacy (DPA) on behalf of indigent clients.

Block + Lot Real Estate has hired Lauren Cambron as its new marketing director/sales and leasing agent. Cambron is a licensed agent but will also be in charge of social media, promotional materials and brand development.

Shawn Rogers has been named the director of the Bluegrass Small Business Development Center.

Mark J. Royse has been named the executive director of Lexington Community Radio.

Kudos

Omni Architects has been named the 2017 Commerce Lexington Inc. Small Business of the Year. Chosen for the honor from eight different category winners, the company now has the opportunity to be considered for state and national recognition through the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Saint Joseph Hospital, part of KentuckyOne Health, announced it has been recognized by Healthgrades as one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals™ for Stroke Care in 2017, as well as being ranked in the top 10 percent in the nation for pulmonary care. Healthgrades is a leading online resource helping consumers make informed decisions about physicians, hospitals and comprehensive care.

Five bourbons from Barton 1792 Distillery received high honors at the prestigious International Wine & Spirit Competition held in London, England, earlier this summer. Among those honors received was one Gold Outstanding Medal for 1792 Full Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Other Barton 1792 Distillery bourbons receiving awards include: 1792 Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey – Gold Medal; 1792 Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey – Silver Outstanding Medal; Kentucky Tavern Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey – Silver Medal; and Zackariah Harris Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey – Silver Medal.

Dean Dorton Technology, a leading technology consulting firm focused on providing software consulting, infrastructure services, managed services and IT audit and compliance services was honored with the 2017 Sage Intacct Rookie of the Year Award. Dean Dorton Technology was also recently named to the 2017 Sage Intacct President’s Club along with being named New Partner of the Second Half. All three honors recognize Dean Dorton Technology for having achieved excellence in customer satisfaction, significant sales success and exceptional growth as a value-added reseller (VAR) specializing in accounting and financial solutions.