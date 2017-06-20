In Photos: 2017 PlayThink Movement and Arts Festival

From music, poetry, aerial and fire performances to hands-on workshops on juggling, mindfulness, yoga, hoop, and more, the annual PlayThink Movement & Arts Festival offers unique and extensive opportunities for attendees to strengthen their mind, body and spirit awareness and connection. This year, the event, which started in 2012, maxed out its capacity for the first time in its history.

Check out these photos by Estill Robinson from this year's festival, and stay tuned for information regarding next year's festival, set to take place, June 13-18, 2018.

All photos by Estill Robinson.