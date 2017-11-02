2017 Holiday Events

Unified Trust Company Ice Rink. Nov.11-mid Jan. In celebration of the holiday season, the lawn of Triangle Park will be transformed into a winter wonderland, with the popular family-friendly ice-skating rink set to open Nov. 11. Ice rink hours are 10 a.m.-10 p.m. when school is out; during school season, hours are as follows: Mon.-Fri., 4-10 p.m.; Sat., 10 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sun., 1:30-9 p.m. Triangle Park, 400 W. Main St. www.triangleparklexington.org/winter-ice-village/

Southern Lights. Nov. 17-Dec. 31. For more than 20 years, this annual event has been putting central Kentuckians in the festive spirit, with three miles of holiday light displays inside the Kentucky Horse Park visible by vehicle. After seeing the lights, guests can head inside for additional festival activities that include meeting Santa, visiting the petting zoo and riding a mini train. (Non-driving festivities will be closed on Thanksgiving and Dec. 24-31.) Open daily from 5:30-10 p.m. The Kentucky Horse Park, 4089 Iron Works Pike. www.kyhorsepark.com/

Luminate Lexington (Tree Lighting Ceremony). Nov. 24. Downtown Lexington’s holiday festival kicks off the season with a seasonal holiday market, Lexington’s official tree lighting and more. 3-7 p.m. Triangle Park, 400 W. Main St. www.downtownlex.com/luminate-lexington

Spindletop Craft Fair and Open House. Nov. 25. Spindletop Hall will be open for the general public to visit the historic mansion and tour the grounds for this rare occasion. More than 40 vendors will sell a variety of merchandise such as jewelry, woodworking, soaps, artwork, photographs, stick horse heads, children’s clothing, quilted, crocheted, embroidered items and more.The public will also have the chance to dine at Roxie’s, the club’s restaurant.10 a.m-4 p.m. The Club at UK’s Spindletop Hall, 3413 Iron Works Pike.

Lexington Children’s Theatre: “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.” Nov. 25, Dec. 2-3. The Bradley Family’s church Christmas Pageant is always the same, year after year, until the Hermans show up. With “the worst kids in the world” taking over the lead roles, this year’s show is sure to be a total disaster. This Christmas classic will be performed by The Lexington Children’s Theatre. Nov. 25 and Dec. 3, 2 p.m.; Dec. 2, 2 and 7 p.m. The Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lctonstage.org/

LexPhil: “Candy Cane.” Nov. 26. The Lexington Philharmonic will present a special holiday-themed performance of Englebert Humperdinck’s beloved “Hänsel & Gretel.” 3 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. www.lexphil.org

Lexington Chamber Chorale: “The Power of Music: Celebration.” Nov. 26. The chamber chorale’s annual “Christmas in the Great Hall” event includes dialogue from Medieval England, fresh arrangements of international carols and a few recently composed works. 5 p.m., Second Presbyterian Church, 460 E. Main St. www.lexingtonchamberchorale.org

Trans-Siberian Orchestra. Nov. 30. This annual tour has become a beloved holiday tradition over the past 20 years. The critically acclaimed musical powerhouse will perform an updated version of “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve.” The evening will celebrate the group’s late creator Paul O’Neill, who worked tirelessly to prepare this show before his passing earlier this year. 7:30 p.m. Rupp Arena, 430 W. Vine St. www.trans-siberian.com/index/home

Illuminated Evenings at Shaker Village. Friday and Saturday evenings in December. Celebrate the holiday season with extended hours and house tours at Shaker Village at Pleasant Hill. Other events include “Tea Time with Mrs. Claus” and a Holiday Open House every Saturday during December. 5-8 p.m. Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill, 3501 Lexington Rd. www.shakervillageky.org/

Lexington Art League Black Friday Sale. Dec. 1-2. The Lexington Art League’s annual winter art sale features regional artworks from a variety of artists, all priced at $50 and under, in a festive holiday atmosphere. The Loudoun House, 209 Castlewood Drive. Fri., 7-10 p..m.; Sat. 2-7 p.m.www.lexingtonartleague.org

Holly Day Market. Dec. 1-3. The Junior League of Lexington’s Holly Day Market brings together vendors from across the country for one weekend to give shoppers the opportunity to buy all their holiday gifts in one location. Daily events include photos with Santa and a wreath auction. Fri.-Sat. 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sun., 12-5 p.m. Lexington Convention Center - Heritage Hall, 430 W. Vine St. www.lexjrleague.com/

A Kentucky Christmas at Ashland. Dec. 2. For the third annual Kentucky Christmas at Ashland, the grounds around the the Henry Clay estate mansion will be transformed into an outdoor village-like holiday marketplace, featuring Kentucky Proud products and artisan vendors. The estate’s tree and outbuildings will be illuminated at 5:15 p.m. and special candlelit tours of the mansion will be offered. Holiday market from 12-5 p.m.; illumination at 5:15 p.m. and tours from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Ashland, The Henry Clay Estate, 120 Sycamore Road. www.henryclay.org/

Lexington Ballet presents “The Nutcracker.” Dec. 2. Under the artistic direction of Luis Dominguez, Lexington Ballet’s performance of this classic ballet is geared to put audiences in the holiday spirit. 2 and 7:30 p.m. EKU Center for the Arts, 1 Hall Drive, Richmond. www.lexingtonballet.org/

Christmas Parade. Dec. 5. The annual downtown Christmas parade will run down Main Street between Midland Avenue and Mill Street. 7 p.m. www.downtownlex.com/luminate-lexington/

Reindeer Ramble. Dec. 9. Participants are encouraged to wear their favorite holiday sweaters and festive attire for this 5K run/walk. People can register as individuals or teams, but teammates must be linked together with either a garland or ribbon throughout the race. 9 a.m. Keeneland, 4201 Versailles Road. www.keneland.com

Kentucky Ballet Theatre presents “The Nutcracker.” Dec. 9-10, 16-17. KBT will be put on six festive performances of this classic Christmas-themed ballet. Sat., 2 and 7 p.m.; Sun., performances at 2 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.kyballet.com

Bluegrass Youth Ballet presents “The Nutcracker in One Act.” Dec. 15-16. Performed in a single, family-friendly act, this show was created with younger audience members in mind. Fri., 7 p.m.; Sat., 2 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.bluegrassyouthballet.org

LexPhil: “A Cathedral Christmas: Songs of the Manger.” Dec. 16. The Lexington Chamber Chorale and the East Coast Chamber Orchestra will join together to present works by Holst, Respighi, Reger and Howard Blake for this holiday performance, which mixes the music of modern masters with timeless masterworks. 8 p.m. Cathedral of Christ the King, 299 Colony Blvd. www.lexphil.org

Lexington Messiah Community Sing-Along. Dec 16. This annual event will feature pieces like No. 4 “And the Glory of the Lord,” No. 9 “O Thou That Tellest Good Tidings to Zion” and No. 44 “Hallelujah.” All are welcome to come and participate or observe. 7 p.m. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2459 Sir Barton Way. www.lexingtonmessiah.org