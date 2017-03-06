CLOSING: Eastland Lanes bowling alley to close after 58 years

Mark it: Lexington’s Eastland Lanes bowling alley will close in June after 58 years of strikes, spares and gutter balls.

In a letter posted to customers on its website Monday (though dated March 7), Collins Bowling Inc. President Danny Collins describes the decision as agonizing and following “several years” of financial losses and mounting maintenance costs. The lanes, at 750 E. New Circle Road, will go dark for a final time June 1.

Collins is inviting customers to take their game over the company’s Southland facility and said Eastland workers will be considered for positions there.

According to the company, the Eastland facility was built in 1959 and the Southland in 1960, originally as part of the Chekeres Theaters chain. The Collins family bought the Lexington locations in 1977.

See the full letter announcing Eastland’s closing here.