5 Under-the Radar Kentucky Acts Not to Miss at Forecastle 2017

Beyond Kentucky natives and crowd favorites Sturgill Simpson and Cage the Elephant – each of whom will appear at this year's festival for the second time in recent years – this year's Forecastle Festival includes a delightful selection of under-the-radar Kentucky acts, from the music director of the Louisville Orchestra to a rising teenage hip hop star. The festival takes place at Louisville's Waterfront Park July 14-16, 2017. More details at www.forecastlefest.com.

TWIN LIMB

FRIDAY, JULY 14 / 3-3:45 p.m. / Mast Stage

Since forming in 2013 as a duo featuring Maryliz Bender (percussion and vocals) and Lacey Guthrie (accordion and vocals), Louisville’s experimental dream pop band Twin Limb has expanded to a trio (now featuring Kevin Ratterman on guitar, percussion and various sampled sounds), released a critically-acclaimed full-length EP, and toured with My Morning Jacket’s Jim James, serving as both his opening act and his backing band. Having amassed a widespread and diverse fan base with their layered and eclectic psychedelic sound, the group will kick off the weekend’s schedule with a Friday afternoon slot on the main stage.

Fun fact: Twin Limb’s Maryliz Bender is an aspiring astrophysicist who shares fascinating pictures and videos of some of her favorite cosmic patterns through a telescope or microscope lens at her Tumblr page.

Recommended If You Like: Broadcast, Jim James, Chelsea Wolfe, Lower Dens

QUIET HOLLERS

FRIDAY, JULY 14 / 4:15-5 p.m. / Port Stage

Friday’s Forecastle performance from Louisville’s indie roots outfit Quiet Hollers comes on the heels of the release of the group’s third full-length release, “Amen Breaks,” out July 7 via the label SonaBLAST. Headed by songwriter Shadwick Wilde, the group ecompasses elements of alt-country, indie rock and even post-hardcore with their dark-leaning and ethereal lyrically anchored ballads. Check out more from the band at their website here.

RIYL: The National, Local Natives, Father John Misty, Son Volt

JAYE JAYLE

FRIDAY, JULY 14 / 5:45-6:30 p.m. / Port Stage

Evan Patterson, the frontman for Louisville’s genre-blurring heavy rock act Young Widows, continues to push the envelope with his solo project, Jaye Jayle, which focuses on an intriguing breed of dark, lyrical songwriting with touches of punk, ambient metal and even a hint of twang. The live band features members of Shipping News, Phantom Family Halo and Freakwater. You can check out the group's excellent 2016 release “House Cricks and Other Excuses to Get Out” on his Bandcamp page here.

RIYL: Nick Cave, Swans, Young Widows, Slint, Wooden Wand

TEDDY ABRAMS & FRIENDS

FRIDAY, JULY 14 / 9-10:30 p.m. / Port Stage

The music director of the Louisville Orchestra is known for being tied in with the city’s music scene beyond his symphonic roots, and when he was tapped for a “Teddy Abrams and Friends” Forecastle set in 2016, he coordinated a set of original compositions, cover songs and improv, featuring members of members of Wax Fang, Twin Limb, 1200, James Lindsey and more, and encompassing everything from jazz and classical to indie and hip hop. While details for this year's set haven't been released, it's likely safe to expect that the conductor –who is the youngest in the orchestra’s 78-year history and is also an established pianist, conductor and composer – will help curate one of the most unique and Lousiville-centric sets of the weekend.

JACK HARLOW

SATURDAY, JULY 15 / 3-3:45 p.m. / Ocean Stage

Not even 20 years old, Jack Harlow, a recent Louisville high school grad, has been spittin’ rhymes since he was a middle schooler and shows no signs of slowing down, having cemented a place for himself in Louisville’s hip hop scene and recently opened for rising hip hop star Vince Staples (who will also perform at this year’s Forecastle). Smart, ambitious, talented and Louisville-proud, Harlow’s career is one to keep an eye on. You can read more about the young rapper, who participated in Dr. Dundiff’s epic 2015 Forecastle set, in this interview by Louisville Magazine, and check out songs from his new release “Hitchcock” on his SoundCloud page here.