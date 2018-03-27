Retail Changes Coming to Woodland Triangle

× Expand Black Market Melanie Williams plans to open a home goods and gift shop called Story next to Black Market. She will own and operate both stores.

Vintage boutique Fox House Vintage has closed in order for owner Lauralee Estill to focus on her new position as event coordinator at Blue Grass Stockyard and Marketplace, a business her family has owned for four generations.

The space will be taken over by Melanie Williams, owner of the neighboring boutique Black Market, for a new retail concept called Story, which Williams hopes to open in May or June. Story will offer a variety of home goods and gift items, including rugs, plants and planters, lamps, frames, candles, artwork, small furniture and stylish baby clothes, many with a contemporary Danish flair.

On the other side of the Woodland Triangle, a new women’s boutique, Chandler Reese, opened in February at 195 Kentucky Ave., in the space formerly occupied by Commotion! Consignment Riding Apparel, which relocated to Midway. The shop features clothing and accessories and a selection of Kentucky- and Lexington-themed home decor and gift items.

And finally, pBardo Art Gallery officially closed following the March 16 Gallery Hop due to owner Pat Bardo’s retirement.