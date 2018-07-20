Who's Who for August 2018

New Hires & Promotions

Lexington full-service advertising agency Zipie has hired Chad Howard as its new account director.

Anthony B. Gray has joined the law firm of Fogle Keller Walker, PLLC, as a partner working from the Lexington office.

Stites & Harbison, PLLC’s Construction Service Group, has announced the addition of construction attorney Megan George to their Lexington office.

Shrout Tate Wilson Consulting Engineers announces the addition of Taylor Ford, Brad Nation, Logan Stewart and Garrett Vance to its Lexington office.

Larry Forester has been named Cumberland Valley National Bank’s Fayette County market president.

MCM CPAs & Advisors (MCM) recently appointed its next managing partner. Brad Smith, CPA, MCM’s current assurance services team leader, succeeds current managing partner Diane Medley.

Sturgill, Turner, Barker & Moloney, PLLC welcomes two associates, Jessica R. Stigall and Donald C. Morgan, to the firm’s Employment Law and Education Law practice.

Kudos

Yuha Jung, Ph.D. assistant professor of arts administration at the University of Kentucky, was elected to be on the board of directors of the Association of Arts Administration Educators.

Rick Anderson, executive vice president, Tempur Sealy International, and president, Tempur Sealy North America, received the Anti-Defamation League’s American Heritage Award at an event in New York City on June 14. The award honors business leaders who personify the ideals of this nation and spirit of the Anti-Defamation League.

Saint Joseph Hospital, part of KentuckyOne Health, has been named an Antimicrobial Stewardship Center of Excellence by the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA). The hospital is now the only healthcare facility in Kentucky to receive this distinction.

Coles 735 Main, Dudley’s on Short, Holly Hill Inn, Malone’s and Portofino have been announced as local winners of Wine Spectator Magazine’s 2018 Award of Excellence in its Restaurant Awards program, placing these Central Kentucky restaurants among the top restaurants in the world for their exemplary wine programs.