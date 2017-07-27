Art for Everyone

In conjunction with its 60th anniversary, the Lexington Art League presents a monumental exhibition this summer with the opening of Castlewood Downs, a new public art program that kicks off with the installation of nearly a dozen large-scale sculptures throughout Castlewood Park. Made possible in partnership with LFUCG Parks and Recreation, the project is designed to be a consistent source of creative discovery for the North Lexington neighborhood and the Lexington community as a whole – with plans to expand in the future beyond the grounds surrounding LAL’s home base, the Loudoun House.

“We were founded in that spirit, coming from a community of artists that provides a platform for growth and discovery,” said LAL’s executive director, Stephanie Harris. “Everything we do is designed to support artists.”

With the goal of establishing a rotating request for new public art, the project hits on several tenets of LAL’s mission, including advancing local artists and encouraging the local community to be challenged and educated through visual art. During the inaugural installation, slated for late July, sculptures from 11 artists will be installed in Castlewood Park, where they will remain for two years. John Henry, an internationally renowned sculptor originally from Lexington who is known worldwide for his large-scale public works of art, served as juror for the inaugural exhibition and will also have a work included in the initial exhibition. Additional artists selected to participate in this iteration include Adam Gary, Bret Price, Bryce Robinson, Carl Billingsley, Gary Kulak, Issac Duncan, Jim Collins, Jim Galluci, Ray Katz and Walter Early.

A biennial request for proposals will be made available for new artwork, enabling the collection to evolve.

According to the featured artists, sculpture is a “special means of communication” that can touch on meaningful aspects of the human condition.

“Sculptors are about human activities, ideas such as way-finding, discovery of the materials and processes that have enabled us to build modern civilization,” stated participating sculptor Carl Billingsley.

As the project unfolds and evolves, LAL foresees installing works in surrounding parks in the future, rotating new artists along the way. Harris and her team will encourage the purchase of artworks to continue the support for both new and experienced artists. While the current iteration of the program consists only of sculpture, Harris envisions incorporating landworks and kinetic works – artwork that contains movement or relies on motion – in the future.

“Public art is that realization of a grand idea that has inherent impact and automatically calls you in to engage,” Harris remarked. “That’s what we want this project to emulate.”

Since its inception in 1957, LAL has radically evolved to embrace 21st-century approaches to programming. Harris explained that LAL does its best to reach as broad of an audience as possible, with the intention of continuing LAL’s mission of inclusion, accessibility and diversity. Working with a range of artists, from emerging artists just getting their feet wet to exceptional artists who have been creating works for years, the organization seeks to constantly feed new ideas to share.

“While the work is out there for people to see, we don’t always get to know the people creating it,” Harris told us. “We use the exhibition space as [a] primary teaching tool, helping [students] understand the creative process, what pieces of art can really do, and to truly see that contemporary art is a reflection of our society.”

Harris added that the LAL team has long strived for ways to make art truly accessible to the public, and this program helps achieve that goal.

“By situating works of art throughout the park LAL calls home, an important final barrier will be removed,” she said.