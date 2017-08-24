Who's Who for September 2017

New Hires & Promotions

Lexington Women’s Health has announced the addition of Allison Cook, MD, to its staff.

Jessica King, DMD, and Austin Jones, DMD, have recently joined Audubon Dental and Implant Center.

Benefit Insurance Marketing has welcomed Evan Ball to its staff as a benefit advisor.

Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs, LLP has announced Thomas E. Travis has joined the firm’s Lexington office as part of its Litigation & Dispute Resolution Service Team.

Gov. Matt Bevin has made the following appointments to Kentucky Boards and Commissions: Crystal Lynn Morgan and Christina Coleman Johnson have been appointed to the Board of Nursing; Chester Hicks, Kem Delaney-Ellis, Olivia Davis, and Deandra Hart have been appointed to the Governor’s Minority Employment, Business Affairs and Economic Development Council; and Brandy McDowell, Angel Wossum and Michael Grise have been appointed to the Kentucky Board of Licensure for Massage Therapy.

Lucy Houp is celebrating her 19th year as marketing coordinator with NAI Isaac Commercial Properties.

The University of Kentucky Office of Technology Commercialization has announced that Sneha Chede and Kendra Staggs have begun their year-long fellowship with the office.

Mike Harmon, Kentucky’s 47th auditor of public accounts, has announced the hiring of Tyler Hyatt as a public accounts auditor 1 working in his office’s state audits division in Frankfort.

Frost Brown Todd’s members have elected Adam Hall from its Cincinnati office to follow George Yund as the firm’s CEO when Yund steps down from that position next year.

The Prather Team - Keller Williams Greater Lexington has welcomed Realtor Erin Raymond to its team. The Prather Team is also proud to represent builder Chris Jackson of Chris Jackson Builders.

VisitLEX has announced Douglas Barger as its new destination sales manager.

Daniel Cameron, who has served as legal counsel to U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell since March 2015, has been hired as a principal of CivicPoint, Frost Brown Todd’s (FBT) full-service public affairs subsidiary. He will also serve as a senior associate in FBT’s Litigation Department.

Neil Farris, MD, has joined Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care; Theresa Case, DO, has joined Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine; Hayley Barbato, DO, has joined Baptist Health Medical Group Hospital Medicine at Baptist Health Lexington; and V. Alex Howard, MD, has joined Baptist Health Medical Group Gastroenterology.

Kentucky REALTORS announced that Pamela Gregory has been hired as the director of governmental affairs.

Jim Mrvos has been appointed to the Alzheimer’s Association – Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter board of directors.

United Bank & Capital Trust Company announces the following promotions: Tina M. Johnston as senior vice president, controller of the bank; and Stephanie Caron-Gillis, CPA as vice president, director of accounting.

Mary Clinton Thomas has been promoted to vice president, SEC accountant for Farmers Capital Bank Corporation.

City National Bank has announced the following additions and promotions to its staff: Steven (Mitch) Florence has joined City National Bank as a loan officer and mortgage loan specialist; Chelsea Sutherland has been promoted to office manager at the downtown location; and Miranda Davis has been promoted to customer service supervisor at the bank’s Tates Creek Branch.

Jeremy M. Mattox, of Georgetown, has been appointed by Gov. Matt Bevin as the 14th Judicial Circuit Judge, Division 1, serving Bourbon, Scott and Woodford counties. He will replace Judge Rob Johnson, who was recently appointed to the Kentucky Court of Appeals.

Whiteford Taylor & Preston has announced the addition of Masten Childers, III to its firm.

Fifth Third Bank has announced two additions to its private banking team: Andrew Walker as vice president, senior private banker; and Julio Driggs as vice president, wealth management advisor.

Morgan & Pottinger, PSC, announced that Michele Whittington has joined the firm’s Lexington office as a member.

R. Clay Larkin has rejoined Bingham Greenebaum Doll LLP as a partner and member of the corporate services department and energy practice group.

Caroline French has been promoted to assistant branch manager at Bank of the Bluegrass & Trust Co.

Community Trust Bank, Inc., announced that Shirley Riley has been hired as assistant vice president/branch manager of Community Trust Bank’s Lexington Beaumont Centre office.

The members of Kinkead & Stilz, PLLC, have announced that Melanie S. Marrs, David A. Trevey, and Tonya S. Rager have joined the firm as members.

Van Meter Insurance and its staff have welcomed Allen J. Baas and Chase Hostetter to the agency as its newest agents in the personal lines and business insurance division.

Kudos

The Nest - Center for Women, Children and Families Child Care Center has earned a five-STAR rating, the highest rating obtainable, under the new Kentucky All STARS Tiered Quality Rating and Improvement System.

The American Heart Association (AHA), the world’s leading voluntary health organization devoted to fighting cardiovascular disease, presented its 2017 Gold Heart Award to University of Kentucky researcher and epidemiologist Donna Arnett, Ph.D., MSPH, FAHA. Arnett was honored alongside two other recipients. The award is the highest honor the association gives in recognition of continued distinguished service.

Three Stoll Keenon Ogden PLLC attorneys are among the nation’s most notable up-and-coming litigators listed in the 2017 Benchmark Litigation Under 40 Hot List. Monica Braun, Carl Frazier and Brad Keeton are three of the four Kentucky attorneys making the list of 344 lawyers nationwide who earned a position in this prestigious compilation.

Commerce Lexington Inc. member engagement manager, Kelly Bates, was recognized recently by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE) with a Lifetime Sales Achievement Award at its annual convention in Nashville.

