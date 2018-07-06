Your Cheat Sheet to Lexington's Best Burgers

Burger lovers, rejoice!

In celebration of Lexington Burger Week (July 9-15!), the Smiley Peters have compiled a list of the best burgers this city has to offer. Here you'll find an all-inclusive guide to Lexington's burger hot spots complete with a map of 42 restaurant locations, their respective hours and the one-of-a-kind burger they each created for this year's event. 

Use this map to plan an efficient route for your Lexington Burger Week adventures and don't forget to pick up a #LexBurgerWeek passport from any participating location to keep track of where you've been and where you're planning to go! (Pro Tip: Consider walking between the various locations to cancel out your caloric intake).

Burger eaters who collect three or more unique stamps can submit their passports for a chance to win an Ultimate Grill Out presented by Kentucky Beef Council and Smiley Pete Publishing.

For the most ambitious burger aficionados out there, collecting ten or more unique stamps will put you in the running for Free Burgers for a Year from Drake's or Harry's American Grill. Ready, set...EAT!

For more information, visit lexingtonburgerweek.com

  • 1
    AW.jpg

    652 E. Main St., Lexington, Kentucky
    (859) 367-0037
    Website

    Maui Wowee: a Juicy burger topped with sweet & smoky BBQ sauce, grilled pineapple salsa, hickory-smoked bacon, lettuce, Provolone cheese and a crispy fried onion ring served on a caramelized bun.

    Open daily 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m.

  • 2

    114 Towne Center Drive, Lexington, Kentucky
    (859) 225-0436
    Website

    Maui Wowee: a Juicy burger topped with sweet & smoky BBQ sauce, grilled pineapple salsa, hickory-smoked bacon, lettuce, Provolone cheese and a crispy fried onion ring served on a caramelized bun.

    Open Sun.-Thurs. 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m.; Fri.-Sat. 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m.

  • 3

    2551 War Admiral Way, Ste. 110, Lexington, Kentucky
    (859) 543-1625
    Website

    Maui Wowee: a Juicy burger topped with sweet & smoky BBQ sauce, grilled pineapple salsa, hickory-smoked bacon, lettuce, Provolone cheese and a crispy fried onion ring served on a caramelized bun.

    Open Sun.-Thurs. 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m.; Fri.-Sat. 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m.

  • 4
    athenian.jpg

    115 N. Locust Hill Drive, Lexington, Kentucky
    (859) 368-9725
    Website

    The Spartan: a house blend of ground leg of lamb and sirloin burger served on a sesame bun, spicy feta spread (htipiti), romaine lettuce, tomato and grilled onions. West Sixth Pairing: Half Bite

    Open Sun.-Thurs. 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m.; Fri.-Sat. 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m.

  • 5

    313 S Ashland Ave. S Ashland Ave, Lexington, Kentucky
    (859) 303-5048
    Website

    The Spartan: a house blend of ground leg of lamb and sirloin burger served on a sesame bun, spicy feta spread (htipiti), romaine lettuce, tomato and grilled onions. West Sixth Pairing: Half Bite

    Open Sun. 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs. 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m.; Fri.-Sat. 10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

  • 6

    119 Marion, Suite 110, Lexington, Kentucky
    (859) 309-9788
    Website

    The Spartan: a house blend of ground leg of lamb and sirloin burger served on a sesame bun, spicy feta spread (htipiti), romaine lettuce, tomato and grilled onions. West Sixth Pairing: Half Bite

    Open daily 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m.

  • 7
    azur.jpg

    3070 Lakecrest Circle, Lexington, Kentucky
    (859) 296-1007
    Website

    Croque MonZURGER: a ⅓ pound burger with smoked ham, gruyere cheese sauce, and Dijon. West Sixth Pairing: Belgian Blonde.

    Open Mon.-Thurs. 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 5-10 p.m.; Sat.-Sun. 5-10 p.m.

  • 8
    babalu.jpg

    4040 Finn Way, Suite 150, Lexington, Kentucky
    (859) 309-4780
    Website

    BABA Burger: natural Angus beef, roasted roma tomato, caramelized onions, white cheddar cheese, Hass avocado, smoked bacon and chipotle aioli on a sweet sourdough bun.

    Open Mon.-Thurs. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Fri.-Sat. 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

  • 9
    bar louie.jpg

    3565 Nicholasville Road, Lexington, Kentucky
    (859) 245-4754
    Website

    Tacho Average Burger: all beef patty with buffalo chicken, tater tots, queso, bacon bits, ranch and fried onion strings on a toasted brioche bun. West Sixth Pairing: IPA

    Open Mon.-Fri. 11 a.m.-2:30 a.m.; Sat.-Sun. 10 a.m.-2:30 a.m. (Brunch Sat.-Sun. 10 a.m.-2 p.m.)

  • 10
    bear butcher.jpg

    815 Euclid Avenue, Lexington, Kentucky 40502
    (859) 309-0911
    Website

    Berlin Burger: the Lexington Burger Week version of our German Bratwurst! Beef patty topped with house-fermented sauerkraut & pickles, diced white onion and finished with our famous West 6th IPA mustard! West Sixth Pairing: Cerveza

    Open Tues.-Thurs. 4 p.m.-12 a.m.; Fri. 11 a.m.-1 a.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-1 a.m.; Sun. 10 a.m.-12 a.m. Close Monday.

  • 11
    big city pizza.jpg

    1060 Chinoe Road, Ste 128, Lexington, Kentucky
    ​859-554-7343
    Website

    Big City Gangster - So Good It Should Be Illegal: 5 ounces certified Angus beef patty topped with 3 cheese mac & cheese and bourbon candied bacon on a potato bun. West Sixth Pairing: IPA

    Open Mon.-Thurs. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Fri.-Sat. 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sun. 12-9 p.m.

  • 12
    brasabana.jpg

    841 Lane Allen Road, Lexington, Kentucky
    (859) 303-5573
    Website

    Barracho Burger: a 1/3 pound burger with warm, melted tequila cheese and crispy fried pickled jalapeños. West Sixth Pairing: Cerveza 

    Open Mon.-Wed. 5-10 p.m.; Thurs.-Sat. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

  • 13
    bru burger.jpg

    3010 Lakecrest Circle, Lexington, Kentucky
    859-305-0082
    Website

    Fajita Burger: their signature blend of sirloin, chuck, and brisket beef patty, topped with grilled peppers, grilled onions, mozzarella cheese, jalapeno aioli, and tortilla strips. West Sixth Pairing: Cerveza

    Open Mon.-Thurs. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Fri.-Sat. 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

  • 14
    burgerfi.jpg

    141 Rojay Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40503
    (859) 271-2747
    Website

    Bayou Burger: Two 100% Angus patties with cajun seasoning, topped with garlic aioli, cheese sauce and diced jalapenos, chopped bacon, shredded lettuce, and tomato on our BurgerFI potato bun. West Sixth Pairing: IPA

    Open Sun.-Thurs. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Fri.-Sat. 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

  • 15

    391 Rose St., Lexington, Kentucky 40508
    (859) 687-9825
    Website

    Bayou Burger: Two 100% Angus patties with cajun seasoning, topped with garlic aioli, cheese sauce and diced jalapenos, chopped bacon, shredded lettuce, and tomato on our BurgerFI potato bun. West Sixth Pairing: IPA

    Open Sun.-Thurs. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Fri.-Sat. 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

  • 16
    columbia.jpg

    201 N. Limestone, Lexington, Kentucky
    859-253-3135
    Website

    "Not Yo" (Nacho Mama's) Burger: topped with homemade queso, salsa, jalapeños and tortilla strips. West Sixth Pairing: IPA

    Open Mon.-Thurs 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 4-9:30 p.m.; Sat. 4-10:30 p.m.; Sun. 5-9 p.m.

  • 17
    county club.jpg

    555 Jefferson St., Lexington, Kentucky 40508
    Website

    Smoked Green Chile Cheeseburger: Burger topped with smoked and charred green chiles, Swiss and cheddar cheeses, and smoked garlic mayo on a toasted sunrise bun. West Sixth Pairing: Cerveza

    Open Tues.-Thurs. 5-10 p.m.; Fri.-Sun. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Closed Monday

  • 18
    crank and boom.jpg

    1210 Manchester St, Lexington, Kentucky 40504
    (859) 288-2176
    Website

    Chocolate PB Bacon Donut Ice Cream Burger: SuperFudge ice cream with local Stone Cross Farm bacon & Reese's Pieces in between a North Lime Glazed Donut. West Sixth Pairing: Amber Ale

    Open daily 12-10 p.m.

  • 19

    119 Marion , Lexington, Kentucky 40517

    Chocolate PB Bacon Donut Ice Cream Burger: SuperFudge ice cream with local Stone Cross Farm bacon & Reese's Pieces in between a North Lime Glazed Donut. West Sixth Pairing: Amber Ale

    Open Mon.-Sat. 11 a.m-9 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

  • 20
    drakes.jpg

    3347 Tates Creek Rd, Lexington, Kentucky 40502
    (859) 335-6500
    Website

    Korean BBQ Burger with Kimchi Slaw: A fresh, never frozen patty seared and glazed with Korean BBQ sauce, topped with crunchy kimchi slaw and chili-garlic mayo on warm, butter-toasted bun. West Sixth Pairing: IPA

    Open Sun.-Thurs. 11 a.m.-1 a.m.; Fri.-Sat. 11 a.m.-2:30 a.m.

  • 21
    FIDAS.jpg

    601 N. Limestone, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
    (859) 549-4733
    Website

    Caribbean Burger: Jerk marinated beef patty topped with Fida's BBQ Jerk Sauce, cheese, pickles, and spicy hot slaw served on plantain buns. West Sixth Pairing: Cerveza

    Open Mon..-Thurs. 12-10 p.m.; Fri.-Sat. 12-11 p.m.; Closed Sunday.

  • 22
    girls girls girls.jpg

    395 S. Limestone #150, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
    859-285-6853
    Website

    Big$tack CrunchRap: Double layer spicy ground beef, girls' special sauce, American cheese, crispy flour tortilla, shredded lettuce, cilantro, diced red onion, and girls' pickles all wrapped in sesame seed flour tortilla & grilled. (Vegetarian: Double layer refried pinto beans, girls' special sauce, American cheese, crispy corn tortilla, shredded lettuce, cilantro, diced red onion, and girls' pickles all wrapped in sesame seed flour tortilla & grilled) West Sixth Pairing: Cerveza

    Open Tues.-Wed. 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Thurs.-Sat. 10 a.m.-2:30 a.m.; Sun. 12-10 p.m.; Closed Monday.

  • 23
    harry's.jpg

    1920 Pleasant Ridge Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40509
    (859) 264-8023
    Website

    Caprese Burger: A fresh, never frozen patty topped with melted deluxe five-Italian cheese blend, ripened tomato, red onion, shredded iceberg, pesto mayo and aged balsamic glaze on warm, butter-toasted bun. West Sixth Pairing: Cerveza

    Open Mon.-Sat. 11 a.m.-12 a.m.; Sun. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

  • 24
    harry's palomar.jpg

    3735 Palomar Centre Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40513
    (859) 977-2620
    Website

    BBQ Cordon Blue Burger: A fresh, never frozen patty topped with smoked ham, mellow marbled jack and blue cheese, shredded lettuce and bourbon-BBQ mayo on a warm, butter-toasted bun. West Sixth Pairing: IPA

    Open Mon.-Sat. 11 a.m.-12 a.m.; Sun. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

  • 25
    hopcat.jpg

    410 W Short St., Lexington, Kentucky 40507
    Website

    The Original Bar Zee: A classic from when we first opened is back just in time for Lexington Burger Week. Topped with hickory smoked bacon, jalapeños & homemade bar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato & onion. West Sixth Pairing: IPA

    Open Sun.-Thurs. 11 a.m.-12 a.m.; Fri.-Sat. 11 a.m.-2 a.m.

  • 26
    horeshoes.jpg

    1987 N. Broadway, Lexington, Kentucky 40505
    (859) 294-5164
    Website

    Bourbon Bacon Jam Out Burger: 1/3 lb certified Angus burger with white cheddar cheese, topped with our handcrafted bourbon bacon jam, and a crispy onion ring served with green leaf lettuce on a brioche bun. It's jam good. West Sixth Pairing: Amber Ale

    Open Sun.-Wed. 10 a.m.-12 a.m.; Thurs. 10 a.m.-1 a.m.; Fri.-Sat. 10 a.m.-2:30 a.m.

  • 27
    j renders.jpg

    3191 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington, Kentucky 40513
    (859) 533-9777
    Website

    “Oh No You Didn’t” Burger: 4 ounce burger patty topped with pulled pork, sweet BBQ sauce, smoked mac & cheese then nestled between American cheese slices and grilled Texas Toast. West Sixth Pairing: Cerveza

    Open Tues.-Thurs. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Fri.-Sat. 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sun.-Mon. 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

  • 28
    JWS steakhouse.jpg

    1800 Newtown Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
    859-288-6155
    Website

    The Bourbon Legend: Burger topped with swiss cheese, fried green tomatoes, bourbon candied bacon and sriracha mayo on grilled bun. West Sixth Pairing: IPA

    Open Mon.-Thurs. 5-10 p.m.; Fri.-Sat. 5-10:30 p.m.

  • 29
    lexington diner.jpg

    124 N. Upper St., Lexington, Kentucky 40507
    859-303-7308
    Website

    Kilauea: Blackened burger topped with pepper jack cheese, pineapple chutney, garlic aioli.

    Open daily 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

  • 30
    life brewpub.jpg

    2628 Richmond Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40517
    859-266-LIFE (5433)
    Website

    Marrow Burger: House-ground beef brushed with roasted marrow butter, topped with horseradish cheddar, roasted marrow gelee, green peppercorn slaw, crushed smoked pork rinds and a roasted marrow aioli. West Sixth Pairing: IPA

    Open Mon.-Fri. 3 p.m.-12 a.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-12 a.m.; Sun. 10 a.m.-11 p.m.

  • 31
    locals.jpg

    701 National Ave., Lexington, Kentucky
    859-523-3249
    Website

    MO Bourbon Burger: 3 ounce burger topped with mushrooms and onions braised in a bourbon gravy layered with melted Swiss cheese and served on a toasted bun. West Sixth Pairing: Amber Ale

    Open Mon.-Fri. 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m.; Sat.-Sun. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

  • 32
    louie's wine dive.jpg

    854 East High St., Lexington, Kentucky 40502
    (859) 523-7900
    Website

    Bluegrass Fed Burger: All beef patty topped with ginger ale-battered fried green tomatoes, local cheddar cheese, Kentucky bourbon and local sorghum sauce. West Sixth Pairing: Berlinerweisse

    Open Mon.-Thurs. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Fri. 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sun. 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m.

  • 33
    nick ryans.jpg

    157 Jefferson St., Lexington, Kentucky 40508
    859) 233-7900
    Website

    Santa Fe Burger: Fresh 6 ounce burger patty topped with sauteed green and red bell peppers, onions and queso cheese. West Sixth Pairing: Cerveza

    Open Mon.-Thurs. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Fri.-Sat. 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Closed Sunday.

  • 34
    parlay social.jpg

    249 W Short St., Lexington, Kentucky 40507
    (859) 244-1932
    Website

    Old Fashioned Burger (OFB): Two 3 ounce, crispy beef patties with havarti cheese, cherry and orange chutney, arugula, caramelized onions finished with angostura bitters, topped with signature Parly Social old fashioned syrup on a potato bun. West Sixth Pairing: Belgian Blonde.

    Open Wed. 3 p.m.-12 a.m.; Thurs.-Sat. 3 p.m.-2:30 a.m.; Closed Sun.-Tues.

  • 35
    redlight kitchen.jpg

    780 N Limestone, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
    Website

    The Babe: Six ounce beef burger with pepper jack cheese topped with ancho chili barbecue sauce, hickory smoked bacon, crispy onions and house bread and butter pickles. West Sixth Pairing: Cerveza (with a shot of tequila on the side)

    Open Wed.-Sat. 5-11 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Closed Mon.-Tues.

  • 36
    smashburger.jpg

    3695 Nicholasville Road Ste. 120, Lexington, Kentucky 40503
    (859) 271-0411
    Website

    Jalapeno Double Popper: Double the beef, topped with two layers of cream cheese, grilled jalapenos, haystack onions and chipotle mayo. West Sixth Pairing: Cerveza.

    Open Sun.-Mon. 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Tues.-Thurs. 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Fri.-Sat. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

  • 37
    smithtown.jpg

    501 W. 6th St., Lexington, Kentucky 40508
    (859) 303-4100
    Website

    East Meets West Sixth: West Sixth Farm & Elmwood Stock organic beef, topped with ginger and soy mushroom duxelle  topped with County Club kimchi on a brioche bun with ginger mayo. West Sixth Pairing: Amber Ale.

    Open Sun.-Wed. 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Thurs.-Sat. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

  • 38
    stellas.jpg

    143 Jefferson Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
    (859) 255-3354
    Website

    The Stella’s Hot Brown Burger: a quarter pound of Kentucky beef topped with grilled tomatoes, local turkey, chopped bacon and creamy, white cheddar Mornay sauce. (Vegetarian: a lentil burger topped with grilled tomatoes and creamy, white cheddar Mornay sauce) West Sixth Pairing: Cerveza.

    Open daily 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

  • 39
    ted's.jpg

    2304 Sir Barton Way, Suite 170, Lexington, Kentucky 40509
    (859) 263-5228
    Website

    Green & Hot: The Green & Hot is topped with Pepper Jack cheese, grilled jalapenos and handmade, rustic guacamole on a toasted brioche bun and Sriracha aioli. West Sixth Pairing: Cerveza.

    Open Sun.-Thurs. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Fri.-Sat. 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

  • 40

    120 Summit at Fritz Farm, Suite 180, Lexington, Kentucky 40517
    (859) 286-9502
    Website

    Green & Hot: The Green & Hot is topped with Pepper Jack cheese, grilled jalapenos and handmade, rustic guacamole on a toasted brioche bun and Sriracha aioli. West Sixth Pairing: Cerveza.

    Open Sun.-Thurs. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Fri.-Sat. 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

  • 41
    BLVD.jpg

    844 Hays Boulevard, Lexington, Kentucky 40509
    (859) 226-0315
    Website

    Onion Cheddar Melt: Grilled beef patty topped with white cheddar cheese sauce, West Sixth Amber beer-braised onions and Amber-battered fried jalapenos. West Sixth Pairing: Amber Ale.

    Open Mon.-Thurs. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Fri.-Sat. 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

  • 42
    original brooklyn pizza.jpg

    3330 Partner Place, Suite 124, Lexington, Kentucky 40503
    859-388-9318
    Website

    Bourbon for Breakfast: Double smash burger with sweet rub topped with swiss cheese, an over easy egg, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, maple syrup bourbon glaze on a toasted Kaiser roll. West Sixth Pairing: Cerveza

    Open Tues.-Wed. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Thurs.-Sat. 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Closed Monday

  • 43
    sage rabbit.jpg

    438 S. Ashland Ave., Lexington, Kentucky 40502
    (859)523-2095
    Website

    Red, Hot & Boom: House ground ribeye and top round burger, Cholula bacon, smoked jalapeño, topped with mornay on a toasted bun. West Sixth Pairing: Belgian Blonde.

    Open Tues.-Fri. 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 5:30-10 p.m.; Sat. 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m., 5:30-10 p.m.; Closed Sunday & Monday.

  • 44
    tolly ho.jpg

    606 South Broadway, Lexington, Kentucky
    (859) 253-2007
    Website

    Hungover Ho: Two quarter pound patties seasoned with a cinnamon chipotle spice topped with Ho Sauce, lettuce, two slices of Swiss cheese, four pieces of Canadian bacon, hash browns, an over medium-well egg, and bourbon honey sauce. West Sixth Pairing: Berlinerweisse.

    Open 24 hours daily.

  • 45
    Willie's .jpg

    286 Southland Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40503
    (859) 281-1116
    Website

    The Pie Expectation Burger: A classic American cheeseburger pot pie. West Sixth Pairing: Belgian Blonde.

    Open Mon.-Fri. 10:30 a.m.-1 a.m.; Sat.-Sun. 10 a.m.-1 a.m.

