Child's Play: Lexington artists re-create the drawings of grade-school children

× 1 of 5 Expand Fifth-grader Richard​‘s drawing was re-created by local artist Rob Bridges, who specializes in animal illustrations. Image furnished × 2 of 5 Expand Third-grader Kaidyn’s fantastical bike ride sketch was reinterpreted by artist Suzonne Hall Bunch. Image furnished × 3 of 5 Expand Artist Alice Garrett created this patterned mosaic on a cabinet door based on the drawing created by fourth-grade student Takuya, which Garrett said she found to be “full of possibilities.” Image furnished × 4 of 5 Expand ​The ​Lexington School kindergartner Peyton’s colorful drawing was recreated by local artist Ed Franklin, who said, “I was really drawn to the use of color and pattern. The line work is just amazing.” Image furnished × 5 of 5 Expand Artist Mollie Rabiner reworked third-grader Madison’s sketch​ into a bird sculpture​ made of ambrosia maple, steel and paint. Image furnished Prev Next

Drawings by 32 Lexington schoolchildren have been reinterpreted and reimagined by professional local artists for the fourth annual Reimagine art exhibit, on display through June 4 at the Downtown Arts Center. Coordinated by local arts advocacy group Creative Alliance for Arts Education (CAAE), the exhibit will feature a silent auction in conjunction with the May 19 Gallery Hop, with proceeds going toward arts-related resources for local public schools.

According to exhibit organizers, while the annual exhibit is a fun and collaborative opportunity to pair young budding artists with seasoned local artists, it was born in response to recent funding shifts in public schools that have left many art teachers using their own money and time to provide resources for art education.

“A few years ago things changed in the curriculum, and the public school budget process – art took a hit,” said Celeste Lewis, manager of the Downtown Arts Organization, which has hosted the annual exhibit for the past three years.

Lori Barnett, CAAE president and founder and the primary organizer of the exhibit, echoes this concern.

“There was one teacher who spent $1,000 a year out of pocket because the school provided next to nothing for 600 students,” she said.

Each year, the show raises money – nearly $9,000 in 2016 – to help provide resources for schools, and art materials and workshops for teachers, Barnett explained. CAAE also leads workshops aimed to augment a dearth in professional development opportunities for local art teachers.

“We try to offer about nine professional development credit hours each year for our teachers,” she explained. “There’s not a lot of professional development offered for teachers in the arts, so we fill a need there.”

Among the 30-plus professional local artists featured in the show are many familiar names, include Helene Steene, Lawrence Tarpey and Blake Eames. According to Lewis, it’s a project that the artists, who largely donate their time and creativity for the cause, look forward to each year.

“They love being part of this,” she said. “Their dedication is huge.”

Starting last year, the alliance began compensating the artists for their commitment to the project.

“We wanted to give something back to the artists because they’re always asked to give – if their artwork sells, we give them 20 percent of the sale,” explained Barnett.

The project also meets another aim of the Creative Alliance for Arts Education: to build a stronger arts foundation for kids through community collaboration. In addition to the students and their families, the exhibit attracts a lot of the community’s art collectors, Lewis said.

“It’s really an opportunity to see some of Lexington’s best artists and have the opportunity to buy their pieces,” Lewis explained.

The idea for the Reimagine project and exhibit was initially inspired by a project Barnett embarked on with her middle child, who was always attracted to art.

“I kept her drawings ever since she was 3 or 4,” Barnett said. Eventually, she wanted to see her daughter’s art on the wall, so she decided to transfer the drawings onto canvas and paint.

The process of collaborating with her daughter – and the joy that that process brought – encouraged Barnett to kickstart the Reimagine exhibit.

The variety of the artwork represented at the exhibit helps draws in a large crowd each year, said Lewis, who added that the exhibit offers “something for everyone.” This year’s show includes a variety of mediums, ranging from wood carvings and fiber pieces to jewelry and, even, an encaustic painting, made from heated beeswax.

“Lori’s idea was really a stroke of genius because it engages the community in a way that focuses on our children and giving,” Lewis said, adding that the project provides school children the opportunity to see their visions re-created into professional works of art while allowing the community to support the alliance’s mission, both financially and philosophically.

For Barnett, who is also a teacher at The Lexington School, CAAE was born from an intrinsic belief that art is and should be an essential part of our lives.

“The arts not only help you with creativity but also help you problem solve, help you be innovative,” she said, “and I think it also helps you emotionally.”

While the core missions of the CAAE and the Reimagine exhibit are to raise funding for public school arts programs, they also serve to highlight the value in sharing the world of art with new audiences.

“We’re also introducing a lot of people to art, art exhibits and the gallery setting,” said Barnett.

“[Art] gave me a sense of belonging because that’s what I could do well – there’s a lot of kids who may be in my boat, and they’re not given the opportunities to see how brilliant they are.”

Lexington’s community seems happy to support the arts, according to Lewis, who said, “There is not a single time that I’ve seen a piece go begging. There’s always a huge sort of feeding frenzy for every piece.”

The children whose artwork has been “reimagined” can mingle with their professional artist counterparts during a reception before the official Gallery Hop event begins. According to Lewis, “They can come to gallery hop too, but it’s their own celebration early in the day.”

REIMAGINE: An Exhibition of Art Inspired by Grade School Children

Organized by Creative Alliance

for Arts Education

On display through June 4

City Gallery at the Downtown Arts Center, 141 E. Main St.

Gallery hours:

Tues.-Thurs.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Fri.-Sat.: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sun: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Gallery Hop Auction

May 19, 5-8 p.m.

The community will have the opportunity to bid on the art featured in the exhibit at a silent auction taking place in conjunction with this month’s Gallery Hop. Bidders must be present at the Gallery Hop reception to win.

This year’s Reimagine auction will take place on May 19 from 5-8 p.m. Admission is free, but bidders must be present for Gallery Hop to participate in the auction.