World of Beer Opens at The Summit

A whole new World of Beer opened up to Lexington patrons when the most recent location of the beer-focused franchise opened July 3 at The Summit at Fritz Farm.

World of Beer bills itself as a “craft tavern” and, as its name suggests, places as much emphasis on its massive beer list as it does its menu of upscale pub fare. Suggested beer pairings accompany each dish description, and many of the menu items also incorporate beer into their preparation.

Each World of Beer location features a selection of more than 500 packaged beers—which patrons can browse using a tablet and sort by style, color, ABV or place of origin—along with at least 50 beers on draft. Cask and nitro selections are also available, and most locations, including Lexington, also feature an “infusion tower” that lets staff customize base beers with an infusion of fruits, spices and other ingredients.

Along with a variety of imported and domestic craft beers, the Lexington location’s initial draft lineup leaned heavily toward local and regional breweries, including offerings from Blue Stallion, Ethereal, Country Boy Brewing, West Sixth, Rooster Brewing, Great Flood, Alltech’s Lexington Brewing Co., Goodwood and Bowling Green’s White Squirrel Brewery.

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, the first World of Beer location opened in that city in 2007. Mirroring the rise of craft-beer market share in the United States, the company has experienced rapid growth in recent years, with more than 100 locations currently in operation throughout the country. A Louisville location opened 2016.

Lexington will also get Kentucky’s first Grimaldi’s Pizzeria location when the restaurant opens at The Summit on August 11.

Grimaldi’s is known for its coal-burning pizza ovens which, according the company, are heated by 100 pounds of coal a day and capable of temperatures up to 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit, which creates a thin, smoky-flavored crust.