Apricot Bourbon Sour

Preserves aren’t just for biscuits anymore. While waiting for local fruit to spring forth, fruit preserves can be used to infuse a seasonal twist to your cocktails. Apricot is a familiar tasting note among many bourbons, so naturally, apricot preserves are a great complement to Kentucky’s native spirit. (Blackberry and strawberry preserves can also be used.) Plan to double up on canning preserves to infuse the warm-weather flavor in your drinks all year long.

Ingredients:

• 2 ounces bourbon

• 2 tablespoons apricot preserves (or your favorite preserves)

• 1/2 ounce fresh squeezed lemon juice

• Apricot, sliced for garnish

Method:

In a cocktail shaker, add ice, bourbon, preserves and lemon. Shake vigorously for 10 seconds. Pour drink over ice in an old fashioned glass. Garnish with a slice of apricot. Makes one cocktail.

Tip: Use a seedless variety of preserves or use a strainer while pouring drink into glass.