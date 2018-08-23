Who's Who for September 2018

New Hires & Promotions

As part of the its efforts to make Lexington the nation’s largest gigabit city, MetroNet has announced the hiring of these key players to their Lexington team: Darrick Zucco, general manager; Jeff Moore, field operations manager; Paul Burkley, field operations supervisor; Craig Cooke, retail supervisor; and Dan Swenson, business sales manager.

Herald-Leader editor Peter Baniak will move into an expanded role as the paper’s editor and general manager beginning in mid-September, and will oversee all of the paper’s operations. Herald-Leader publisher and president Rufus Friday, who has served in that role since 2011, will depart to pursue other opportunities in the area, he said.

Architectural Kitchens & Baths, a design firm specializing in custom cabinetry solutions for the entire home, has welcomed Jessica Mandt to its design team.

BB&T has named Laura Boison to market president.

Josie Pippin, D.O., has joined Baptist Health Medical Group Hospital Medicine.

Omni Architects announced the promotion of business manager Amy Arnold to associate with the firm.

Highgrove at Tates Creek Senior Living welcomed Davonna Saier as its new community relations director.

Dermatology Consultants & Skin Secrets has announed the addition of board certified dermatologist Audra Isaac Grossman, M.D., and licensed esthetician Sarah Stephens Zabawa to its staff.

Alt32 Architecture/Design has announced the hiring of Lynsey Jordan as new marketing director & office administrator.

The World Trade Center Kentucky (WTC-KY) has announced four new directors to its board. Two current directors, Donna Maloney,

advisor for Governmental Initiatives for Alltech, and Eric Sauvage, CEO of LBX, will serve an additional three-year term. Newly appointed WTC-KY board of directors include Roberto Fuentes, vice president, Valvoline International; Sarah Olive, international business development analyst, Big Ass Solutions; Will Snell, co-director, Kentucky Agricultural Leadership Program, University of Kentucky; and Stewart Ditto, president, Kentucky Aerospace Industry Consortium (KAIC).

Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes announced Friday she is appointing Erica Galyon, a Kentucky attorney, as assistant secretary of state and chief of staff for the Secretary of State’s office effective Aug. 1.

Galyon is associate general counsel at Farm Credit Mid-America, a multi-billion-dollar agriculture lending cooperative based in Louisville.

Patrick Falvey has been named chief operating officer at Baptist Health. Falvey comes from Advocate Aurora Health in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the 10th largest not-for-profit, integrated healthcare system in the country, serving about three million patients a year.

Law firm Gess Mattingly & Atchison has announced that the following attorneys from the Taylor Law Group have joined the practice: James W. Taylor, business and commercial law, litigation; and Blake C. Nolan, litigation.

Two new physicians, John Harris, M.D., and Daryn Nisbett, M.D., have joined KentuckyOne Health Surgical Associates.

The Lexington Art League has hired Matt Collinsworth as its interim executive director. Collinsworth was most recently the director/ curator of the Kentucky Folk Art Center

at Morehead State University.

Community Trust Bank announced that Jon Christopher Follett has been promoted to the position of commercial loan officer in the Community Trust Bank Mt. Sterling Market.

Mike Savage has been named general manager of WEKU-FM, the public radio service of Eastern Kentucky University.

Bradley Sutherland has joined Central Bank as a mortgage lending officer.

AMR Management Services recently announced that Nick Ruffin, CAE, has assumed the position of president and chief executive officer. In conjunction with the retirement of AMR’s former CEO John Ruffin, ownership of AMR has been transferred to Ruffin and executive vice president Tracy Tucker. Additionally, DeLaine Bender, CAE, joins Ruffin and Tucker on the executive team as vice president, client services.

Kudos

Three Lexington companies are included in Inc. magazine’s recently released list of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies nationwide. Hydra, a manufacturer of aromatherapy and bath products, which moved its headquarters from San Francisco to Lexington in 2014, ranked 1,714 on the list with 267 percent growth. Marketing agency Zipie ranked 3,285 with 119 percent growth, and Al’s Complete Lawn Care landed at 3,963 with 90 percent growth.

Luther Deaton Jr., chairman, president & CEO of Central Bank, has been nominated to serve as the treasurer of the American Bankers Association.

Lexington Shriners Medical Center is proud to announce that patient Lily Silverstein has been selected as one of the two new national patient ambassadors for 2018-2019. Every year, Shriners Hospitals for Children selects two national patient ambassadors to represent the health care system’s patients. The ambassadors spend the year telling their stories of perseverance in the face of adversity and the ways Shriners Hospitals for Children has made a dramatic, life-changing difference for them.

Commerce Lexington Inc. has announced its 2018 Salute to Small Business presented by Forcht Bank award winners. The categories and winning businesses are as follows: Business Success Award: BACK Construction Co.; Green Initiative Award: GreenBox Heating & Air, Plumbing, Remodeling; Legacy Award: Avant Travel Agency, Inc.; Minority Business Award: Posh Salon & Spa; Nonprofit Award: Kentucky Refugee Ministries – Lexington

Baptist Health Lexington has received platinum recognition from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) for its efforts in encouraging enrollment in Kentucky’s organ donor registries.