Ashland: The Henry Clay Estate Seeking Volunteers for 2017

Ashland, the Henry Clay Estate is seeking volunteers to help give tours (both during the week and on weekends), work in the gift shop, lead children’s groups and to help with special events and projects.

According to Ashland staff, volunteer opportunities are great for those who enjoy history, meeting new people and are looking for a way to give back to the community. Volunteers are asked to be able to commit three hours every month to volunteering.

Training will take place on Sat., Feb. 25 and Sat., March 4 in the Keeper’s Cottage at Ashland. Each session will be from 10 a.m. -1 p.m.,; prospective volunteers are asked to make plans to attend both sessions, as different material will be covered each time

For more detailed information or to sign up, please contact Jackie Frost at 859-266-8581 ext. 205 or at jfrost@henryclay.org. Space is limited to 25 people.