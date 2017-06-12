Big Hempin'

Special thanks to Annie Rouse, Arthur Rouse and Alex Huber for their contributions to the development of this editorial package, which also includes the following pieces:

Long before its medicinal and nutritional properties were lauded, hemp was one of the country’s most important natural resources during the 18th and 19th centuries – and when it came to nationwide hemp production, Kentucky was king, with Lexington and the surrounding Bluegrass region at the center of the country’s hemp industry. Kentucky Congressman Henry Clay grew tons of the crop, widely and publicly touting its myriad uses, and many familiar historic Lexington buildings were initially erected for hemp manufacturing purposes.

As a choice fiber for maritime uses, hemp took a hit with the industrial revolution and rise of steamships. National production had slowed greatly by the end of the Civil War and virtually halted altogether when the Marijuana Tax Act of 1937 essentially made it illegal to grow without penalty. Federal moves to curb the production of marijuana, as well as the country’s increasing availability of and reliance on cheap synthetic materials for textile production, greatly contributed to the crop’s early demise.

But today, thanks to decades of hard work, tireless advocacy and lobbying efforts of a motley group of hemp proponents around the state – ranging from farmers and scientists to lobbyists and politicians – the Commonwealth is on a trajectory to reclaim its status as the hemp capital of the world.

This summer, the state enters its fourth season of growing industrial hemp since the passing of the Agricultural Act of 2014, a federal bill often referred to as the “Farm Bill,” which reopened the doors for researchers to legally grow the crop for the first time since the 1930s. This year, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture approved more than 200 grower applications for the the state’s Industrial Hemp Research Pilot Program, with 13,000 total acres expected to be grown across the state – nearly triple what was grown last year for the program.

Thanks in large part to widespread bipartisan support throughout the state, Kentucky’s industrial hemp program is widely considered one of the most successful in the country – but while the state’s history and kinship with the crop are strong, the laws and public understanding surrounding hemp are both a bit more tangled. A variety of the Cannabis Sativa plant species, the industrial hemp plant is, on the surface, almost identical to its nefarious cousin marijuana; distinctly absent in hemp, however, is a noteworthy presence of THC, the compound in marijuana responsible for that plant’s psychoactive (read: “get you high”) properties. While marijuana plants tend to average a 10 percent concentration of THC – with many modern strains well exceeding that level – hemp must contain less than 0.3 percent THC, as legally outlined by federal regulations in Section 7606 of the Farm Bill.

In layman’s terms, “if you smoked a telephone pole full of hemp, it wouldn’t get you high,” says longtime Lexington hemp advocate Arthur Rouse, who has close ties with Winchester-based company Atalo Holdings, one of the country’s leading hemp producers. The company was founded in 2014 by seventh generation hemp farmer Andrew Graves along with Joe Hickey and Dave Spalding, who have worked together to advocate for hemp since the 1990s, when they organized a high profile public “stunt” that involved actor Woody Harrelson getting arrested for planting hemp seeds in Lee County, Kentucky.

Despite its lack of psychoactive attributes, hemp’s too-close-for-comfort relationship with marijuana has kept the crop classified as a “controlled substance” ever since the Controlled Substance Act of 1971 labeled the plant as a class 1 narcotic – the same classification reserved for heroin and cocaine. Many hemp advocates firmly believe that removing hemp from that list of Schedule I drugs is the most important step toward realizing the plant’s full potential. The plant touts a diverse and abundant list of natural uses – its potential global market has been estimated to consist of more than 25,000 products from fiber, textiles and building materials to cosmetic fillers and body products, and its been shown to boast extensive nutritional properties as both a food product and health supplement. Research surrounding CBD oil or cannabidiol – a chemical compound found in both the hemp and marijuana varieties of the cannabis plant – has increased significantly in recent years, with purported benefits ranging from aiding in smoking cessation, acne treatment and inflammation to helping cure symptoms associated with epilepsy and multiple sclerosis.

A handful of local organizations advocating for everything from hemp research and development to public education have cropped up over the past several years, and this month Lexington will take part in National Hemp History Week (June 5-11), with a handful of hemp-related events taking place in the region.