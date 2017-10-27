Who's Who for November 2017

New Hires & Promotions

Institute 193 has announced the planned departure of current director Maïa Ferrari. Paul Brown, who has acted as development director, will step in as Institute 193’s new director.

Kennan Wethington has been named president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Kentucky.

AssuredPartners NL has announced that Patrick Workman will join its Lexington office as a senior account executive.

Chad Gallas, AIA, LEED AP, has been promoted to senior associate at Omni Architects.

Rob Hench has been promoted to chief operating officer of GRW Aerial Surveys.

Len Figler has been promoted to project manager in Lexington for Churchill McGee, LLC.

Blue Grass Community Foundation has welcomed three new board directors: Carolyn F. Purcell, M.D.; Salvador Sanchez; and Timothy W. Dunn. Purcell, a native of Fleming County, Kentucky, is a novelist, community volunteer and retired obstetrician/gynecologist. Entrepreneur Salvador Sanchez is owner and founder of A Cup of Common Wealth, Chocolate Holler and Magic Beans Coffee Roasters. Tim Dunn, an attorney and graduate of EKU and UK, is a managing partner specializing in estate planning at Bingham Greenebaum Doll.

Integrity Premium Advertising announces the promotion of Stephen Smith to Senior Graphic Designer and co-Creative Director.

Kudos

Lexington-based veterinarian Tom Riddle was recently named the 2017 Friend of University of Kentucky Ag Equine Programs. The award recognizes the many impacts he has had on equine research and education within UK’s College of Agriculture, Food and Environment.

The Northern Kentucky University Campus Recreation Center was recognized with an AIA Kentucky Merit Award for Excellence in Architectural Design at the national AIA convention in Indianapolis. The project was designed by Lexington architectural firm Omni Architects in collaboration with Cannon Design. The award, which recognized the innovative design approach to the transformation of and addition to the existing Albright Health Center, marks Omni Architects’ 29th AIA Kentucky design award.

Top honors for the prestigious 2017 America in Bloom National Awards Program included Lexington, Kentucky. Lexington was the winner in the over 50,000 population category.

Additionally, Lexington Cemetery won a special award for Most Beautiful Cemetery. These accomplishments have made it possible for Lexington to become part of the prestigious Circle of Champions — participants that have won any combination of three major awards — outstanding achievement and/or population category winner.

Hope Hurst Lanham of Hurst Office Suppliers in Lexington has been elected to serve a three-year term on the board of directors of Independent Stationers, an industry leading nationwide member-owned business products cooperative.

The Kentucky Psychological Association (KPA) selected Kentucky State Senator

Reginald Thomas as a recipient of the 2017 KPA Public Service Award. The award is given in recognition of individuals concerned with Kentuckians dealing with behavioral health issues and psychological providers, and advocates for availability and access to health and human services in Kentucky.