28 Best Things "tadoo" in April

GIGS

× Expand Nashville’s Blackfoot Gypsies will perform April 6 at The Burl. Photo furnished

Blackfoot Gypsies. April 6. This Nashville-based four-piece band has shared bills with everyone from the Alabama Shakes and Trampled by Turtles to Futurebirds, The Ettes and The Carolina Chocolate Drops. Known for their high-energy live shows and full-blown 1970s’ garb, the band’s raw psychedelic blues sound is infused with pure rock ’n’ roll energy. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

The Eagles. April 10. One of the most commercially successful American rock bands of all time, the Eagles’ profound lyrics, harmonies and country-tinged melodies have contributed to their signature Southern California sound. 8 p.m. Rupp Arena, 430 West Vine St. www.rupparena.com (859) 233-3535

Angela Perley & Howlin’ Moons. April 11. At 27 years old, Angela Perley’s nostalgic and high-energy music tells stories of love, death, railroads and everything in between. Her songs are rooted in small town Ohio, where she says she spent much of her childhood wandering in her family’s cornfields, enveloped in her own world of dreams and imagination. Countless hours spent listening to Patsy Cline, The Carter Family, Loretta Lynn, Bob Dylan, Wanda Jackson and Billie Holiday and spending time with the literary work of writers and poets like John Yeats, Mark Twain and Sylvia Plath have informed her lyrically driven, Americana-tinged indie rock, backed by a high energy, well-polished band. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

Ray Wylie Hubbard. April 12. Whether or not you subscribe to the adage that the devil always has the best music, you can take it on faith that any time he pops up for a cameo in a Ray Wylie Hubbard song, the results will be pretty entertaining. And as any fan of the Hubbard cannon knows, Old Scratch pops up in his songs a lot — nearly as often as all of Hubbard’s wise-cracking blackbirds, lyrical and musical nods to Lightnin’ Hopkins, bad-ass women (usually his own wife, Judy), and myriad other grifters, ruffians and scrappy cats of the gnarly and general lowdown variety. 8:30 p.m. Willie’s Locally Known, 286 Southland Drive. www.willieslocallyknown.com (859) 281-1116

The Steel Drivers. April 13-14. This popular, Grammy-winning bluegrass band based out of Nashville, Tennessee, and Muscle Shoals, Alabama, are known for their hard-driving “power bluegrass” (and for originally including nationally acclaimed country musician Chris Stapleton, who left the band in 2010). They’ll play a two-night stint in Lexington. 7 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. (859) 230-5365

Anderson East. April 17. Michael Cameron Anderson, known professionally as Anderson East, is a new American artist known for his songwriting and unique vocal ability. The soulful voice and funky rhythms of the Alabama native quickly caught the attention of renowned Nashville producer Dave Cobb, who produced his 2015 release “Delilah,” as well as this year’s “Encore.” 8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. (859) 230-5365

Deer Tick/John Moreland. April 22. Deer Tick has been described as rock with folk, blues and country influences, although the band actively rebels against the country tag, saying, “We’re proud not to sing with a twang.” The band regularly perform cover versions in their live sets, including songs by The Replacements, Nirvana, John Prine, Hank Williams, the Beastie Boys, Warren Zevon and Sonny West. Opener John Moreland sings in one of those accents from flyover country that’s impossible to locate and implausible to mimic (Texas, by way of northern Kentucky, but mostly Tulsa, as it happens), singing with resolute courage and writing with simple eloquence about love, faith and isolation. 7 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. (859) 230-5365

Origins Jazz Series: Chris Potter. April 22. Potter’s music showcases limitless creativity and a vibrant sense of swing, prompting critics, musicians and fans alike to cite him as one of the finest saxophonists today. Throughout his career, Potter has performed and recorded with artists as diverse as Steely Dan and Herbie Hancock, and has toured the world over with the Dave Holland Quintet, the Overtone Quartet, AZIZA and the jazz-funk group, Chris Potter’s Underground. 7:30 p.m. Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center, 300 East Third St. www.lexingtonlyric.com (859) 280-2201

As the Crow Flies (featuring Chris Robinson). April 25. As frontman for The Black Crowes, Chris Robinson co-wrote “Jealous Again,” “Remedy,” “She Talks to Angels,” “Twice As Hard” and “Sometimes Salvation.” Now he has embarked on a tour on which he’ll perform those classic songs from The Crowes’ répertoire and more. As the Crow Flies will also feature former Black Crowes guitarist Audley Freed, bassist Andy Hess and keyboardist Adam MacDougall, as well as Robinson and MacDougall’s current bandmate Tony Leone on drums and up-and-coming guitarist Marcus King. 7 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. (859) 230-5365

Broncho. April 28. This four-piece band from Norman, Oklahoma, fuses punk rock with garage pop. Born when founder Ryan Lindsey was asked to create music for an early ’80s punk film, Broncho has had a steady run of success, including critical accolades and three full-length albums. 8:30 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road.www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

ART & EXHIBITS

× Expand Detailed secular mandalas by artist Carleton Wing will be on display at the “Sharing Time and Space Exhibit” April 10-May 26 at the M.S. Rezny Gallery. Photo furnished

Sharing Time and Space: Art Exhibit by Paolo DalPrá and Carleton Wing. On display April 10-May 26. The contrasting styles of primitive sculptures and drawings by Paolo DalPrá will be displayed along with the detail-oriented secular mandalas by Carleton Wing. Inspired by the art of Tuscany, DalPrá creates his sculpture in wood, paper and clay. Thriving on detail, Wing creates his secular mandalas from objects he finds in his studio, manipulating them digitally until there is no beginning or end. For a brief time, these two old friends will “share time and space” in the gallery. Gallery hours: Tues.-Fri., noon-5 p.m.; Sat., 1-4 p.m. and by appointment. M.S. Rezny Gallery, 903 Manchester St. www.msrenzy.com (859)-252-4647

× Expand Figurative ceramic sculptures by local artist and Po’ Boy Art Collective member David Kenton Kring will be on display through April 29 as part of the Outlaw Art Exhibit at the Lexington Art League. Photo furnished

Outlaws. On display through April 29. This exhibition curated by Po’ Boy Art Collective aims to explore themes of “outlaws” in historical, pop culture, modern and conceptual ideas. Outlaws, by all accounts, are people who live outside of the law. The duality of the word “outlaw” works on many levels, according to exhibit organizers – wavering between good and evil, and finding a balance between the two. Gallery hours: Tues.-Thurs., 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Fri., 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat-Sun., 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lexington Art League, 209 Castlewood Drive. www.lexingtonartleague.org (859) 254-7024

Rooted Words: Kentucky Writers on the Land. On display until May 6. This exhibit created by artist and oral historian Arwen Donahue includes paintings and oral histories of Kentucky writers, exploring the relationships between people and places, language and land. Participants include Wendell Berry, Nikky Finney, Barbara Kingsolver, Noah Adams, Crystal Wilkinson, Maurice Manning, Gray Zeitz, Mary Ann Taylor-Hall, Jonathan Greene, Leatha Kendrick, Erik Reece, Bobbie Ann Mason, Mark Schimmoeller and Richard Taylor, with art and interviews by Donahue. An author reading and oral history listening party will take place April 19 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Farish Theater. Gallery hours: Tues-Thurs., 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fri-Sat., 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sun., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Downtown Arts Center, 141 E. Main St. www.lexarts.org (859) 425-2550

Murmurations and Exultations. On display through May 5. Approaching the canvas instinctively and without preamble, both Cheryl Chapman and Rodney Hatfield begin by mark making, layering paint and building texture. Structure and patterns emerge; a tradition of abstract expressionism on one hand and a story of intimate portraits on the other. Bold color, rhythm and line start the conversation, where communication begins and the canvas becomes the pathway for exploration and discovery. Gallery hours: Tues.-Sat., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. New Editions Gallery, 500 W. Short St. www.neweditionsgallery.com (859) 266-2766

Enrique Gonzalez at John G. Irvin Art Gallery. On display until April 27. A native from Venezuelan Amazonian rainforest, modern impressionist Enrique Gonzalez finds inspiration for his work in everyday things that then are translated with his brush and bright pigments. The collection is displayed on the bank’s second and third floors. Gallery hours: Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. John G. Irvin Art Gallery at Central Bank, 300 W. Vine St.

THEATRE, LITERATURE & PERFORMANCE

LexPhil: “American Snapshots” (featuring Chris and Dave Brubeck’s “Ansel Adams: America”). April 6. LexPhil will take an adventure through folklore and fantasy, beginning with John Harbison’s glitzy “Remembering Gatsby” (Foxtrot for Orchestra) and a spirited performance of Erich Korngold’s cinematic “Violin Concerto,” featuring soloist William Hagen. The concert will close with the magic of Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring Suite,” followed by a visually spectacular finish in Dave and Chris Brubeck’s “Ansel Adams: America,” a 22-minute, one-movement piece that fully integrates sweeping melodies with more than 100 striking images of or by the beloved American photographer. 7:30 p.m. Singletary Center for The Arts, 405 Rose St. www.finearts.uky.edu (859) 257-4929

× Expand Eastern Kentucky native and author of “The Animators” Kayla Rae Whitaker will be one of the featured authors at the Kentucky Great Writers’ Series taking place April 10 at the Carnegie Center. Photo by Mark Bennington

Kentucky Great Writers’ Series. April 10. This event highlighting local authors will include readings from the following authors: Richard Taylor (“The Feast of Silence”), J.D. Daniels (“The Correspondence: Essays”) and Kayla Rae Whitaker (“The Animators”). Each event begins with an open mic, and author readings will follow at 6:30 p.m. Nate’s Coffee will provide coffee and sweets, and locally owned Brier Books will have the authors’ books available for sale. 6 p.m. Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning, 251 W. Second St. www.carnegiecenterlex.com (859) 254-4175

Lexington Chamber Orchestra: “From Eastern Europe.” April 14-15. This evening will open with a performance of Chopin’s “Piano Concerto No.1,” featuring Gregory Partain on the piano. Next, the orchestra will perform Leos Janacek’s “Suite for String Orchestra” before wrapping up with “Fratres” featuring Lenka Pellant on violin. Performances take place 7:30 p.m. Sat. at Tates Creek Presbyterian Church and 3 p.m. Sun. at the Lyric Theatre. www.lexingtonchamberorchestra.com

AthensWest: “The Christians.” April 13-15; 19-22; 26-29. Pastor Paul has an announcement: His megachurch is paid off, thousands of people attend every Sunday, and he’s had a revelation. But not everyone is happy to hear his revision of the Good News, which shakes the bedrock of his community to its core. Can Paul’s church survive when he upends everything his followers thought they believed? Thurs.-Sat. performances at 8 p.m.; Sun. performance at 2 p.m. Downtown Arts Center, 141 E. Main St. www.lexarts.org (859) 425-2550

University of Kentucky Theatre Department: “New Works Now.” April 19-22. This annual performance brings to the stage works from students and alumni of the departments, celebrating 50 years of risk-taking expression and creative process. Audiences are invited to learn what it means to be a “creative type,” with this mixed bag of original works-in-progress. 7:30 p.m. Thurs.-Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun. UK Fine Arts Building Guignol Theater, 465 Rose St. http://finearts.uky.edu (859) 257-4929

Lexington Ballet: “The Jungle Book.” April 14. Featuring original choreography by Luis Dominguez, this dance adaptation of “The Jungle Book” ballet brings the stories of English author Rudyard Kipling to life. Attendees can view the jungle and its beloved creatures through the eyes of young Mowgli. 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com (859) 233-4567

Lexington Children’s Theatre: “James and the Giant Peach.” April 15; 21-22. James Henry Trotter was the saddest and loneliest little boy you could find – at least until one day when a mysterious stranger appeared, a potion was brewed and a gigantic peach sprang up in his own backyard. Now James is off on a wacky adventure with five of the best insect friends anyone could wish for. This toe-tapping musical is based on Roald Dahl’s classic story of a boy, a peach and a journey to find home. 2 p.m. Sun.; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sat. Lexington Children’s Theatre, 418 W. Short St. www.lctonstage.org

ETC.

× Expand Photo furnished

Shake Shack's Dog Day Afternoon. April 14. In partnership with the Lexington Humane Society, Shake Shack will host a dog adoption meet-and-greet, with adoptable pups hanging out on the patio and Shack treats and swag for both four-legged and two-legged friends alike – including the Poochini, a Shackburger dog biscuit, peanut butter sauce and vanilla custard. 12-3 p.m. Shake Shack, 115 Summit Drive, Suite 110.

Beaux Arts Ball 50th Anniversary. April 14. The mission of this long-running popular event produced by the UK College of Design is to bring the arts and humanities to the public in various forms, including this annual event known for creative costumes and striking art and architectural exhibits. 7 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.beaux-arts-ball.org

The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute. April 15. This “ultimate Beatles show” has amazed audiences worldwide with note-for-note live renditions of the Beatles’ catalogue. Hosted by “Ed Sullivan,” this Emmy-award winning multimedia stage production, complete with multiple costume changes, is purported to be “as close as audiences can get to the real thing.” 7:30 p.m. EKU Center for the Arts, 1 Hall Drive, Richmond. www.ekucenter.com (859) 622-7294

× Expand Comedian Bert Kreischer will take stage April 12-14 at Comedy Off Broadway. Photo furnished

Bert Kreischer. April 12-14. Kreischer’s latest stand-up special, “Bert Kreischer: The Machine,” premiered on Showtime, and television audiences know him as host of the Travel Channel’s “Trip Flip” and “Bert the Conqueror.” A regular guest on The Joe Rogan Experience and The Rachael Ray Show, Kreischer has appeared on “Late Night With David Letterman” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” His previous one-hour special, “Comfortably Dumb,” appeared on Comedy Central and his book “Life of the Party, Stories of a Perpetual Man-Child” shares outrageous stories that define his comedy and exemplify what has made him one of the most in-demand comedians working today. 7:15 p.m. Thurs.; 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. Fri. and Sat. Comedy Off Broadway, 161 Lexington Green Circle, #C4. www.comedyoffbroadway.com (859) 271-JOKE (5653)

H’Art Ful of Fun. April 28. This year’s “Golden Gala” celebrates The Living Arts & Science Center’s 50th anniversary with an art-filled evening featuring live and silent auctions (including local art and other goodies), a one-of-a-kind original art auction, live music, art- and science-filled surprises with dinner and spirits by Dupree Catering. 7 p.m. Living Arts and Science Center, 362 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. www.lasclex.org (859) 252-5222

Sisters of the Mother Forest: A One-Woman Play by Alice Jones. April 29. This one-woman show centers on the impact that a 1934 research trip had on the pioneering sister ecologists Lucy and Annette Braun in their fight to save the virgin forest of eastern Kentucky and how that forever changed environmental conservation. Presented in partnership with the Wild Ones Lexington chapter and Sierra Club. 2 p.m. Farish Theater in the Lexington Central Library, 140 E. Main St. www.lexpublib.org (859) 231-5500