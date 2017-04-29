Appetite for Reconstruction

× 1 of 22 Expand Engle Group partners include Derrick Whitaker of Creative Kitchen and Bath and Ann Darland of Engle Construction. (Not pictured is partner Dale Darland, also of Engle Construction.) Photo by Mark Mahan × 2 of 22 Expand 820 Brookhill Drive. Photo by Jeff Walker × 3 of 22 Expand The iconic spiral staircase in the foyer of 820 Brookhill Drive, recently reconstructed by the Engle Group. The renovated foyer features refinished floors and new wallpaper. Photo by Jeff Walker × 4 of 22 Expand A photo of the foyer and spiral staircase before the Engle Group remodel. Photo furnished × 5 of 22 Expand The reconstructed home features plenty of contemporary updates while preserving its original charm with details that include chandeliers believed to be sourced from the Phoenix Hotel. With its quality schools, active community and proximity to the University of Kentucky and downtown, Lansdowne is arguably one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Lexington. But while the district’s 1950’s and ’60’s homes are attractive and well-built, many are also in need of updates.

One prime example is this stunning 6,800-square-foot house at 820 Brookhill Drive, currently on the market. Built by the late prominent Lexington developer John Watts “J.W.” Davis, the home was purchased in 1968 by the Ruttenberg family, former owners of Lexington’s famed Phoenix Hotel. The Ruttenbergs lived at the home for more than 40 years until selling it last year to Engle Group, a local company that specializes primarily in high-end reconstruction of homes in the 40502 zip code.

While the home had solid bones when the Engle Group purchased it from the Ruttenbergs, it was aging and had largely fallen into disrepair. From new windows and a new roof to a new three-zone HVAC system and all new plumbing, the home has essentially been rebuilt from the inside – including a reconfiguration of the floor plan that tripled the size of the original kitchen.

While the layout has been opened up and the property updated with lots of contemporary conveniences, the home retains much of its original charm: The iconic original spiral staircase in the foyer remains, and chandeliers believed to be sourced from the old Phoenix Hotel are among the details that serve as a nod to the past.

Engle Group marketing associate Teddy Schaffhauser likes to consider the unique work that the company has put into this and several other homes in the area as “old made new again.”

“Our goal is to take these older homes and modernize them to meet today’s lifestyle expectations,” he said. The company focuses primarily on homes in the Lansdowne area, most of which were built between 1955 and 1975.

“Most of the homes are occupied by the original owners, and when they age out, we find that [they] have fallen into disrepair or have outdated systems,” Schaffhauser explained. “These aren’t historic homes, but by the time a home is that age, the plumbing and the electric are completely shot – they have to come completely out.”

Rather than simply throwing on a new coat of paint and some fresh carpeting, the company completely reconstructs the homes they work on – from moving walls to updating plumbing and electrical systems to adding new fixtures, wallpaper and other finishing touches.

“Buyers are getting essentially a brand-new home,” he said. “You’re basically taking a house back down to the studs, and reimagining it.”

Part of that reimagination process for this Brookhill home included creating a ground-floor master suite with “his and hers” closets; updating the kitchen with Bertazzoni Fhiaba Italian appliances and all-new flooring, cabinetry and granite countertops; building an outdoor kitchen; and incorporating Coyote brand outdoor appliances and a smart home system.

The home serves as the “hub” house for the 2017 Kitchens of the Bluegrass Tour (May 20-21). Tour-goers can purchase or pick up their tickets, maps and brochures at the home on either day of the tour.