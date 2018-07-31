Xooker is First Emerging Tech Company to Raise Capital Through Investment Bank’s Online Platform

Xooker, a loyalty and rewards app with a focus on local merchants and restaurants, has been selected as the first emerging technology company to raise private capital on M-Vest.com. The platform, created and administrated by Maxim Group LCC, operates as online marketplace for the distribution of securities in Regulation A and Regulation D offerings.

Maxim Group, a New York-based investment bank, securities and wealth management firm, is acting as the exclusive placement agent for Xooker, as the Lexington-based company seeks to raise capital for a market expansion.

Launched in 2017, M-Vest gives issuers a platform to conduct offerings and raise capital entirely online. Investors have the ability to review offering documents, open an account and invest directly online through the M-Vest website.

Xooker is seeking to raise capital in order to continue to grow and expand the company. Within the next year, Xooker CEO and chairman Conrad Carney expects to fill 300 additional jobs at the company’s Lexington headquarters and expand into Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Knoxville, Tennessee; and Charlotte, North Carolina, among other markets.