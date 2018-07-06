Your Cheat Sheet to Lexington's Best Burgers

Burger lovers, rejoice!
In celebration of Lexington Burger Week (July 9-15!), the Smiley Peters have compiled a list of the best burgers this city has to offer. Here you'll find an all-inclusive guide to Lexington's burger hot spots complete with a map of 42 restaurant locations, their respective hours and the one-of-a-kind burger they each created for this year's event.
Use this map to plan an efficient route for your Lexington Burger Week adventures and don't forget to pick up a #LexBurgerWeek passport from any participating location to keep track of where you've been and where you're planning to go! (Pro Tip: Consider walking between the various locations to cancel out your caloric intake).
Burger eaters who collect three or more unique stamps can submit their passports for a chance to win an Ultimate Grill Out presented by Kentucky Beef Council and Smiley Pete Publishing.
For the most ambitious burger aficionados out there, collecting ten or more unique stamps will put you in the running for Free Burgers for a Year from Drake's or Harry's American Grill. Ready, set...EAT!
For more information, visit lexingtonburgerweek.com!
- Page 1 (Results 1-10)
-
1
A&W Burgers Chicken Floats E. Main St. Location652 E. Main St., Lexington, Kentucky
Maui Wowee: a Juicy burger topped with sweet & smoky BBQ sauce, grilled pineapple salsa, hickory-smoked bacon, lettuce, Provolone cheese and a crispy fried onion ring served on a caramelized bun.
Open daily 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m.
-
2
A&W Burgers Chicken Floats Towne Center Drive Location114 Towne Center Drive, Lexington, Kentucky
Maui Wowee: a Juicy burger topped with sweet & smoky BBQ sauce, grilled pineapple salsa, hickory-smoked bacon, lettuce, Provolone cheese and a crispy fried onion ring served on a caramelized bun.
Open Sun.-Thurs. 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m.; Fri.-Sat. 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m.
-
3
A&W Burgers Chicken Floats War Admiral Way Location2551 War Admiral Way, Ste. 110, Lexington, Kentucky
Maui Wowee: a Juicy burger topped with sweet & smoky BBQ sauce, grilled pineapple salsa, hickory-smoked bacon, lettuce, Provolone cheese and a crispy fried onion ring served on a caramelized bun.
Open Sun.-Thurs. 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m.; Fri.-Sat. 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m.
-
4
Athenian Grill N. Locust Hill Drive Location115 N. Locust Hill Drive, Lexington, Kentucky
The Spartan: a house blend of ground leg of lamb and sirloin burger served on a sesame bun, spicy feta spread (htipiti), romaine lettuce, tomato and grilled onions. West Sixth Pairing: Half Bite
Open Sun.-Thurs. 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m.; Fri.-Sat. 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m.
-
5
Athenian Grill S. Ashland Ave. Location313 S Ashland Ave. S Ashland Ave, Lexington, Kentucky
The Spartan: a house blend of ground leg of lamb and sirloin burger served on a sesame bun, spicy feta spread (htipiti), romaine lettuce, tomato and grilled onions. West Sixth Pairing: Half Bite
Open Sun. 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs. 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m.; Fri.-Sat. 10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
-
6
Athenian Grill The Barn at The Fritz Farm Location119 Marion, Suite 110, Lexington, Kentucky
The Spartan: a house blend of ground leg of lamb and sirloin burger served on a sesame bun, spicy feta spread (htipiti), romaine lettuce, tomato and grilled onions. West Sixth Pairing: Half Bite
Open daily 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m.
-
7
Azur3070 Lakecrest Circle, Lexington, Kentucky
Croque MonZURGER: a ⅓ pound burger with smoked ham, gruyere cheese sauce, and Dijon. West Sixth Pairing: Belgian Blonde.
Open Mon.-Thurs. 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 5-10 p.m.; Sat.-Sun. 5-10 p.m.
-
8
Babalu Tapas & Tacos4040 Finn Way, Suite 150, Lexington, Kentucky
BABA Burger: natural Angus beef, roasted roma tomato, caramelized onions, white cheddar cheese, Hass avocado, smoked bacon and chipotle aioli on a sweet sourdough bun.
Open Mon.-Thurs. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Fri.-Sat. 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
-
9
Bar Louie3565 Nicholasville Road, Lexington, Kentucky
Tacho Average Burger: all beef patty with buffalo chicken, tater tots, queso, bacon bits, ranch and fried onion strings on a toasted brioche bun. West Sixth Pairing: IPA
Open Mon.-Fri. 11 a.m.-2:30 a.m.; Sat.-Sun. 10 a.m.-2:30 a.m. (Brunch Sat.-Sun. 10 a.m.-2 p.m.)
-
10
Bear & Butcher815 Euclid Avenue, Lexington, Kentucky 40502
Berlin Burger: the Lexington Burger Week version of our German Bratwurst! Beef patty topped with house-fermented sauerkraut & pickles, diced white onion and finished with our famous West 6th IPA mustard! West Sixth Pairing: Cerveza
Open Tues.-Thurs. 4 p.m.-12 a.m.; Fri. 11 a.m.-1 a.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-1 a.m.; Sun. 10 a.m.-12 a.m. Close Monday.
-
11
Big City Pizza1060 Chinoe Road, Ste 128, Lexington, Kentucky
Big City Gangster - So Good It Should Be Illegal: 5 ounces certified Angus beef patty topped with 3 cheese mac & cheese and bourbon candied bacon on a potato bun. West Sixth Pairing: IPA
Open Mon.-Thurs. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Fri.-Sat. 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sun. 12-9 p.m.
-
12
Brasabana Cuban Cuisine841 Lane Allen Road, Lexington, Kentucky
Barracho Burger: a 1/3 pound burger with warm, melted tequila cheese and crispy fried pickled jalapeños. West Sixth Pairing: Cerveza
Open Mon.-Wed. 5-10 p.m.; Thurs.-Sat. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
-
13
Bru Burger3010 Lakecrest Circle, Lexington, Kentucky
Fajita Burger: their signature blend of sirloin, chuck, and brisket beef patty, topped with grilled peppers, grilled onions, mozzarella cheese, jalapeno aioli, and tortilla strips. West Sixth Pairing: Cerveza
Open Mon.-Thurs. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Fri.-Sat. 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
-
14
BurgerFi Rojay Drive Location141 Rojay Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40503
Bayou Burger: Two 100% Angus patties with cajun seasoning, topped with garlic aioli, cheese sauce and diced jalapenos, chopped bacon, shredded lettuce, and tomato on our BurgerFI potato bun. West Sixth Pairing: IPA
Open Sun.-Thurs. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Fri.-Sat. 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
-
15
BurgerFi Rose Street Location391 Rose St., Lexington, Kentucky 40508
Bayou Burger: Two 100% Angus patties with cajun seasoning, topped with garlic aioli, cheese sauce and diced jalapenos, chopped bacon, shredded lettuce, and tomato on our BurgerFI potato bun. West Sixth Pairing: IPA
Open Sun.-Thurs. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Fri.-Sat. 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
-
16
Columbia Steakhouse201 N. Limestone, Lexington, Kentucky
"Not Yo" (Nacho Mama's) Burger: topped with homemade queso, salsa, jalapeños and tortilla strips. West Sixth Pairing: IPA
Open Mon.-Thurs 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 4-9:30 p.m.; Sat. 4-10:30 p.m.; Sun. 5-9 p.m.
-
17
County Club555 Jefferson St., Lexington, Kentucky 40508
Smoked Green Chile Cheeseburger: Burger topped with smoked and charred green chiles, Swiss and cheddar cheeses, and smoked garlic mayo on a toasted sunrise bun. West Sixth Pairing: Cerveza
Open Tues.-Thurs. 5-10 p.m.; Fri.-Sun. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Closed Monday
-
18
Crank & Boom Craft Ice Cream1210 Manchester St, Lexington, Kentucky 40504
Chocolate PB Bacon Donut Ice Cream Burger: SuperFudge ice cream with local Stone Cross Farm bacon & Reese's Pieces in between a North Lime Glazed Donut. West Sixth Pairing: Amber Ale
Open daily 12-10 p.m.
-
19
Crank & Boom Craft Ice Cream (Summit)119 Marion , Lexington, Kentucky 40517
Chocolate PB Bacon Donut Ice Cream Burger: SuperFudge ice cream with local Stone Cross Farm bacon & Reese's Pieces in between a North Lime Glazed Donut. West Sixth Pairing: Amber Ale
Open Mon.-Sat. 11 a.m-9 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
-
20
Drake's3347 Tates Creek Rd, Lexington, Kentucky 40502
Korean BBQ Burger with Kimchi Slaw: A fresh, never frozen patty seared and glazed with Korean BBQ sauce, topped with crunchy kimchi slaw and chili-garlic mayo on warm, butter-toasted bun. West Sixth Pairing: IPA
Open Sun.-Thurs. 11 a.m.-1 a.m.; Fri.-Sat. 11 a.m.-2:30 a.m.
-
21
Fida's Caribbean Cafe601 N. Limestone, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
Caribbean Burger: Jerk marinated beef patty topped with Fida's BBQ Jerk Sauce, cheese, pickles, and spicy hot slaw served on plantain buns. West Sixth Pairing: Cerveza
Open Mon..-Thurs. 12-10 p.m.; Fri.-Sat. 12-11 p.m.; Closed Sunday.
-
22
Girls, Girls, Girls Burritos395 S. Limestone #150, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
Big$tack CrunchRap: Double layer spicy ground beef, girls' special sauce, American cheese, crispy flour tortilla, shredded lettuce, cilantro, diced red onion, and girls' pickles all wrapped in sesame seed flour tortilla & grilled. (Vegetarian: Double layer refried pinto beans, girls' special sauce, American cheese, crispy corn tortilla, shredded lettuce, cilantro, diced red onion, and girls' pickles all wrapped in sesame seed flour tortilla & grilled) West Sixth Pairing: Cerveza
Open Tues.-Wed. 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Thurs.-Sat. 10 a.m.-2:30 a.m.; Sun. 12-10 p.m.; Closed Monday.
-
23
Harry’s American Grill - Hamburg1920 Pleasant Ridge Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40509
Caprese Burger: A fresh, never frozen patty topped with melted deluxe five-Italian cheese blend, ripened tomato, red onion, shredded iceberg, pesto mayo and aged balsamic glaze on warm, butter-toasted bun. West Sixth Pairing: Cerveza
Open Mon.-Sat. 11 a.m.-12 a.m.; Sun. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
-
24
Harry’s American Grill - Palomar3735 Palomar Centre Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40513
BBQ Cordon Blue Burger: A fresh, never frozen patty topped with smoked ham, mellow marbled jack and blue cheese, shredded lettuce and bourbon-BBQ mayo on a warm, butter-toasted bun. West Sixth Pairing: IPA
Open Mon.-Sat. 11 a.m.-12 a.m.; Sun. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
-
25
HopCat Lexington410 W Short St., Lexington, Kentucky 40507
The Original Bar Zee: A classic from when we first opened is back just in time for Lexington Burger Week. Topped with hickory smoked bacon, jalapeños & homemade bar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato & onion. West Sixth Pairing: IPA
Open Sun.-Thurs. 11 a.m.-12 a.m.; Fri.-Sat. 11 a.m.-2 a.m.
-
26
Horseshoes Kentucky Grill1987 N. Broadway, Lexington, Kentucky 40505
Bourbon Bacon Jam Out Burger: 1/3 lb certified Angus burger with white cheddar cheese, topped with our handcrafted bourbon bacon jam, and a crispy onion ring served with green leaf lettuce on a brioche bun. It's jam good. West Sixth Pairing: Amber Ale
Open Sun.-Wed. 10 a.m.-12 a.m.; Thurs. 10 a.m.-1 a.m.; Fri.-Sat. 10 a.m.-2:30 a.m.
-
27
J. Render's Southern Table & Bar3191 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington, Kentucky 40513
“Oh No You Didn’t” Burger: 4 ounce burger patty topped with pulled pork, sweet BBQ sauce, smoked mac & cheese then nestled between American cheese slices and grilled Texas Toast. West Sixth Pairing: Cerveza
Open Tues.-Thurs. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Fri.-Sat. 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sun.-Mon. 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
-
28
JW's Steakhouse - Griffin Gate Marriott Resort1800 Newtown Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
The Bourbon Legend: Burger topped with swiss cheese, fried green tomatoes, bourbon candied bacon and sriracha mayo on grilled bun. West Sixth Pairing: IPA
Open Mon.-Thurs. 5-10 p.m.; Fri.-Sat. 5-10:30 p.m.
-
29
Lexington Diner124 N. Upper St., Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Kilauea: Blackened burger topped with pepper jack cheese, pineapple chutney, garlic aioli.
Open daily 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
-
30
Life Brewpub2628 Richmond Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40517
Marrow Burger: House-ground beef brushed with roasted marrow butter, topped with horseradish cheddar, roasted marrow gelee, green peppercorn slaw, crushed smoked pork rinds and a roasted marrow aioli. West Sixth Pairing: IPA
Open Mon.-Fri. 3 p.m.-12 a.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-12 a.m.; Sun. 10 a.m.-11 p.m.
-
31
Locals’ Craft Food & Drink701 National Ave., Lexington, Kentucky
MO Bourbon Burger: 3 ounce burger topped with mushrooms and onions braised in a bourbon gravy layered with melted Swiss cheese and served on a toasted bun. West Sixth Pairing: Amber Ale
Open Mon.-Fri. 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m.; Sat.-Sun. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
-
32
Louie’s Wine Dive Chevy Chase Kitchen854 East High St., Lexington, Kentucky 40502
Bluegrass Fed Burger: All beef patty topped with ginger ale-battered fried green tomatoes, local cheddar cheese, Kentucky bourbon and local sorghum sauce. West Sixth Pairing: Berlinerweisse
Open Mon.-Thurs. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Fri. 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sun. 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m.
-
33
Nick Ryan’s157 Jefferson St., Lexington, Kentucky 40508
Santa Fe Burger: Fresh 6 ounce burger patty topped with sauteed green and red bell peppers, onions and queso cheese. West Sixth Pairing: Cerveza
Open Mon.-Thurs. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Fri.-Sat. 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Closed Sunday.
-
34
Parlay Social249 W Short St., Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Old Fashioned Burger (OFB): Two 3 ounce, crispy beef patties with havarti cheese, cherry and orange chutney, arugula, caramelized onions finished with angostura bitters, topped with signature Parly Social old fashioned syrup on a potato bun. West Sixth Pairing: Belgian Blonde.
Open Wed. 3 p.m.-12 a.m.; Thurs.-Sat. 3 p.m.-2:30 a.m.; Closed Sun.-Tues.
-
35
Red Light Kitchen and Lounge780 N Limestone, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
The Babe: Six ounce beef burger with pepper jack cheese topped with ancho chili barbecue sauce, hickory smoked bacon, crispy onions and house bread and butter pickles. West Sixth Pairing: Cerveza (with a shot of tequila on the side)
Open Wed.-Sat. 5-11 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Closed Mon.-Tues.
-
36
Smashburger3695 Nicholasville Road Ste. 120, Lexington, Kentucky 40503
Jalapeno Double Popper: Double the beef, topped with two layers of cream cheese, grilled jalapenos, haystack onions and chipotle mayo. West Sixth Pairing: Cerveza.
Open Sun.-Mon. 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Tues.-Thurs. 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Fri.-Sat. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
-
37
Smithtown Seafood501 W. 6th St., Lexington, Kentucky 40508
East Meets West Sixth: West Sixth Farm & Elmwood Stock organic beef, topped with ginger and soy mushroom duxelle topped with County Club kimchi on a brioche bun with ginger mayo. West Sixth Pairing: Amber Ale.
Open Sun.-Wed. 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Thurs.-Sat. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
-
38
Stella’s Kentucky Deli143 Jefferson Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
The Stella’s Hot Brown Burger: a quarter pound of Kentucky beef topped with grilled tomatoes, local turkey, chopped bacon and creamy, white cheddar Mornay sauce. (Vegetarian: a lentil burger topped with grilled tomatoes and creamy, white cheddar Mornay sauce) West Sixth Pairing: Cerveza.
Open daily 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
-
39
Ted's Montana Grill Hamburg Location2304 Sir Barton Way, Suite 170, Lexington, Kentucky 40509
Green & Hot: The Green & Hot is topped with Pepper Jack cheese, grilled jalapenos and handmade, rustic guacamole on a toasted brioche bun and Sriracha aioli. West Sixth Pairing: Cerveza.
Open Sun.-Thurs. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Fri.-Sat. 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
-
40
Ted’s Montana Grill Summit at Fritz Farm Location120 Summit at Fritz Farm, Suite 180, Lexington, Kentucky 40517
Green & Hot: The Green & Hot is topped with Pepper Jack cheese, grilled jalapenos and handmade, rustic guacamole on a toasted brioche bun and Sriracha aioli. West Sixth Pairing: Cerveza.
Open Sun.-Thurs. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Fri.-Sat. 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
-
41
The BLVD Grill at Hays844 Hays Boulevard, Lexington, Kentucky 40509
Onion Cheddar Melt: Grilled beef patty topped with white cheddar cheese sauce, West Sixth Amber beer-braised onions and Amber-battered fried jalapenos. West Sixth Pairing: Amber Ale.
Open Mon.-Thurs. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Fri.-Sat. 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
-
42
The Original Brooklyn Pizza3330 Partner Place, Suite 124, Lexington, Kentucky 40503
Bourbon for Breakfast: Double smash burger with sweet rub topped with swiss cheese, an over easy egg, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, maple syrup bourbon glaze on a toasted Kaiser roll. West Sixth Pairing: Cerveza
Open Tues.-Wed. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Thurs.-Sat. 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Closed Monday
-
43
The Sage Rabbit438 S. Ashland Ave., Lexington, Kentucky 40502
Red, Hot & Boom: House ground ribeye and top round burger, Cholula bacon, smoked jalapeño, topped with mornay on a toasted bun. West Sixth Pairing: Belgian Blonde.
Open Tues.-Fri. 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 5:30-10 p.m.; Sat. 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m., 5:30-10 p.m.; Closed Sunday & Monday.
-
44
Tolly Ho606 South Broadway, Lexington, Kentucky
Hungover Ho: Two quarter pound patties seasoned with a cinnamon chipotle spice topped with Ho Sauce, lettuce, two slices of Swiss cheese, four pieces of Canadian bacon, hash browns, an over medium-well egg, and bourbon honey sauce. West Sixth Pairing: Berlinerweisse.
Open 24 hours daily.
-
45
Willie's Locally Known286 Southland Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40503
The Pie Expectation Burger: A classic American cheeseburger pot pie. West Sixth Pairing: Belgian Blonde.
Open Mon.-Fri. 10:30 a.m.-1 a.m.; Sat.-Sun. 10 a.m.-1 a.m.
- Page 1 (Results 1-10)