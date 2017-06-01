2017 Summer Fun Guide

The 5th annual Crave Lexington Food & Music Festival will take place August 12-13 at Masterson Station Fairgrounds, with50 regional food vencors and two days of live music and other activities. Photo by Theresa Stanley
Summers in Kentucky are filled with outdoor concerts, festivals and carnivals, theater performances, movies and more. For our annual Summer Fun Guide, we’ve compiled dozens of these and other events, in attempt to ensure there’s never a dull moment for you, your family and your friends during the warm weather days and nights that are now officially upon us.
Read on for our favorite Lexington summertime series and events, and be sure to visit our online arts & entertainment calendar tadoo.com, which is updated daily with live music, theater, arts, culinary and other cultural events taking place in Lexington and the surrounding region.
ONGOING SERIES
Big Band & Jazz Series
Tuesdays, 7-8:30p.m. (through Aug. 29)
May and June concerts take place at Moondance Amphitheater, 1152 Monarch St. (Beaumont Circle); July and August concerts take place at Ecton Park, 956 Turkey Foot Road
www.lexingtonky.gov/big-band-jazzOne of Lexington’s longest-running and most beloved concert series, Big Band & Jazz Series presents free jazz music in an outdoor park setting weekly throughout the summer. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or a blanket, as well as a picnic basket. Visit the event’s website for the schedule and more details.
“Black Lens: Summer Friday Film Series” at the Lyric Theatre
Every other Friday, 7 p.m. (June 9-July 28)
Lyric Theatre, 300 East Third St.
www.lexingtonlyric.com/lyricsummerfilmseries.html
This free summer film series at the Lyric Theatre celebrates and honors achievements in black cinema over the years. Among the historical figures and actors being celebrated in this year’s films are Muhammad Ali, Barack Obama, Denzel Washington, Harry Belafonte and Dorothy Dandridge. Rather than on Sunday afternoons, as in the past, films in this year’s series will be shown on select Friday evenings.
June 9: “Ali”
June 23: “Carmen Jones”
July 14: “Southside with You”
July 28: “Fences”
The Academy Award nominated film “Fences” will be screened June 28 at the Lyric Theatre as part of the Black Lens: Summer Friday Film Series. Denzel Washington and Viola Davis star in this adaptation of August Wilson’s play about a garbage collector who was once a baseball star. Photo furnished
Fountain Films on Friday
Fridays, July 14-Aug. 18; Movies begin at dusk, with pre-movie activities starting earlier in the evening
Triangle Park, 400 W. Main St.
www.downtownlex.com/fountain-films-on-friday
Presented by the Downtown Lexington Corporation, this annual series features free movies shown on an inflatable screen in the heart of downtown at Triangle Park. Featured movies are a blend of family-friendly and classic comedies; on-site food and drinks are available for purchase.
July 14: “Spaceballs”
July 21: “The Nightmare Before Christmas”
July 28: “Happy Gilmore”
Aug. 4: “Mean Girls”
Aug. 11: “The Mask”
August 18: “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy”
“Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy” starring Will Ferrell will be shown August 18 in downtown’s Triangle Park as part of the Fountain Films on Friday series. Photo furnished
Free Friday Flicks
Fridays (June 2-30); Activities start at 7 p.m. and movie starts at dark
Jacobson Park, 4001 Athens-Boonesboro Road
www.lexingtonky.gov/index.aspx?page=241
Celebrating 21 years, Lexington Parks and Recreation’s Free Friday Flicks offers entertainment for all ages. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating. Pre-movie activities include children’s games and a petting zoo; local food vendors will be present as well. Visit the event website for more details and film schedule.
Jazz on the Porch (Talon Winery Concert Series)
Last Sunday of the month, 3-6 p.m. (May-September)
Talon Winery, 7086 Tates Creek Road
www.jazzartsfoundation.org/jazz-on-the-porch
Presented by the Jazz Arts Foundation, the eighth annual Jazz on the Porch concert series features monthly jazz concerts (rain or shine), with beverages available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring their blankets, chairs and picnic baskets.
June 25: The Jazz Collective
July 30: Blue Groove Jazz
Aug. 27: Baja Yetis
Sept. 24: Backbeat
Lexington Green Lakeside Live
Fridays and Saturdays, 7-10 p.m. (May 12-Sept. 30)
The Mall at Lexington Green,
161 Lexington Green Circle
Full schedule and more details available at www.lexgreenlakeside.com
This new series initiated in 2016 features free live music from local and regional musicians on Fridays and Saturdays (weather permitting). Festivities take place on a new dock area built last summer, which features covered lounge seating, a fire pit, a permanent stage and a newly installed fountain. Food and beverages will be available to purchase from on-site restaurants Palmers Fresh Grill and Jax; J. Renders BBQ will also be serving barbecue from Jax’s location. Cold brews and grub from local food trucks will also be available starting at 5 p.m. on Lakeside Live nights. Pets are welcome; coolers are not permitted on the premises. Lexington Green will provide free valet parking in addition to having “Tilly the Trolley” transport customers from the top parking lot to the Lakeside area.
June 2: Radio 80
June 3: The Quack
June 9: Rays Music Exchange
June 10: Alt90
June 16: Aly’An
June 17: Korey Hunt & Friends
June 23: Superfecta
June 24: Sean Meadows
June 30: Ben Lacy & Friends
July 1: Boogie G
July 2: Lexington Singers
July 7: Wannabeatles
July 8: Big Maracas
July 14: The Ark Band
July 15: Paul Childers
July 21: The Twiggenburys
July 22: The Wooks
July 28: Zack Attack
July 29: The Throwbacks
Aug. 4: Triage
Aug. 5: Brother Smith
Aug. 11: The Distraxions
Aug. 12: Encore
Aug. 18: Vanguard
Aug. 19: County Wide
Aug. 25: Kudmani
Aug. 26: Jordan English
(Visit event website for full season schedule)
Pioneer Playhouse
Performances take place Tues.-Sat. (June 9-Aug. 19), Dinner at 7:30 p.m.; show at 8:30 p.m.
Pioneer Playhouse, 840 Stanford Road, Danville, Kentucky
Founded in 1950, Pioneer Playhouse is the oldest outdoor theater in Kentucky. This summer, the theater will feature five shows. Audience members can purchase tickets for a Kentucky Proud dinner before the show (menu available online) or just the show itself. Shows will be moved inside in the event of rain.
June 9-24: “Death by Darkness”
June 27-July 8: “Drinking Habits”
July 11-22: “Guarded”
July 25-Aug. 5: “Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery”
Aug. 8-19: “Elvis Has Left the Building”
Southland Jamboree
Mondays at 7 p.m. (May 29-Sept. 4)
Moondance Amphitheater, 1152 Monarch St. (Beaumont Circle)
Formerly held at Collins Bowling Center on Southland Drive, the Southland Jamboree is a free weekly bluegrass music series. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or a blanket to the concerts and are welcome to bring instruments and participate in a jam after the show.
May 29: Southland Drive
June 5: Cane Run
June 12: Blue Belles
June 19: Uptown Blue
June 26: Newtown
July 3: Blue Eagle Band
July 10: Billie Renee & Cumberland Gap
July 17: Custom Made Bluegrass
July 24: Dean Osbourne
July 31: Michael Cleveland
Aug. 7: TBA
Aug. 14: Local Honeys
Aug. 21: Becky Buller and Ned Lubrecki
Aug. 28: Laurel River Line
Sept. 4: Samantha Jean and Firegate 33
Summer Nights in Suburbia
Fridays, 7 p.m. (June 2-Sept. 1)
Moondance Amphitheater, 1152 Monarch St. (Beaumont Circle)
www.lexingtonky.gov/summer-nights-suburbia
This weekly summer concert series features free live music from a variety of genres along with food trucks and beer vendors. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.
June 2: Coralee & the Townies
June 9: DeBraun Thomas
June 16: Johnny Conqueroo
June 23: C the Beat
June 30: Johnson Brothers
July 7: Justin Paul Lewis
July 14: Boogie G & The Titantics
July 21: Bridge 19
July 28: Bruce Lewis Band
Aug. 4: Baja Yetis
Aug. 11: Rebel Without a Cause
Aug. 18: Other Brothers
Aug. 25: 1971: A Happening (encore performance of music from 1971)
Thursday Night Live
Thursdays, April-October; 5-9 p.m. through Aug. 31; 5-8 p.m. Sept. 7-Oct. 12
Fifth Third Bank Pavilion at Cheapside Park, 251 W. Main St.
www.downtownlex.com/central-bank-thursday-night-live
Organized by the Downtown Lexington Corporation and now celebrating its 22nd season, this family-friendly weekly happy hour event takes place under the Fifth Third Pavilion and features live music from local and regional bands, food and beverage vendors and more.
June 1: Charlie Shuck & The Trendells
June 8: The Big Maracas
June 15: The Johnson Brothers
June 22: Tim Talbert Project
June 29: Better off Dead
July 6: Prime Cut Band
July 13: The Twiggenburys
July 20: Boogie G and the Titantics
July 27: 64West
Aug. 3: Grayson Jenkins
Aug. 10: Superfecta
Aug. 17: Conch Republic
Aug. 24: Kenny Owens and Group Therapy
Aug. 31: Yellow Dye #5
(Visit event website for full schedule and more details)
Tunes in the Vines (Equus Run Concert Series)
Sundays, 2-4:30 p.m. (May 28-Oct. 22)
Equus Run Vineyards, 1280 Moores Mill Road
Now in its 19th season, this concert series presents a variety of musicians on Sunday afternoons for family-friendly entertainment. Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic, lawn chairs or blankets; wine will be available for purchase on site.
June 4: Beyond Apple
June 11: Soul Jam
June 18: TDH4
June 28: Be RockSteady
July 2: Carrie Johnson and Taylor Hampton
July 9: Jeff Barnes Band
July 16: RetroVibes
July 23: Yesteryear
July 30: Brad Elswick
Aug. 6: Here for the Party
Aug. 13: Lauren Mink Frazier
Aug. 20: Alma Gitana
Aug. 27: Beyond Apple
(Visit event website for full schedule and more details)
Kentucky Theater Classic Film Series
Wednesdays, 1:30 and 7:15 p.m., (May 24-Sept. 6)
Kentucky Theater, 214 E. Main St.
This annual summer film series brings old favorites to the big screen every Wednesday during the summer. All showings include organ music and an audience chorus of “My Old Kentucky Home.”
May 24: “Manhattan”
May 31: “Casablanca”
June 7: “My Fair Lady”
June 14: “The Manchurian Candidate”
June 21: “Mary Poppins”
June 28: “Vertigo”
July 5: “Beauty and the Beast” (Jean Cocteau)
July 12: “O Brother, Where Art Thou”
July 19: “Harold and Maude”
July 26: “To Kill a Mockingbird”
Aug. 2: “The Glenn Miller Story”
Aug. 9: “The Lion in Winter”
Aug. 16: “The Night of the Hunter”
Aug. 23: “Monty Python and the Holy Grail”
Aug. 30: “The Big Lebowski”
Sept. 6: TBA
Hitchcock’s classic thriller “Vertigo” will be shown June 28 as part of the Kentucky Theater’s Classic Film Series. Photo furnished
FESTIVALS & EVENTS
The Great American Brass Band Festival
June 1-4
Various locations, Danville, Kentucky
“Music from the Roaring Twenties” will take center stage at the 28th annual Great American Brass Festival, a multi-day celebration of brass music taking place in downtown Danville, and on the campus of Centre College. With the goals of both preserving brass music and exploring its cultural influence, the family-friendly event attracts bands from all over the United States and Europe, hosting a variety of free and ticketed events. This year’s events include Croquet & Brass: An evening of Bourbon, Brass, and Americana along the Chaplin River; a “Bayou and Brass” Cajun-style street party; the annual Great American Picnic; and the Great American Art Festival, a new component of the festival initiated in 2016.
The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass will be among the performers at The Great American Brass Band Festival, June 1-4 in Danville, Kentucky. Photo furnished
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Country Fair
June 1-4
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 1730 Summerhill Drive
This annual fair features fun activities for all ages, including live local music, a huge rummage sale, pony rides and a petting zoo, carnival rides, and games and more.
Festival of the Bluegrass
June 8-11
Kentucky Horse Park Campground, 4089 Ironworks Pkwy.
www.festivalofthebluegrass.com
For more than 40 years, the Festival of the Bluegrass has gathered some of the biggest names in bluegrass music to the Kentucky Horse Park campground for the oldest family-run bluegrass festival in the country. Music on the main stage begins on Thursday evening and goes through Sunday afternoon, with impromptu campground jam sessions one of the annual highlights of the festival. This year’s lineup features more than a dozen bands, including Flatt Lonesome, Town Mountain, The Grascals and many more.
Festival of the Bluegrass. Photo courtesy Kim Blackburn Photography
“It’s a Grand Night for Singing!”
June 9-10, 16-17 at 7:30 p.m., June 11, 18 at 2 p.m.
Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St.
finearts.uky.edu/singletary-center/its-grand-night-singing-2017
This year marks the 25th anniversary for University of Kentucky Opera Theatre’s “It’s a Grand Night for Singing!” The popular music revue highlights the best from Billboard to Broadway, featuring more than 100 UK Opera Theatre and community performers.
Big Ass Bluegrass BBQ Fest
June 9-10 (Fri. 5-11 p.m.; Sat. 11 a.m.-11 p.m.)
Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza,
120 North Limestone
This free family-friendly, first-year event presented by Big Ass Fans and produced by Smiley Pete Publishing will feature the culinary creations of a dozen local and regional BBQ pitmasters, plus a variety of beer, bourbon and other beverage offerings. A “Backyard Pitmaster Competition” will showcase Lexington’s most talented amateur BBQ masters, and two days of live music – from blues to bluegrass – will provide additional entertainment.
Big Ass Bluegrass BBQ Fest Music Line-up
Fri., June 9 (5-11 p.m.):
Danny Dean and the Homewreckers
Short & Company
G Busy Blues
Tee Dee Young
Sat., June 10 (11 a.m.-11 p.m.):
The Barrows
Maggie Lander Duo with Tom Hnatow
Coralee Trio
Newtown
DeBraun Thomas
Stella Vees
Joslyn & the Sweet Compression
Joslyn & the Sweet Compression will perform Saturday, June 10 at the Big Ass Bluegrass BBQ Fest in downtown’s Courthouse Plaza. Photo furnished
Lexington Lion’s Club Bluegrass Fair
June 13-23
Masterson Station Park, 3051 Leestown Road
This annual regional fair sets up more than 100 carnival rides, games and other agricultural and entertainment-themed attractions, such as a petting zoo and pony rides for kids, beauty pageants, garden contests, carnival food concessions, a Fiesta Latina, pig racing and more.
Lexington Lion's Club Bluegrass Fair. Photo furnished
PlayThink Festival
June 14-18
HomeGrown HideAways, 500 Floyd Branch Road, Berea, Kentucky
An annual celebration of art, color, movement and flow, PlayThink offers “playshops” and entertainment options for all ages and interests. This unique and family-friendly camping festival encourages creativity and playfulness, with featured activities including an obstacle course; workshops on hula hoop, dance, yoga and other “flow” activities; children’s arts and crafts activities; playing in the creek; performance art and more. This year’s event will feature musical headliners Random Rab, Dixon’s Violin and Sixis, who will be joined by Momentology, AJ Bouncyhouse, Gideon’s Rifle, Mayan Ruins, Fred Nez Keams, The March Madness Marching Band, DJ Spellbinder, Tommy Mizla and Echo Mecca to provide musical entertainment on Thursday through Saturday nights.
Well-Crafted Brews & Bands
June 17, noon-9:30 p.m.
Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill, 3501 Lexington Road
www.shakervillageky.org/event/well-crafted-brews-bands
This event celebrates the quality and diversity of Kentucky’s music and craft beer cultures by bringing together regional craft breweries and local musicians in the unique idyllic setting of Shaker Village at Pleasant Hill. This year’s event will feature over 40 craft beers and nearly a dozen bands.
Main Stage
12 p.m.: William Matheny + the Strange Constellations
1:30 p.m.: Coralee + the Townies
3 p.m.: Josh Nolan
4:30 p.m.: Nikki Hill
6 p.m.: The Dextateens
7:30 p.m.: Tyler Childers
Americana artist Tyler Childers will perform at the Well-Crafted Brews & Bands festival, June 17 at Shaker Village. Photo by Brian Blauser, Mountain Stage
The Ashland Lawn Party
June 24, 5:30-10 p.m. (Dinner at 7 p.m.)
Ashland, The Henry Clay Estate, 120 Sycamore Road
henryclay.org/event/ashland-lawn-party/
Ashland: The Henry Clay Estate’s annual summer fundraiser features dinner on the lawn of the idyllic historic home where Henry Clay once lived. The evening includes live music, silent and live auctions and more.
The Ashland Lawn Party. Photo furnished
Opera Under the Stars
June 24, 8 p.m.
Moondance Amphitheater, 1152 Monarch St.
www.lexingtonky.gov/opera-under-stars
This event will highlight some of the best young local opera artists in central Kentucky, with an orchestral quartet show followed by a diverse program of opera music ranging from classical to contemporary. Blankets and/or lawn chairs are recommended for seating, and picnics are permitted. Concessions will also be available to purchase on-site. Rain date is June 25.
Lexington Pride Festival
June 24, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza, 120 N. Limestone St.
Now in its 10th year, the annual Lexington Pride Festival provides a time for the community to celebrate diversity in a family-friendly environment, attracting thousands of individuals from Kentucky and the surrounding regions to support the GLBTQQIA community. Visit the event website as the festival nears for more details and a schedule of entertainers.
Fourth of July Festival
July 3-4 (Mon., 12-8 p.m.; Tues., 9 a.m.-10 p.m.)
Downtown Lexington
www.downtownlex.com/lexingtons-4th-of-july-festival/
Lexington’s Fourth of July Festival kicks off on July 3 with the annual Great American Pie Contest and Ice Cream Social, as well a patriotic music concert taking place on Transylvania University’s Morrison Lawn. On July 4, the festival continues with a morning Bluegrass 10k, a massive downtown street festival brimming with vendors and entertainment (9 a.m.-6 p.m.) and a fireworks show starting at 10 p.m.
Berea Craft Festival
July 7-9 (Fri., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.;
Sat., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sun., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.)
Historic Indian Fort Theater,
2047 Big Hill Rd. (Berea, Kentucky)
Located in the idyllic wooded setting of Berea College’s Indian Fort Theater, the 36th annual Berea Craft Festival will feature over 115 artists from more than 15 states. This family-friendly event also features music and entertainment from Mitch Barrett, the Berea Festival Dancers and Emory Joseph. Attendees will also be able to watch artists in action as they fire pottery, make dolls, weave baskets and more.
Works by Kentucky Crafted Artist Keith Chambers (left) and many more will be on hand June 7-9 at the 36th annual Berea Craft Festival in Berea, Kentucky. Photo furnished
Kentucky Conservatory Theatre Summerfest: “The Wiz”
July 6-9, 13-16 (Gates open at 7:30 p.m., show starts at 8:45 p.m.)
Woodland Park, 601 E. High St.
In its second year back at its original location of Woodland Park, Kentucky Conservatory Theatre’s 2017 Summerfest (formerly known as Lexington Shakespeare Festival) will present a production of “The Wiz,” an urban adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.” Directed by Wesley Nelson, the show will feature a dazzling, lively mixture of rock, gospel and soul music.
Lexington Burger Week
July 10-16
Various locations
Lexington Burger Week returns in 2017, giving chefs from 40 participating restaurants the chance once again to try to create the most unique burgers in town. Each restaurant will feature a one-of-a-kind burger not on their regular menu for $5 throughout the week. For a full list of participating restaurants and the burgers they will feature, visit the Lexington Burger Week website as the event nears.
Keeneland Concours d’Elegance
July 13-16
Keeneland Race Course, 4201 Versailles Road
The annual celebration of unique classic cars features several events over the span of four days, including the following:
Thurs., July 13: Bourbon Tour
This event starts at Gratz Park Inn at 8 a.m. with a down-home country breakfast, then follows a back-road drive to Limestone Branch Distillery in Lebanon, Kentucky, where participants will have a unique opportunity to craft their own bourbon.
Fri., July 14: Concours Bash Cocktail Party
The Grand Reserve, 903 Manchester St., 7-11 p.m.
Following the theme “Party Like it’s 1933,” this prohibition-era cocktail party invites attendees to “doll up for an evening of swanky cars, swingin’ tunes, classic cocktails and delectable hors d’oeuvres.”
Sat., July 15: Keeneland Concours d’Elegance
Keeneland Race Course, 4201 Versailles Rd., 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
The marquee of this year’s main Concours event will highlight exclusive Rolls Royce vehicles, with the grounds also featuring more than 140 additional one-of-a-kind classic vehicles for guests to enjoy.
Sun., July 16: Tour d’Elegance
Classic car owners/drivers are encouraged to sign up for the 14th annual Tour d’Elegance, a 90-mile group drive through beautiful Bluegrass roads departing from the Keeneland Library at 9 a.m. The tour will feature a stop in Danville for an hour-long demonstration by glass artist Stephen Powell.
Keeneland Concours D'Elegance. Photo furnished
The Whippoorwill Festival
July 14-16
Lago Linda Hideaway, Beattyville, Kentucky
The Whippoorwill Festival is an “Earthskills” gathering in central Appalachia. The three-day event promotes sustainable living in Appalachia by sharing earth-friendly living skills in a family-friendly atmosphere. The festival will feature dozens of workshops as well as acoustic shows and late-night campfire music. Workshop topics include Herbal Medicine Essentials, Beekeeping, Natural Dying and Empowered Childbirth, Foraging and Fermentation: The Ancient Diet and more.
Ballet Under the Stars
Aug. 3-6 (8 p.m. pre-show with main curtain at 9 p.m.)
Woodland Park, 601 East High St.
https://www.lexingtonky.gov/ballet-under-stars
Celebrating its 27th anniversary this year, Ballet Under the Stars allows audiences to enjoy the beauty of a professional ballet in a relaxed, casual outdoor park setting. The event will begin with a pre-show youth production of “Madeline’s Trip to Paris” at 8 p.m., followed by a main performance featuring professional dancers from Kentucky Ballet Theatre.
Crave Lexington Food & Music Festival
Aug. 12-13 (Sat., noon-11 p.m.; Sun., noon-7 p.m.)
Bluegrass Fairgrounds at Masterson Station Park, 3051 Leestown Road
Presented by Windstream and produced by Smiley Pete Publishing, Lexington’s largest celebration of locally crafted fare features dozens of regional food vendors and two full days of live regional music, from rock to soul to psychedelic blues. The event features more than 50 food vendors serving everything from from hot chicken to award-winning confections, each offering a $2, $3 and $5 option. Attendees can shop local retail vendors, meet chefs, discover food trucks and enjoy craft beers, wine and curated cocktails, while kids will enjoy art, interactive activities and inflatables. Other features for this year’s festival include a classic car show and a food performance stage that will feature a local hemp foods cook-off, food presentations, the book release signing of “Bravetart” by celebrated pastry chef and Serious Eats contributor Stella Parks, and more. This year’s music stage will feature a variety of local and regional bands, including Joslyn & the Sweet Compression, Johnny Conqueroo, Big Maracas, Driftwood Gypsy and more to be announced in the weeks leading up to the fest.
Crave Lexington Food + Music Festival. Photo by Sarah Jane Sanders
Picnic With the Pops
Aug. 18-19 (gates at 6 p.m., show at dusk)
The Meadow at Keene Barn (Keeneland), 4201 Versailles Road
The 38th annual Picnic With the Pops will take audience members back to the 1980s with a unique performance on each night of the two-night event. On Friday night, the Lexington Philharmonic will perform John Williams’ Academy-Award nominated film score “Raiders of the Lost Ark” alongside a screening of the film, while Saturday’s event will feature “The Music of Michael Jackson,” performed by The Lexington Philharmonic with guest vocalist James Delisco. Both evenings take place under the stars in Keeneland’s idyllic meadow by Keene Barn and feature decadent table decorating competitions and on-site food trucks – though patrons are also encouraged to bring their own food and beverages, or arrange for on-site catering. Tickets go on sale on June 23, with tables of eight and general admission (blanket seating) both available. Kids 12 and under are free both nights.
Woodland Art Fair
Aug. 19-20 (Sat., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.; Sun., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.)
Woodland Park, 601 E. High St.
www.lexingtonartleague.org/woodland-art-fair.html
For more than 40 years, the Woodland Art Fair, produced by the Lexington Art League and LFUCG’s Parks and Recreation, has been Lexington’s largest outdoor cultural event, with over 65,000 people visiting Woodland Park throughout the entire weekend. The free annual event features dozens of local, regional and national artists, displaying and selling their creations; a beer garden; concessions; family activities; live music and other entertainment.
Moontower Music Festival
Aug. 26, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
Masterson Station Park, 3051 Leestown Road
www.moontowermusicfestival.com
The fourth annual Moontower Music Festival features a full day of local and regional musical acts spanning many genres and geared toward music fans of all ages. This year’s lineup includes JJ Grey & Mofro, Cherub, Todd Snider & Great American Taxi, Big Sam’s Funky Nation, Tyler Childers and more.
Chamber Music Festival of Lexington
Aug. 24-Sept. 3
Founded in 2007, the Chamber Music Festival of Lexington highlights chamber music in various local venues and formats, including traditional concerts, pop-up events, fundraisers and more. For the festival’s 11th season, this year’s music program kicks off with a free public concert at the Thomas Hunt Morgan House on Aug. 24 featuring the energetic wind quintet WindSync, in the group’s fifth year as the festival’s ensemble-in-residence. Additional festival programming will feature native Lexingtonian Zach Brock, one of the country’s premier jazz violinists, as artist-in-residence. In a departure from past years’ main stage concert venue (Fasig-Tipton Pavilion), this year’s main stage concerts will take place at the Downtown Arts Center (Aug. 30, Sept. 1 and Sept. 3). Visit the event website for more details and a full schedule as the event nears.