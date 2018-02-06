Windstream adds DirecTV satellite and video streaming offerings

Through a new agreement with AT&T, Windstream has announced it will offer DirecTV satellite service and DirecTV NOW streaming service to residential customers across its entire service area.

The DirecTV offerings will complement the company’s high-speed internet service, Kinetic by Windstream, by giving customers affordable, diverse options for additional programming and the ability to watch content at home or on the go.

“DirecTV offers a diversity of product choices that will be a great fit for our customers who want premium entertainment at great prices,” said Jeff Small, president of Windstream’s consumer and small business segment, in a release announcing the new deal. “Our Kinetic by Windstream customers can now enjoy quality programming coupled with cutting-edge technology. This fits perfectly with our digital entertainment strategy.”

The company first introduced its next-generation television service, Kinetic TV, in Lexington in December 2015, and it launched its 1-Gigabit Internet service to a limited customer base in Lexington in April 2016.