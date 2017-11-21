Best Music of 2017

Staff members from Lexington's long-running campus-area record store CD Central weigh in on their favorite albums from 2017.

Edward Mason’s Picks

1. Menzingers - “After the Party”

It’s hard to be a 30-something veteran of punk rock basement shows and not relate when “Where we gonna go now that our 20s are over?” comes over the speakers on the opening track. “After the Party” paints post-20’s life as, in the words of Springsteen (a strong influence on the album), a series of debts that no honest man could pay – and exhaustion. Nostalgically hopeful, “After the Party” is here to remind us that we’ll regret our mistakes “when we’re dead and sober, but we’re still breathing and the party ain’t over.”

2. John Moreland – “Big Bad Luv”

3. Propagandhi – “Victory Lap”

4. Converge – “The Dusk in Us”

5. Jason Isbell – “The Nashville Sound”

Murphy Houlihan’s Picks

1. Royal Blood - “How Did We Get So Dark?”

Royal Blood hooked me with their self-titled album in 2014, and I was very excited for this release. Keeping true to their garage rock sound, the combination of harsh and heavy guitar riffs played on a bass with guitar strings (rather than the hefty bass strings) gives this British two-piece quite a distinct sound. From the moment the first riffs were played on the opening track I was hooked and knew I’d love this album as much as the first. A few of the tracks veer from the general fast-paced, drum-heavy sound, for which the group is known, in favor of a slightly slower approach. With the singer’s vocal range, I think it works for them.

2. Death From Above – “Outrage is Now”

3. Queens of The Stone Age – “Villains”

4. Foo Fighters – “Concrete & Gold”

5. Bonobo – “Migration”

Andy Stith’s Picks

1. Mary Halvorson Quartet - “Paimon”

Mary Halvorson is a triple threat who can write, arrange and play with the best of her jazz contemporaries. For “Paimon,” she leads a new quartet headlong into the old-world beauty of klezmer, with enough melodic weirdness to keep you on tenterhooks. You want more? It’s the final recording from experimental composer John Zorn’s second Masada songbook and ultra-cool “Book of Angels” project. Seriously, fork over the cash, it’s worth it.

2. Rhys Chatham and Oneida – “What’s Your Sign?”

3. Big Walnuts Yonder – “Big Walnuts Yonder”

4. Hound Dog Taylor’s Hand – “Inheritance Powder” EP

5. Mary Lattimore and Elysse Thebner Miller – “And the Birds Flew Overhead”

Steve Baron’s Picks

1. Jason Isbell - “The Nashville Sound”

Isbell once again proves his strength as one of the best singer-songwriters today, one who can appeal equally to country and rock audiences. Lyrically, he expands on themes he’s touched upon in previous albums – including personal growth and change, and one’s place in the larger changing world – veering into political territory at times, as so many artists have been inspired to do this year. Musically, the album can check off all the boxes: Nashville’s historic RCA Studio A, uber-producer Dave Cobb and the talents of Isbell’s crack band, the 400 Unit, which includes his wife, Amanda Shires, who’s featured on several tracks.

2. Slowdive – “Slowdive”

3. Valerie June – “The Order of Time”

4. Neil Young – “Hitchhiker”

5. Big Thief – “Capacity”

Ronnie Donahue’s Picks

1. The War on Drugs - “A Deeper Understanding”

On its fourth LP (and first on major label Atlantic), the Philadelphia band led by Adam Granduciel didn’t necessarily reinvent the wheel, but they did expand on the sound that made War on Drugs a household name with their last effort, 2014’s “Lost in the Dream.” Full of jammy guitars, War on Drugs hones in on their own brand of ’80s era heartland rock with this release, showing us they’re at the top of their game.

2. The National – “Sleep Well Beast”

3. Grizzly Bear – “Painted Ruins”

4. Japanese Breakfast – “Soft Sounds From Another Planet”

5. Kurt Vile and Courtney Barnett – “Lotta Sea Lice”

Mason Coffey’s Picks

1. Prince - “Purple Rain” Reissue (featuring a second disc of “From the Vault and Previously Unreleased” tracks)

This is the release from 2017 I listened to the most. It sounds as good as an EP of “Purple Rain”-era Prince songs ought to sound, which makes it very hard for any other releases this year to compete. To me it, doesn’t feel just like a typical underwhelming collection of rarities and cut material – the bonus disc is at the same level as an album like “Controversy” or “Purple Rain.” The song “Wonderful Ass,” in particular, feels like a lost classic (I know that sounds like the title of a Prince parody song – but seriously, it’s fantastic).

2. Shoji Meguro – “Persona 5” Original Soundtrack

3. Washed Out – “Mister Mellow”

4. Mountain Goats – “Goths”

5. Kesha – “Rainbow”

Will Burchard’s Picks

1. Big Walnuts Yonder - “Big Walnuts Yonder”

This album features 10 songs of hot frenzied rock action that would be utterly unimaginable were any of the members of this four-piece supergroup absent. Roll call: Mike Watt (bass, vocals) – yeah, that Mike Watt. Mystic master of the thunderbroom, cornerstone of the bands Firehose and The Minutemen, among many others. Greg Saunier (drums) – the drummer for Deerhoof, period. Nick Reinhart (guitar, vocals) – rock backbone of the excellent band Tera Melos. Nels Cline (guitar) – looped effects wizard of the highest order, who had already made a name for himself when he was asked to join Wilco. These four men, individually, have pushed the frontiers of their respective instruments further in undiscovered direction than many thought possible. Get them to combine their mutant abilities as one whole and, well, results beat boasts.

2. Elder – “Reflections of a Floating World”

3. Kadavar – “Rough Times”

4. Wooden Wand – “Clipper Ship”

5. Jason Lowenstein – “Spooky Action”

Elizabeth O’Dell’s Picks

1. Cherry Glazerr - “Apocalipstick”

Los Angeles-based band Cherry Glazerr is back in full force with their rager of an album “Apocalipstick.” More polished than the group’s first release, “Haxel Princess,” the album shows Cherry Glazerr uncovering a hard-hitting sound with mildly political and playful tones. Clem Creevy howls and croons with confidence, channeling the great female vocalists who came before her. Together with Sasami Ashworth’s shimmering synths, balanced by Tabor Allen’s tight drumming, the album pulls together as a catchy and polished piece of psych garage pop. I really enjoyed the balance between femme and ferocity, and found myself spinning “Apocalipstick” a lot this past year. This is a fiercely captivating rock album that solidifies Cherry Glazerr as an act that’s unabashedly loud and here to stay.

2. Future Islands – “The Far Field”

3. Big Thief – “Capacity”

4. Chad VanGaalen – “Light Information”

5. Lina Tullgren – “Won” cc