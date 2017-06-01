2017 Summer Fun Guide

× Expand The 5th annual Crave Lexington Food & Music Festival will take place August 12-13 at Masterson Station Fairgrounds, with50 regional food vencors and two days of live music and other activities. Photo by Theresa Stanley

Summers in Kentucky are filled with outdoor concerts, festivals and carnivals, theater performances, movies and more. For our annual Summer Fun Guide, we’ve compiled dozens of these and other events, in attempt to ensure there’s never a dull moment for you, your family and your friends during the warm weather days and nights that are now officially upon us.

Read on for our favorite Lexington summertime series and events, and be sure to visit our online arts & entertainment calendar tadoo.com, which is updated daily with live music, theater, arts, culinary and other cultural events taking place in Lexington and the surrounding region.

ONGOING SERIES

Big Band & Jazz Series

Tuesdays, 7-8:30p.m. (through Aug. 29)

May and June concerts take place at Moondance Amphitheater, 1152 Monarch St. (Beaumont Circle); July and August concerts take place at Ecton Park, 956 Turkey Foot Road

www.lexingtonky.gov/big-band-jazzOne of Lexington’s longest-running and most beloved concert series, Big Band & Jazz Series presents free jazz music in an outdoor park setting weekly throughout the summer. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or a blanket, as well as a picnic basket. Visit the event’s website for the schedule and more details.

“Black Lens: Summer Friday Film Series” at the Lyric Theatre

Every other Friday, 7 p.m. (June 9-July 28)

Lyric Theatre, 300 East Third St.

www.lexingtonlyric.com/lyricsummerfilmseries.html

This free summer film series at the Lyric Theatre celebrates and honors achievements in black cinema over the years. Among the historical figures and actors being celebrated in this year’s films are Muhammad Ali, Barack Obama, Denzel Washington, Harry Belafonte and Dorothy Dandridge. Rather than on Sunday afternoons, as in the past, films in this year’s series will be shown on select Friday evenings.

June 9: “Ali”

June 23: “Carmen Jones”

July 14: “Southside with You”

July 28: “Fences”

× Expand The Academy Award nominated film “Fences” will be screened June 28 at the Lyric Theatre as part of the Black Lens: Summer Friday Film Series. Denzel Washington and Viola Davis star in this adaptation of August Wilson’s play about a garbage collector who was once a baseball star. Photo furnished

Fountain Films on Friday

Fridays, July 14-Aug. 18; Movies begin at dusk, with pre-movie activities starting earlier in the evening

Triangle Park, 400 W. Main St.

www.downtownlex.com/fountain-films-on-friday

Presented by the Downtown Lexington Corporation, this annual series features free movies shown on an inflatable screen in the heart of downtown at Triangle Park. Featured movies are a blend of family-friendly and classic comedies; on-site food and drinks are available for purchase.

July 14: “Spaceballs”

July 21: “The Nightmare Before Christmas”

July 28: “Happy Gilmore”

Aug. 4: “Mean Girls”

Aug. 11: “The Mask”

August 18: “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy”

× Expand “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy” starring Will Ferrell will be shown August 18 in downtown’s Triangle Park as part of the Fountain Films on Friday series. Photo furnished

Free Friday Flicks

Fridays (June 2-30); Activities start at 7 p.m. and movie starts at dark

Jacobson Park, 4001 Athens-Boonesboro Road

www.lexingtonky.gov/index.aspx?page=241

Celebrating 21 years, Lexington Parks and Recreation’s Free Friday Flicks offers entertainment for all ages. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating. Pre-movie activities include children’s games and a petting zoo; local food vendors will be present as well. Visit the event website for more details and film schedule.

Jazz on the Porch (Talon Winery Concert Series)

Last Sunday of the month, 3-6 p.m. (May-September)

Talon Winery, 7086 Tates Creek Road

www.jazzartsfoundation.org/jazz-on-the-porch

Presented by the Jazz Arts Foundation, the eighth annual Jazz on the Porch concert series features monthly jazz concerts (rain or shine), with beverages available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring their blankets, chairs and picnic baskets.

June 25: The Jazz Collective

July 30: Blue Groove Jazz

Aug. 27: Baja Yetis

Sept. 24: Backbeat

Lexington Green Lakeside Live

Fridays and Saturdays, 7-10 p.m. (May 12-Sept. 30)

The Mall at Lexington Green,

161 Lexington Green Circle

Full schedule and more details available at www.lexgreenlakeside.com

This new series initiated in 2016 features free live music from local and regional musicians on Fridays and Saturdays (weather permitting). Festivities take place on a new dock area built last summer, which features covered lounge seating, a fire pit, a permanent stage and a newly installed fountain. Food and beverages will be available to purchase from on-site restaurants Palmers Fresh Grill and Jax; J. Renders BBQ will also be serving barbecue from Jax’s location. Cold brews and grub from local food trucks will also be available starting at 5 p.m. on Lakeside Live nights. Pets are welcome; coolers are not permitted on the premises. Lexington Green will provide free valet parking in addition to having “Tilly the Trolley” transport customers from the top parking lot to the Lakeside area.

June 2: Radio 80

June 3: The Quack

June 9: Rays Music Exchange

June 10: Alt90

June 16: Aly’An

June 17: Korey Hunt & Friends

June 23: Superfecta

June 24: Sean Meadows

June 30: Ben Lacy & Friends

July 1: Boogie G

July 2: Lexington Singers

July 7: Wannabeatles

July 8: Big Maracas

July 14: The Ark Band

July 15: Paul Childers

July 21: The Twiggenburys

July 22: The Wooks

July 28: Zack Attack

July 29: The Throwbacks

Aug. 4: Triage

Aug. 5: Brother Smith

Aug. 11: The Distraxions

Aug. 12: Encore

Aug. 18: Vanguard

Aug. 19: County Wide

Aug. 25: Kudmani

Aug. 26: Jordan English

(Visit event website for full season schedule)

Pioneer Playhouse

Performances take place Tues.-Sat. (June 9-Aug. 19), Dinner at 7:30 p.m.; show at 8:30 p.m.

Pioneer Playhouse, 840 Stanford Road, Danville, Kentucky

www.pioneerplayhouse.com

Founded in 1950, Pioneer Playhouse is the oldest outdoor theater in Kentucky. This summer, the theater will feature five shows. Audience members can purchase tickets for a Kentucky Proud dinner before the show (menu available online) or just the show itself. Shows will be moved inside in the event of rain.

June 9-24: “Death by Darkness”

June 27-July 8: “Drinking Habits”

July 11-22: “Guarded”

July 25-Aug. 5: “Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery”

Aug. 8-19: “Elvis Has Left the Building”

Southland Jamboree

Mondays at 7 p.m. (May 29-Sept. 4)

Moondance Amphitheater, 1152 Monarch St. (Beaumont Circle)

www.southlandjamboree.org

Formerly held at Collins Bowling Center on Southland Drive, the Southland Jamboree is a free weekly bluegrass music series. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or a blanket to the concerts and are welcome to bring instruments and participate in a jam after the show.

May 29: Southland Drive

June 5: Cane Run

June 12: Blue Belles

June 19: Uptown Blue

June 26: Newtown

July 3: Blue Eagle Band

July 10: Billie Renee & Cumberland Gap

July 17: Custom Made Bluegrass

July 24: Dean Osbourne

July 31: Michael Cleveland

Aug. 7: TBA

Aug. 14: Local Honeys

Aug. 21: Becky Buller and Ned Lubrecki

Aug. 28: Laurel River Line

Sept. 4: Samantha Jean and Firegate 33

Summer Nights in Suburbia

Fridays, 7 p.m. (June 2-Sept. 1)

Moondance Amphitheater, 1152 Monarch St. (Beaumont Circle)

www.lexingtonky.gov/summer-nights-suburbia

This weekly summer concert series features free live music from a variety of genres along with food trucks and beer vendors. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

June 2: Coralee & the Townies

June 9: DeBraun Thomas

June 16: Johnny Conqueroo

June 23: C the Beat

June 30: Johnson Brothers

July 7: Justin Paul Lewis

July 14: Boogie G & The Titantics

July 21: Bridge 19

July 28: Bruce Lewis Band

Aug. 4: Baja Yetis

Aug. 11: Rebel Without a Cause

Aug. 18: Other Brothers

Aug. 25: 1971: A Happening (encore performance of music from 1971)

Thursday Night Live

Thursdays, April-October; 5-9 p.m. through Aug. 31; 5-8 p.m. Sept. 7-Oct. 12

Fifth Third Bank Pavilion at Cheapside Park, 251 W. Main St.

www.downtownlex.com/central-bank-thursday-night-live

Organized by the Downtown Lexington Corporation and now celebrating its 22nd season, this family-friendly weekly happy hour event takes place under the Fifth Third Pavilion and features live music from local and regional bands, food and beverage vendors and more.

June 1: Charlie Shuck & The Trendells

June 8: The Big Maracas

June 15: The Johnson Brothers

June 22: Tim Talbert Project

June 29: Better off Dead

July 6: Prime Cut Band

July 13: The Twiggenburys

July 20: Boogie G and the Titantics

July 27: 64West

Aug. 3: Grayson Jenkins

Aug. 10: Superfecta

Aug. 17: Conch Republic

Aug. 24: Kenny Owens and Group Therapy

Aug. 31: Yellow Dye #5

(Visit event website for full schedule and more details)

Tunes in the Vines (Equus Run Concert Series)

Sundays, 2-4:30 p.m. (May 28-Oct. 22)

Equus Run Vineyards, 1280 Moores Mill Road

www.equusrunvineyards.com

Now in its 19th season, this concert series presents a variety of musicians on Sunday afternoons for family-friendly entertainment. Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic, lawn chairs or blankets; wine will be available for purchase on site.

June 4: Beyond Apple

June 11: Soul Jam

June 18: TDH4

June 28: Be RockSteady

July 2: Carrie Johnson and Taylor Hampton

July 9: Jeff Barnes Band

July 16: RetroVibes

July 23: Yesteryear

July 30: Brad Elswick

Aug. 6: Here for the Party

Aug. 13: Lauren Mink Frazier

Aug. 20: Alma Gitana

Aug. 27: Beyond Apple

(Visit event website for full schedule and more details)

Kentucky Theater Classic Film Series

Wednesdays, 1:30 and 7:15 p.m., (May 24-Sept. 6)

Kentucky Theater, 214 E. Main St.

www.kentuckytheater.com

This annual summer film series brings old favorites to the big screen every Wednesday during the summer. All showings include organ music and an audience chorus of “My Old Kentucky Home.”

May 24: “Manhattan”

May 31: “Casablanca”

June 7: “My Fair Lady”

June 14: “The Manchurian Candidate”

June 21: “Mary Poppins”

June 28: “Vertigo”

July 5: “Beauty and the Beast” (Jean Cocteau)

July 12: “O Brother, Where Art Thou”

July 19: “Harold and Maude”

July 26: “To Kill a Mockingbird”

Aug. 2: “The Glenn Miller Story”

Aug. 9: “The Lion in Winter”

Aug. 16: “The Night of the Hunter”

Aug. 23: “Monty Python and the Holy Grail”

Aug. 30: “The Big Lebowski”

Sept. 6: TBA

× Expand Hitchcock’s classic thriller “Vertigo” will be shown June 28 as part of the Kentucky Theater’s Classic Film Series. Photo furnished

FESTIVALS & EVENTS

The Great American Brass Band Festival

June 1-4

Various locations, Danville, Kentucky

www.gabbf.org

“Music from the Roaring Twenties” will take center stage at the 28th annual Great American Brass Festival, a multi-day celebration of brass music taking place in downtown Danville, and on the campus of Centre College. With the goals of both preserving brass music and exploring its cultural influence, the family-friendly event attracts bands from all over the United States and Europe, hosting a variety of free and ticketed events. This year’s events include Croquet & Brass: An evening of Bourbon, Brass, and Americana along the Chaplin River; a “Bayou and Brass” Cajun-style street party; the annual Great American Picnic; and the Great American Art Festival, a new component of the festival initiated in 2016.

× Expand The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass will be among the performers at The Great American Brass Band Festival, June 1-4 in Danville, Kentucky. Photo furnished

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Country Fair

June 1-4

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 1730 Summerhill Drive

www.setonchurch.com/Seton

This annual fair features fun activities for all ages, including live local music, a huge rummage sale, pony rides and a petting zoo, carnival rides, and games and more.

Festival of the Bluegrass

June 8-11

Kentucky Horse Park Campground, 4089 Ironworks Pkwy.

www.festivalofthebluegrass.com

For more than 40 years, the Festival of the Bluegrass has gathered some of the biggest names in bluegrass music to the Kentucky Horse Park campground for the oldest family-run bluegrass festival in the country. Music on the main stage begins on Thursday evening and goes through Sunday afternoon, with impromptu campground jam sessions one of the annual highlights of the festival. This year’s lineup features more than a dozen bands, including Flatt Lonesome, Town Mountain, The Grascals and many more.

× Expand Festival of the Bluegrass. Photo courtesy Kim Blackburn Photography

“It’s a Grand Night for Singing!”

June 9-10, 16-17 at 7:30 p.m., June 11, 18 at 2 p.m.

Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St.

finearts.uky.edu/singletary-center/its-grand-night-singing-2017

This year marks the 25th anniversary for University of Kentucky Opera Theatre’s “It’s a Grand Night for Singing!” The popular music revue highlights the best from Billboard to Broadway, featuring more than 100 UK Opera Theatre and community performers.

Big Ass Bluegrass BBQ Fest

June 9-10 (Fri. 5-11 p.m.; Sat. 11 a.m.-11 p.m.)

Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza,

120 North Limestone

www.bluegrassbbqfest.com

This free family-friendly, first-year event presented by Big Ass Fans and produced by Smiley Pete Publishing will feature the culinary creations of a dozen local and regional BBQ pitmasters, plus a variety of beer, bourbon and other beverage offerings. A “Backyard Pitmaster Competition” will showcase Lexington’s most talented amateur BBQ masters, and two days of live music – from blues to bluegrass – will provide additional entertainment.

Big Ass Bluegrass BBQ Fest Music Line-up

Fri., June 9 (5-11 p.m.):

Danny Dean and the Homewreckers

Short & Company

G Busy Blues

Tee Dee Young

Sat., June 10 (11 a.m.-11 p.m.):

The Barrows

Maggie Lander Duo with Tom Hnatow

Coralee Trio

Newtown

DeBraun Thomas

Stella Vees

Joslyn & the Sweet Compression

× Expand Joslyn & the Sweet Compression will perform Saturday, June 10 at the Big Ass Bluegrass BBQ Fest in downtown’s Courthouse Plaza. Photo furnished

Lexington Lion’s Club Bluegrass Fair

June 13-23

Masterson Station Park, 3051 Leestown Road

www.thebluegrassfair.org

This annual regional fair sets up more than 100 carnival rides, games and other agricultural and entertainment-themed attractions, such as a petting zoo and pony rides for kids, beauty pageants, garden contests, carnival food concessions, a Fiesta Latina, pig racing and more.

× Expand Lexington Lion's Club Bluegrass Fair. Photo furnished

PlayThink Festival

June 14-18

HomeGrown HideAways, 500 Floyd Branch Road, Berea, Kentucky

www.playthinkfest.com

An annual celebration of art, color, movement and flow, PlayThink offers “playshops” and entertainment options for all ages and interests. This unique and family-friendly camping festival encourages creativity and playfulness, with featured activities including an obstacle course; workshops on hula hoop, dance, yoga and other “flow” activities; children’s arts and crafts activities; playing in the creek; performance art and more. This year’s event will feature musical headliners Random Rab, Dixon’s Violin and Sixis, who will be joined by Momentology, AJ Bouncyhouse, Gideon’s Rifle, Mayan Ruins, Fred Nez Keams, The March Madness Marching Band, DJ Spellbinder, Tommy Mizla and Echo Mecca to provide musical entertainment on Thursday through Saturday nights.

Well-Crafted Brews & Bands

June 17, noon-9:30 p.m.

Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill, 3501 Lexington Road

www.shakervillageky.org/event/well-crafted-brews-bands

This event celebrates the quality and diversity of Kentucky’s music and craft beer cultures by bringing together regional craft breweries and local musicians in the unique idyllic setting of Shaker Village at Pleasant Hill. This year’s event will feature over 40 craft beers and nearly a dozen bands.

Main Stage

12 p.m.: William Matheny + the Strange Constellations

1:30 p.m.: Coralee + the Townies

3 p.m.: Josh Nolan

4:30 p.m.: Nikki Hill

6 p.m.: The Dextateens

7:30 p.m.: Tyler Childers

× Expand Americana artist Tyler Childers will perform at the Well-Crafted Brews & Bands festival, June 17 at Shaker Village. Photo by Brian Blauser, Mountain Stage

The Ashland Lawn Party

June 24, 5:30-10 p.m. (Dinner at 7 p.m.)

Ashland, The Henry Clay Estate, 120 Sycamore Road

henryclay.org/event/ashland-lawn-party/

Ashland: The Henry Clay Estate’s annual summer fundraiser features dinner on the lawn of the idyllic historic home where Henry Clay once lived. The evening includes live music, silent and live auctions and more.

× Expand The Ashland Lawn Party. Photo furnished

Opera Under the Stars

June 24, 8 p.m.

Moondance Amphitheater, 1152 Monarch St.

www.lexingtonky.gov/opera-under-stars

This event will highlight some of the best young local opera artists in central Kentucky, with an orchestral quartet show followed by a diverse program of opera music ranging from classical to contemporary. Blankets and/or lawn chairs are recommended for seating, and picnics are permitted. Concessions will also be available to purchase on-site. Rain date is June 25.

Lexington Pride Festival

June 24, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza, 120 N. Limestone St.

www.lexpridefest.org

Now in its 10th year, the annual Lexington Pride Festival provides a time for the community to celebrate diversity in a family-friendly environment, attracting thousands of individuals from Kentucky and the surrounding regions to support the GLBTQQIA community. Visit the event website as the festival nears for more details and a schedule of entertainers.

Fourth of July Festival

July 3-4 (Mon., 12-8 p.m.; Tues., 9 a.m.-10 p.m.)

Downtown Lexington

www.downtownlex.com/lexingtons-4th-of-july-festival/

Lexington’s Fourth of July Festival kicks off on July 3 with the annual Great American Pie Contest and Ice Cream Social, as well a patriotic music concert taking place on Transylvania University’s Morrison Lawn. On July 4, the festival continues with a morning Bluegrass 10k, a massive downtown street festival brimming with vendors and entertainment (9 a.m.-6 p.m.) and a fireworks show starting at 10 p.m.

Berea Craft Festival

July 7-9 (Fri., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.;

Sat., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sun., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Historic Indian Fort Theater,

2047 Big Hill Rd. (Berea, Kentucky)

www.bereacraftfestival.com

Located in the idyllic wooded setting of Berea College’s Indian Fort Theater, the 36th annual Berea Craft Festival will feature over 115 artists from more than 15 states. This family-friendly event also features music and entertainment from Mitch Barrett, the Berea Festival Dancers and Emory Joseph. Attendees will also be able to watch artists in action as they fire pottery, make dolls, weave baskets and more.

× Expand Works by Kentucky Crafted Artist Keith Chambers (left) and many more will be on hand June 7-9 at the 36th annual Berea Craft Festival in Berea, Kentucky. Photo furnished

Kentucky Conservatory Theatre Summerfest: “The Wiz”

July 6-9, 13-16 (Gates open at 7:30 p.m., show starts at 8:45 p.m.)

Woodland Park, 601 E. High St.

www.mykct.org/summerfest.html

In its second year back at its original location of Woodland Park, Kentucky Conservatory Theatre’s 2017 Summerfest (formerly known as Lexington Shakespeare Festival) will present a production of “The Wiz,” an urban adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.” Directed by Wesley Nelson, the show will feature a dazzling, lively mixture of rock, gospel and soul music.

Lexington Burger Week

July 10-16

Various locations

www.lexingtonburgerweek.com

Lexington Burger Week returns in 2017, giving chefs from 40 participating restaurants the chance once again to try to create the most unique burgers in town. Each restaurant will feature a one-of-a-kind burger not on their regular menu for $5 throughout the week. For a full list of participating restaurants and the burgers they will feature, visit the Lexington Burger Week website as the event nears.

Keeneland Concours d’Elegance

July 13-16

Keeneland Race Course, 4201 Versailles Road

www.keenelandconcours.com

The annual celebration of unique classic cars features several events over the span of four days, including the following:

Thurs., July 13: Bourbon Tour

This event starts at Gratz Park Inn at 8 a.m. with a down-home country breakfast, then follows a back-road drive to Limestone Branch Distillery in Lebanon, Kentucky, where participants will have a unique opportunity to craft their own bourbon.

Fri., July 14: Concours Bash Cocktail Party

The Grand Reserve, 903 Manchester St., 7-11 p.m.

Following the theme “Party Like it’s 1933,” this prohibition-era cocktail party invites attendees to “doll up for an evening of swanky cars, swingin’ tunes, classic cocktails and delectable hors d’oeuvres.”

Sat., July 15: Keeneland Concours d’Elegance

Keeneland Race Course, 4201 Versailles Rd., 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

The marquee of this year’s main Concours event will highlight exclusive Rolls Royce vehicles, with the grounds also featuring more than 140 additional one-of-a-kind classic vehicles for guests to enjoy.

Sun., July 16: Tour d’Elegance

Classic car owners/drivers are encouraged to sign up for the 14th annual Tour d’Elegance, a 90-mile group drive through beautiful Bluegrass roads departing from the Keeneland Library at 9 a.m. The tour will feature a stop in Danville for an hour-long demonstration by glass artist Stephen Powell.

× Expand Keeneland Concours D'Elegance. Photo furnished

The Whippoorwill Festival

July 14-16

Lago Linda Hideaway, Beattyville, Kentucky

www.whippoorwillfest.com

The Whippoorwill Festival is an “Earthskills” gathering in central Appalachia. The three-day event promotes sustainable living in Appalachia by sharing earth-friendly living skills in a family-friendly atmosphere. The festival will feature dozens of workshops as well as acoustic shows and late-night campfire music. Workshop topics include Herbal Medicine Essentials, Beekeeping, Natural Dying and Empowered Childbirth, Foraging and Fermentation: The Ancient Diet and more.

Ballet Under the Stars

Aug. 3-6 (8 p.m. pre-show with main curtain at 9 p.m.)

Woodland Park, 601 East High St.

https://www.lexingtonky.gov/ballet-under-stars

Celebrating its 27th anniversary this year, Ballet Under the Stars allows audiences to enjoy the beauty of a professional ballet in a relaxed, casual outdoor park setting. The event will begin with a pre-show youth production of “Madeline’s Trip to Paris” at 8 p.m., followed by a main performance featuring professional dancers from Kentucky Ballet Theatre.

Crave Lexington Food & Music Festival

Aug. 12-13 (Sat., noon-11 p.m.; Sun., noon-7 p.m.)

Bluegrass Fairgrounds at Masterson Station Park, 3051 Leestown Road

www.cravelexington.com

Presented by Windstream and produced by Smiley Pete Publishing, Lexington’s largest celebration of locally crafted fare features dozens of regional food vendors and two full days of live regional music, from rock to soul to psychedelic blues. The event features more than 50 food vendors serving everything from from hot chicken to award-winning confections, each offering a $2, $3 and $5 option. Attendees can shop local retail vendors, meet chefs, discover food trucks and enjoy craft beers, wine and curated cocktails, while kids will enjoy art, interactive activities and inflatables. Other features for this year’s festival include a classic car show and a food performance stage that will feature a local hemp foods cook-off, food presentations, the book release signing of “Bravetart” by celebrated pastry chef and Serious Eats contributor Stella Parks, and more. This year’s music stage will feature a variety of local and regional bands, including Joslyn & the Sweet Compression, Johnny Conqueroo, Big Maracas, Driftwood Gypsy and more to be announced in the weeks leading up to the fest.

× Expand Crave Lexington Food + Music Festival. Photo by Sarah Jane Sanders

Picnic With the Pops

Aug. 18-19 (gates at 6 p.m., show at dusk)

The Meadow at Keene Barn (Keeneland), 4201 Versailles Road

www.lexpops.com

The 38th annual Picnic With the Pops will take audience members back to the 1980s with a unique performance on each night of the two-night event. On Friday night, the Lexington Philharmonic will perform John Williams’ Academy-Award nominated film score “Raiders of the Lost Ark” alongside a screening of the film, while Saturday’s event will feature “The Music of Michael Jackson,” performed by The Lexington Philharmonic with guest vocalist James Delisco. Both evenings take place under the stars in Keeneland’s idyllic meadow by Keene Barn and feature decadent table decorating competitions and on-site food trucks – though patrons are also encouraged to bring their own food and beverages, or arrange for on-site catering. Tickets go on sale on June 23, with tables of eight and general admission (blanket seating) both available. Kids 12 and under are free both nights.

Woodland Art Fair

Aug. 19-20 (Sat., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.; Sun., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Woodland Park, 601 E. High St.

www.lexingtonartleague.org/woodland-art-fair.html

For more than 40 years, the Woodland Art Fair, produced by the Lexington Art League and LFUCG’s Parks and Recreation, has been Lexington’s largest outdoor cultural event, with over 65,000 people visiting Woodland Park throughout the entire weekend. The free annual event features dozens of local, regional and national artists, displaying and selling their creations; a beer garden; concessions; family activities; live music and other entertainment.

Moontower Music Festival

Aug. 26, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Masterson Station Park, 3051 Leestown Road

www.moontowermusicfestival.com

The fourth annual Moontower Music Festival features a full day of local and regional musical acts spanning many genres and geared toward music fans of all ages. This year’s lineup includes JJ Grey & Mofro, Cherub, Todd Snider & Great American Taxi, Big Sam’s Funky Nation, Tyler Childers and more.

Chamber Music Festival of Lexington

Aug. 24-Sept. 3

www.chambermusiclex.com

Founded in 2007, the Chamber Music Festival of Lexington highlights chamber music in various local venues and formats, including traditional concerts, pop-up events, fundraisers and more. For the festival’s 11th season, this year’s music program kicks off with a free public concert at the Thomas Hunt Morgan House on Aug. 24 featuring the energetic wind quintet WindSync, in the group’s fifth year as the festival’s ensemble-in-residence. Additional festival programming will feature native Lexingtonian Zach Brock, one of the country’s premier jazz violinists, as artist-in-residence. In a departure from past years’ main stage concert venue (Fasig-Tipton Pavilion), this year’s main stage concerts will take place at the Downtown Arts Center (Aug. 30, Sept. 1 and Sept. 3). Visit the event website for more details and a full schedule as the event nears.